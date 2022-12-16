Read full article on original website
Guest
3d ago
Hide behind religion, Stitt. Your the most dangerous liar there is. One who thinks his lies are powered by God so their all ok. Pathetic. The guy is really twisted.
Reply(1)
73
Charlene Butler
3d ago
why did the vote him back in the seat as governor. revoke him from the seat. We need a new governor with better human being senses and that will do right by the people of Oklahoma. We suffering because of him.... look at the inflation rate in Oklahoma its high.. smh
Reply(11)
27
Guest
3d ago
If Stitt did it it then it’s most likely illegal. Stitt is the most corrupt governor in state history.
Reply(11)
61
Related
Governor Stitt Appoints New Oklahoma Poet Laureate
Governor Kevin Stitt appointed a new Oklahoma poet laureate. Jay Snider is an award-winning "cowboy poet" from Caddo County who also works as a rancher. Snider will make public speaking appearances and promote the arts throughout Oklahoma until his term ends in 2024.
Proposed amendment would declare Oklahoma as sovereign state, voters would decide
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — State Senator Nathan Dahm (R-Broken Arrow) has filed an amendment that would declare Oklahoma as a sovereign state. If the amendment is passed by the legislature, Oklahomans would vote on the measure during the next election. “For far too long, the federal government has trampled...
Oklahoma lawmaker files bills to support border states, prohibit birthright citizenship in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — Sen. Nathan Dahm, R-Broken Arrow, has filed multiple bills “aimed at preventing and disincentivizing illegal immigration,” according to a press release. Senate Bill 53 would require birth certificates for children born in Oklahoma to include the citizenship of the parents. If neither of the child’s parents are United States citizens, the child would not be granted United States or Oklahoma citizenship.
kosu.org
Oklahoma legislator files bills for teacher, support staff pay raises
An Oklahoma lawmaker is pushing for a teacher pay raise to combat the state’s teacher shortage. Sen. Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee, filed a bill for the upcoming legislative session to give Oklahoma public school teachers and support staff a raise starting in the 2023-2024 school year. Senate Bill 28 would...
Charges Dropped Against Oklahoma County Pastor
Oklahoma County prosecutors drop charges against pastor and candidate for county clerk. Derrick Scobey was charged with misdemeanor charges in connection with a 2021 protest against the execution of Julius Jones. Scobey thanked outgoing district attorney David Prater for the decision writing on Facebook saying he was grateful for the decision.
kosu.org
Headlines: Housing crisis, young voter turnout & winter is coming
Section 8 voucher shortage leads to housing crisis. (NewsOK) Evictions and low wages put about 70,000 Oklahoma kids on the streets. (Journal Record) Tulsa mayor sees good start to $500M housing challenge. (Tulsa World) Fewer than 25% of registered Oklahoma voters under 30 voted in the midterms. (Tulsa World) Five...
blackchronicle.com
GOP Gov. Kevin Stitt in surprisingly close reelection contest in deep red Oklahoma
Oklahoma’s Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt stunned state strategists and national politicos earlier this month when several private polls showed him trailing Democratic opponent Joy Hofmeister, only a few months after he led her by double digits in their surveys of the historically conservative state. Margins were also unusually thin...
okcfox.com
Two sites in Oklahoma receive designation in National Register of Historic Places
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Historical Society and State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO) announced on Monday that two sites in Oklahoma have received designation from the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP). St. Ann's Home for the Aged in Oklahoma County and Alva Municipal Swimming Pool and Bathhouse...
Are Georgia and Oklahoma racially discriminating in a homeowners’ COVID relief program?
The federal government is giving away billions of dollars in taxpayer money to help Americans nationwide who are struggling to pay mortgages. But in Georgia and Oklahoma, whether homeowners are eligible for assistance depends on their skin color. In both Atlanta and Oklahoma City, for example, a couple making $95,000 a year can receive tens…
oklahomawatch.org
Protests Prompt Cancellation of $1.5 Billion Power Project in Southeast Oklahoma
TUSKAHOMA — A Texas developer canceled plans for a $1.5 billion hydroelectric storage project in this southeast Oklahoma river community last week, citing protests from 200 residents and opposition from the Choctaw Nation. Tomlin Energy LLC proposed using Kiamichi River outflow to produce energy that would stabilize grids in...
pryorinfopub.com
Candidacy Challenge Passed - Then Failed on Second Motion
PRYOR, Oklahoma - It took the election board two motions, "to get the right answer," at Wednesday's Mayes County Election Board Special Meeting. The first motion to retain Lora Siever on the ballot as a candidate for Pryor City Council Ward 4 failed with one vote for and two votes against the motion. Then after a short sidebar between District Attorney Matt Ballard and two of his assistants, the attorneys suggested the board could entertain a second motion to retain Ms. Siever. The second motion passed with 2 in favor and 1 opposed of retaining Ms. Siever on the ballot.
Kansas Gov. Kelly announces ‘Axing Your Taxes’ policy
Kansas Gov. Kelly released her three-part "Axing Your Taxes" plan Monday to save Kansans more than $500 million over the next three years.
Oklahoma man charged with dozens of wildlife violations in Wyoming
An Oklahoma man has found himself in hot water with authorities halfway across the country.
Arizona man accused of ‘swatting’ Oklahoma schools in 2021 arrested in North Carolina
An Arizona man accused of calling in an active shooter and bomb threat that prompted Vinita High School in Oklahoma to lock down the school for several hours is in custody in a North Carolina jail.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Oklahoma
Surprisingly, Oklahoma is considered a southern state (despite residents who argue it’s a midwestern one). Despite its location on a map, this state can get much colder than expected. Today, we are going to take a look at Oklahoma and see just how cold the weather can get. Let’s discover the coldest place in Oklahoma, plus a few other interesting facts about this chilly state!
The wealthiest couple in Oklahoma City is giving away millions
In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.
blackchronicle.com
University of Oklahoma board adopts pro-free speech ‘Chicago Statement’
Free speech group wants to see more universities support similar language. A statement in support of free speech is now official policy for the University of Oklahoma after a vote by the board of regents at the latest meeting. The UO Board of Regents voted to adopt the “Chicago Statement,”...
KOCO
Oklahoma Ethics Commission moves two investigations forward
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Ethics Commission went into executive session Friday to discuss cases involving Oklahoma County Judge Kendra Coleman and the Conservative Alliance political action committee. The commission voted unanimously to move forward with the two formal investigations at the Oklahoma state Capitol. They did not detail...
news9.com
Air Force To Base 'Sky Warden' Aircraft In Oklahoma
A new combat aircraft, that is being built in Tulsa for the Air Force, is going to be based in Oklahoma. The "Sky Warden" is being built at Tulsa International Airport. It is a heavily modified, armed and armored crop duster with all kinds of sensors for use in special operations.
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma abortion clinics struggle after new ban — a window into future post-Roe v. Wade
On Wednesday morning, Andrea Gallegos answered a call from a patient who was running late for her appointment at the Tulsa Women’s Clinic, one of four abortion clinics in Oklahoma. But Gallegos, the clinic’s executive administrator, quickly realized that the woman had missed a message left for her the...
Comments / 104