ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Us Weekly

Festive Celebrity Kids Rocking Christmas Pajamas During the 2022 Holiday Season: Photos

By Kaitlin Simpson
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dYJ6q_0jm1P05e00

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas! Celebrity parents like Jana Kramer , Jenna Dewan , Catherine Giudici and more stars have decked out their little ones in festive pajamas as they get ready to celebrate the holiday season.

On November 26, the “Why Ya Wanna” singer, 39, shared a snap of her and her 6-year-old daughter, Jolie, snuggled up in front of their television while wearing holiday PJs. The mother-daughter duo and some of their closest friends and family members got together to watch Kramer’s Lifetime movie, Steppin’ Into The Holiday , in which she stars alongside Mario Lopez . Kramer’s daughter — whom she shares with ex Mike Caussin — also had a cameo in the flick.

“Last night was so special…especially seeing my daughter's face light up when she saw herself in the movie,” the country songstress, who also shares 4-year-old son Jace with the football star , reflected via Instagram at the time. “I’m so blessed for the friends and fam that watched it with me and thank y’all so much for all the sweet messages and videos of y’all watching the movie last night. Meant [so] much to me.”

Kramer wasn’t the only one choosing to celebrate this time of the year by watching a themed movie . Giudici and husband Sean Lowe had their family get dressed up in their best holiday sleepwear to watch a Hallmark movie alongside some of their friends.

“We invited our friends and family over to watch with us, enjoy holiday treats, and play games,” the Bachelor season 17 winner , 36, shared on November 23 . “The catch … if they were to partake in any of the festivities, they HAD to wear one of our fun Christmas sweaters!”

Also getting in the spirit of the holidays was Dewan, 42, who posted a​ series of throwback photos dressed in matching pajamas with her family . “Throwback to some holiday magic because it’s tiiiiime ! ❤️ 🎄 🎅🏼,” she captioned the carousel of pictures via Instagram.

A few weeks later, the Rookie actress posted several snaps of her and her 9-year-old daughter, Everly — whom she shares with ex Channing Tatum decked out in a Santa Claus and Rudolph onesie. The twosome smiled in one holiday-themed selfie, while another shot featured Dewan’s partner, Steve Kazee , also sporting a Santa onesie. The final snap in the upload depicted Everly posing in front of the family’s Christmas tree. “Now we holiday-ing!! 🎄 🎅🏼 🤶 🦌,” Dewan wrote via Instagram.

Keep scrolling to see celebrity kids decked out in their most festive jammies:

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Snoop Dogg Is Joined By His Wife, Kids & Grandkids As They Rock SKIMs Pajamas For Holiday Campaign

Three generations of Snoop Dogg‘s family united for a holiday photoshoot campaign with SKIMS that came out December 1. Snoop, his wife Shante Broadu, their three children, and his grandkids all matched in SKIMS’ Fleece Sleep Sets and SKIMS Cozy Collection. The 51-year-old rapper and his family were named the SKIMS Holiday family of the year by Kim Kardashian‘s shapewear company. That honor went to Teyana Taylor and her husband Iman Shumpert last year.
People

Kim Kardashian Shows Off 'Magical' Bathroom with 8 Glowing Christmas Trees

On Tuesday, the mother-of-four shared a glimpse of her en suite bathroom — and an unexpected look into how she celebrates the festive season. Kim Kardashian is living in a winter wonderland! On Tuesday, the 42-year-old SKIMS founder shared a glimpse of her en suite bathroom — and an unexpected look into how she celebrates the festive season. "Walking into my bedroom, and look at how magical," the mother of four says over a video of the scene on her Instagram Stories, which featured a line of around a...
E! News

How Mariah Carey Celebrates Christmas With Her Twins Moroccan and Monroe

Watch: Mariah Carey's FAVORITE Thing About the Holidays. All Mariah Carey wants for Christmas is to spend it with family. The singer recently revealed how she and her twins Moroccan and Monroe—whom you may have spotted sweetly stealing the spotlight during her Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade performance—celebrate the holiday.
OK! Magazine

He's Getting So Big! Kylie Jenner Shares New Photos Of Her & Travis Scott's Adorable Son

There he is! Kylie Jenner and beau Travis Scott have yet to announce the new moniker of their baby boy — whose name is still Wolf — but that didn't stop her from sharing a few glimpses of the tiny tot.On Monday, November 28, the makeup mogul uploaded "highlights" from recent weeks, with several of the pictures featuring the 9-month-old and the couple's eldest child, 4-year-old daughter Stormi Webster.The reality star, 26, refrained from showing her son's full face, but she did show off more of him than ever before as he stood on the grass in a white tee...
Us Weekly

Madonna Shares Rare Family Photo With All 6 Kids on Thanksgiving: ‘What I’m Thankful For’

Mama mode! Madonna spent Thanksgiving in the company of her six children. “What I’m thankful for…………. 💛,” the “Material Girl” songstress, 64, captioned a Friday, November 25, Instagram carousel of holiday photos. In one snap, Madonna posed for a rare family portrait with all her children. Madonna wore a black dress, matching heels and fingerless gloves […]
MICHIGAN STATE
thesource.com

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Take Their Son to the Beach for a Photoshoot

Ahead of releasing the first images of their son to Hollywood Unlocked, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky hit the beach. Dressed in all-black, the superstar duo is believed to be setting up a photo shoot. PageSix notes a camera crew was present for Rihanna, who was dressed in a flowing dress...
MALIBU, CA
HollywoodLife

Pregnant Chrissy Teigen’s Bare Baby Bump Hangs Out On Grocery Run With John & Kids: Photos

Chrissy Teigen, 36, embraced her bare baby bump on a casual grocery run with husband John Legend, 43, before Thanksgiving. The longtime couple were joined by their adorable kids Luna, 6, and Miles, 4, on Wednesday, Nov. 23 in Los Angeles. The Cravings author had no qualms showing off her growing bump as she expects Luna and Miles’ baby sibling as she sported a white Versace shirt with a black logo and leggings. The model and personality also stayed low key in a black textured baseball cap and sunglasses, keeping her hair pulled back.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Zahara Jolie-Pitt, 17, Returns Home For Thanksgiving & Goes On Shopping Trip With Mom Angelina

Three months after Angelina Jolie sent Zahara Jolie-Pitt off to college, the 17-year-old daughter of Angelina, 47, and Brad Pitt made her way back to her mother’s home just in time for Thanksgiving. A day before the big Turkey Day festivities, Zahara and Angelina decided to christen this homecoming with some shopping. The two hit up Fred Segal in West Hollywood on Nov. 23, both dressed in dark clothes – perfect for the late-Autumn weather.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
People

Maralee Nichols, Tristan Thompson's Son Theo Turns 1: See Photos from 'Winter ONEderland' Party

Maralee Nichols celebrated her and Tristan Thompson's son Theo's first birthday with a beautiful blue and white "Winter ONEderland" themed bash Maralee Nichols pulled out all the stops for her baby boy's first birthday. The model's son with Tristan Thompson, Theo, celebrated his first birthday on Dec. 1 and had a special birthday party with loved ones over the weekend to celebrate the milestone. The "Winter ONEderland" themed bash was complete with baby blue and white decor, with a few shiny silver accents. "Theo's Winter ONEderland," she captioned photos shared on her...
Elite Daily

Kim Kardashian's Christmas Tree For 2022 Is Such A Luxe Aesthetic

Getting into the holiday spirit is easier to do after you’ve put up your Christmas tree. For many families, the tree is the centerpiece to their holiday decor, so it’s a good idea to get it set up first thing in December. Considering Kim Kardashian’s 2022 Christmas tree was in full display on her Insta story, The Kardashians star would agree that now is the time to deck your halls with boughs of holly — or at least, white Christmas trees.
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

268K+
Followers
26K+
Post
101M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy