Act Up: Yung Miami Introduces New Card Game ‘Resha Roulette’

It has been a very busy year for Yung Miami of the City Girls . On top of her demanding schedule as an artist, the 28 year-old has also found time to be in a relationship (if that’s what we’re calling it) with Diddy , have one of the most successful podcasts out at the moment ( Caresha Please ) and drop a ton of merchandise for her fans to rock. Apparently, she isn’t done.

The ‘Act Up’ rapper took to her Instagram account this week (December 15) to announce that she has a new card game on the way. “Let the games begin.” she says as a woman’s hand is seen placing cards on top of each other. “Are you ready for Resha Roulette? Tap the link in my bio. Drink responsibly…b*tch”

It turns out that Resha Roulette is indeed a drinking game. The game comes with four shot glasses and a deck of cards. Each card has “Take a shot” at the top and scenarios that would cause participants to drink if they’ve experienced them. Sounds like a great drunk time right?

In another video posted to her Instagram, we get to see Miami and a group of her friends (and onlooking family members) actually playing the game in person. “Take a shot if you ever was pregnant and you was unsure who the dad was.” Miami says as she puts the pressure on her girlfriends.

Caresha surely knows how to get a party started. She has a few disclaimers for people who want to play though. “It’s for anyone that’s 21 or older. If you not 21, don’t play the game. Don’t play with your mama. Don’t play with your man.”

The game is available at careshaplease.com . Slide in the comments and let us know if you plan on copping the game. Also, huge shoutout to Yung Miami for continuing to make boss moves!