Driver in fatal hit-and-run is now jailed in Fort Worth
About two weeks after a Bedford woman was run over and killed in Fort Worth – her accused killer has now been captured and is facing a string of charges.
Driver dies in single-car crash in Wise County
DPS troopers are still working on the cause of a single-car crash that killed a man in Wise County. It happened Sunday along on FM 51 near Slidell.
Driver killed in fiery Haltom City crash Sunday
On Sunday, the driver veered off Loop 820 near Denton Highway. The PT Cruiser slammed into a light pole and burst into flames, police said.
dallasexpress.com
DART Bus and Truck Fatally Crash
One person is dead and two people are injured after a crash involving a Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) bus Sunday. Dallas Fire and Rescue responded to several 911 calls about a collision involving a DART bus and another vehicle on December 17, 2022, around 9 p.m. The DART bus...
KWTX
Fort Worth driver dies following crash on SH 95 in Bell County
ACADEMY, Texas (KWTX) - A Fort Worth man died after crashing into a culvert on State Highway 95 Tuesday morning. Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded at 6 a.m. Dec. 20 on SH 95 in Bell County where a 2011 Ford Edge passenger car was travelling southbound. According to...
irvingweekly.com
A SWAT Standoff in North Richland Hills Ends with Suspect Surrendering
North Richland Hills Police were called at around 11:30 am to a home at 6500 Jerrell near 26 Blvd due to a domestic situation. According to police, two adult victims were able to escape the home. One of those victims was injured. A suspect remained barricated inside the home and SWAT was called at around 1:15 am.
Driver killed in collision with a DART bus in Pleasant Grove
A driver is dead in Dallas after his car collided with a DART bus in Pleasant Grove Saturday night. Police have not yet said which driver is to blame.
dpdbeat.com
Homicide on 10000 Steppington Drive
On December 17, 2022, at about 11:37 PM, officers responded to a shooting in the 10000 block of Steppington Drive. When officers arrived, they found Kurt Jackson, 44, with multiple gunshot wounds. Dallas Fire Rescue also responded, Jackson died at the scene. This remains an ongoing investigation that will be documented under case number 225346-2022.
Dallas murder victim now identified
Police have now identified the murder victim found dead in North Dallas over the weekend. The case remains under investigation, as the killer is still on the loose.
One killed in three-car crash on Central Expressway in Dallas
One person has died in a three-car crash in Dallas over the weekend. The collision happened Sunday on Highway 75 near Caruth Haven.
One killed in Fort Worth triple shooting
Police were sent to a filling station on Miller Avenue near Highway 287, where they found the shooting scene. One victim died and the other two victims are hospitalized.
dpdbeat.com
Homicide on 4800 Bismark Drive
On December 19, 2022, at about 9:06 PM, Dallas Police responded to a call for service in the 4800 block of Bismark Drive. When officers arrived, they found Marktwon Daniell Hicks, 38, suffering from a stab wound. Hicks was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries. This remains an ongoing investigation that will be documented under case number 226542-2022.
Two women charged with capital murder in slaying of woman found dead near Lancaster
Two women are locked up in Dallas County, accused of capital murder in the death of a woman whose remains were found near Lancaster four months ago.
dpdbeat.com
Homicide on 800 N Westmoreland Road
On December 17, 2022, at about 5:36 PM, Dallas Police responded to a call for service in the 800 block of N Westmoreland Road. Officers found the victim, Ruben Alvarado-Montano, a 52-year-old man, in a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries. This remains an ongoing investigation that will be documented under case number 225162-2022.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Woman Killed, Residents Displaced in Fire at Fort Worth Duplex
A woman is dead after a fire broke out at a residence in Fort Worth on Thursday, officials said. According to officials, firefighters responded to the 3100 block of Green Ridge in Southwest Fort Worth at approximately 8:45 p.m. Officials said when they arrived, they saw heavy smoke coming from...
fox4news.com
1 dead following early morning crash on 75 in Dallas
DALLAS - One person is dead after a multi-vehicle crash on N. Central Expressway early Sunday morning. Dallas police responded to the wreck just before 1:30 a.m. Three vehicles were involved in the northbound lanes. There was at least one person injured in the crash. Police said the victim was...
Jury deliberates ex-Texas officer’s sentence in killing
A jury began deliberating the sentence Monday for a former Texas police officer who was convicted of manslaughter last week for fatally shooting Atatiana Jefferson through a window in her home.
dallasexpress.com
Woman Suspected of Local Church Thefts
A Texas woman is accused of over 50 thefts across the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The Houston woman was arrested for stealing checks from a local church, and after further investigation, police discovered this may not have been the first time. According to the Flower Mound Police Department (FMPD), 30-year-old Graciela...
A North Texas hospital waited hours to address a spinal emergency. It led to a woman's paralysis and a $10.1 million court win for her
FLOWER MOUND, Texas — A Dallas County jury awarded a Flower Mound woman and her husband $10.1 million after they took Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound to court following a medical nightmare that left the woman paralyzed from the chest down. For 73-year-old Jessie Adams, that nightmare began...
