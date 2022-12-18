Festive Celebrity Kids Rocking Christmas Pajamas During the 2022 Holiday Season: Photos

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas! Celebrity parents like Jana Kramer , Jenna Dewan , Catherine Giudici and more stars have decked out their little ones in festive pajamas as they get ready to celebrate the holiday season.

On November 26, the “Why Ya Wanna” singer, 39, shared a snap of her and her 6-year-old daughter, Jolie, snuggled up in front of their television while wearing holiday PJs. The mother-daughter duo and some of their closest friends and family members got together to watch Kramer’s Lifetime movie, Steppin’ Into The Holiday , in which she stars alongside Mario Lopez . Kramer’s daughter — whom she shares with ex Mike Caussin — also had a cameo in the flick.

“Last night was so special…especially seeing my daughter's face light up when she saw herself in the movie,” the country songstress, who also shares 4-year-old son Jace with the football star , reflected via Instagram at the time. “I’m so blessed for the friends and fam that watched it with me and thank y’all so much for all the sweet messages and videos of y’all watching the movie last night. Meant [so] much to me.”

Kramer wasn’t the only one choosing to celebrate this time of the year by watching a themed movie . Giudici and husband Sean Lowe had their family get dressed up in their best holiday sleepwear to watch a Hallmark movie alongside some of their friends.

“We invited our friends and family over to watch with us, enjoy holiday treats, and play games,” the Bachelor season 17 winner , 36, shared on November 23 . “The catch … if they were to partake in any of the festivities, they HAD to wear one of our fun Christmas sweaters!”

Also getting in the spirit of the holidays was Dewan, 42, who posted a​ series of throwback photos dressed in matching pajamas with her family . “Throwback to some holiday magic because it’s tiiiiime ! ❤️ 🎄 🎅🏼,” she captioned the carousel of pictures via Instagram.

A few weeks later, the Rookie actress posted several snaps of her and her 9-year-old daughter, Everly — whom she shares with ex Channing Tatum — decked out in a Santa Claus and Rudolph onesie. The twosome smiled in one holiday-themed selfie, while another shot featured Dewan’s partner, Steve Kazee , also sporting a Santa onesie. The final snap in the upload depicted Everly posing in front of the family’s Christmas tree. “Now we holiday-ing!! 🎄 🎅🏼 🤶 🦌,” Dewan wrote via Instagram.

Keep scrolling to see celebrity kids decked out in their most festive jammies: