What Lights White or Brights Lights do you choose Montrose?
Christmas is nearly upon us and I was taking in all the Christmas lights around town the other evening and wondered are bright lights or white lights better. I like both for different reasons. It depends on how they may be arranged. I've seen white on the fronts of roofs, but they blend well with the bright lights too around the rest of a house.
Own Beautiful, Private Colorado Mountain Views in Montrose
I know I harp on this a lot, but we really are lucky to live in a place with such gorgeous scenery. Colorado is the home of some of the most spectacular, breathtaking views on the planet, and I don't think there's anything wrong with shouting that from the rooftops. In all honesty, with all the running around that constitutes most of our waking lives, I don't think any of us get enough time to truly appreciate where we live.
This Montrose Mansion Looks Like a Colorado Movie Set
Believe it or not, there are quite a few mansions for sale out here on the Western Slope. Perhaps all of the tech professionals moving our way from California, with all that money I can only assume (with no evidence) they bring with them, are making unloading large homes a wise financial investment? I don't know, personally. That's the kind of thing that's above my pay grade.
According to You, Grand Junction Colorado Is The Home of The ???
Grand Junction, Colorado is famous for our wine, mountain biking, hiking, rafting, and countless other fascinating things. When it comes to locals, though, what are we really known for?. I went to social media and asked you to fill in the blank: "Welcome to Grand Junction, home of the ____?"...
End of The Trail Rescue In Olathe Colorado
In Olathe off Highway 348 at the top of the Hill you will find End of the Trail Rescue. I spoke with Lori and Cathy all about the organization. They rescue Horses and take care of them throughout each year. Cathy lives on the premises and has been apart of the organization for 23 years. Therapy and mental health therapy for the community.
