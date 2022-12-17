ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springtown, TX

dallasexpress.com

DART Bus and Truck Fatally Crash

One person is dead and two people are injured after a crash involving a Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) bus Sunday. Dallas Fire and Rescue responded to several 911 calls about a collision involving a DART bus and another vehicle on December 17, 2022, around 9 p.m. The DART bus...
DALLAS, TX
KWTX

Fort Worth driver dies following crash on SH 95 in Bell County

ACADEMY, Texas (KWTX) - A Fort Worth man died after crashing into a culvert on State Highway 95 Tuesday morning. Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded at 6 a.m. Dec. 20 on SH 95 in Bell County where a 2011 Ford Edge passenger car was travelling southbound. According to...
BELL COUNTY, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide on 10000 Steppington Drive

On December 17, 2022, at about 11:37 PM, officers responded to a shooting in the 10000 block of Steppington Drive. When officers arrived, they found Kurt Jackson, 44, with multiple gunshot wounds. Dallas Fire Rescue also responded, Jackson died at the scene. This remains an ongoing investigation that will be documented under case number 225346-2022.
DALLAS, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide on 4800 Bismark Drive

On December 19, 2022, at about 9:06 PM, Dallas Police responded to a call for service in the 4800 block of Bismark Drive. When officers arrived, they found Marktwon Daniell Hicks, 38, suffering from a stab wound. Hicks was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries. This remains an ongoing investigation that will be documented under case number 226542-2022.
DALLAS, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide on 800 N Westmoreland Road

On December 17, 2022, at about 5:36 PM, Dallas Police responded to a call for service in the 800 block of N Westmoreland Road. Officers found the victim, Ruben Alvarado-Montano, a 52-year-old man, in a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries. This remains an ongoing investigation that will be documented under case number 225162-2022.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Woman Killed, Residents Displaced in Fire at Fort Worth Duplex

A woman is dead after a fire broke out at a residence in Fort Worth on Thursday, officials said. According to officials, firefighters responded to the 3100 block of Green Ridge in Southwest Fort Worth at approximately 8:45 p.m. Officials said when they arrived, they saw heavy smoke coming from...
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

1 dead following early morning crash on 75 in Dallas

DALLAS - One person is dead after a multi-vehicle crash on N. Central Expressway early Sunday morning. Dallas police responded to the wreck just before 1:30 a.m. Three vehicles were involved in the northbound lanes. There was at least one person injured in the crash. Police said the victim was...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Woman Suspected of Local Church Thefts

A Texas woman is accused of over 50 thefts across the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The Houston woman was arrested for stealing checks from a local church, and after further investigation, police discovered this may not have been the first time. According to the Flower Mound Police Department (FMPD), 30-year-old Graciela...
FLOWER MOUND, TX

