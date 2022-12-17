CADIZ—Last month, the News-Herald reported on a police report of a break-in at a government building in Cadiz. “Deputies assisted the Cadiz Police in searching the government building on North Main Street after a call about an unknown male being inside. No one was inside at the time, but there was ample evidence that someone had spent considerable time in two offices. An orange hoodie was collected and recognized by one of the deputies as something a man was wearing when he was let out of jail the day before. Upon review of the jail surveillance, the male wearing the hoodie was identified as Christopher Gaylor.

CADIZ, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO