I don’t understand why this hasn’t happened yet. It’s beneficial for both sides. After taxed & dispensed for both rec. & med. purpose it would help our state out economically. I’ve been saying this for over 20+ years
You know if you put the vote to the voters it will pass. As long as voters get no say it will be shot down like every other time.
it's not just republicans or democrats. I'm a god fearing man. and I hope I don't get struck by lightning. it's these churches. churches have become more involved in politics than the politicians have. I think it's gone to far. they are just as bad or worse than democrats or republicans. they don't want us having what's good for us. there are a thousand benefits from marijuana. and the science has proven it. I'd rather smoke a joint or eat a gummy any day. than take a pill that "might" help, but will have side affects later in life or cause an addiction. yes, pot can become an addiction. but it won't kill me later on in my life. pot is just the same as acholol. there is a liquor store on every corner.
