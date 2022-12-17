ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, CT

connect-bridgeport.com

BHS All-Sports Boosters Receives State Grant

Former West Virginia Senator Mike Romano visited Bridgeport High School Tuesday, presenting the BHS All-Sports Boosters with a check for $20,000. “This is money allocated to each senator in the state of West Virginia for each fiscal year. It’s important to bring back some of our tax money to help our local schools through their booster programs,” Romano said. “This was offered to every school in Harrison County and several schools took advantage of it. I’m glad to be able to provide BHS – which is such a great academic and athletic institution – with a little bit of help to make their facilities a little nicer for the students.”
BRIDGEPORT, CT
connect-bridgeport.com

BMS Holds Annual First Responder Luncheon

To express appreciation to Bridgeport Police, Fire and Emergency personnel, Bridgeport Middle School held its 6th Annual First Responders Lunch Wed., Dec. 14. Principal Dave Mazza said the day was dedicated to first responders and their service. Among those in attendance was everyone's favorite police dog, Connor. See more photos...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
News Channel 34

New York: SNAP recipients to receive maximum benefit in December

NEW YORK (WWTI) — All New Yorkers enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits for December, according to a press release from Governor Hochul’s office. The governor’s office said all households participating in the program, including those already at the maximum level of benefits, will receive […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS News

Fairfield mayor dies Friday

The city of Fairfield has lost its most familiar face and a civic icon. Mayor Harry Price died suddenly this morning (12/16), just four days before his fourth term in office was set to end. He had served as mayor for 17 years and spent four decades in public service.
FAIRFIELD, CT
New York Post

Richard Gere angers wealthy residents of Bedford, NY, for greenlighting cell tower at his hotel

Richard Gere has backed the building of a new cell tower in the town of tony Bedford, riling wealthy residents — including Jerry Seinfeld’s sister and the parents of actresses Rooney and Kate Mara, The Post has learned. Gere, who co-owns the Bedford Post Inn in Westchester County with real estate developer Russell Hernandez, is offering up land on their 14-acre estate for a 130-foot cellphone tower to fill service gaps and communications for emergency responders in one of America’s richest enclaves. If approved, the site would settle a Verizon lawsuit filed by the telecom giant after the Bedford Planning Board rejected...
BEDFORD, NY
WTNH

Investigation underway on Lamberton St. in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTHN) — A section of Lamberton Street in New Haven was closed Saturday night for a police investigation. Police were called to Lamberton Street around 9:30 p.m. A News 8 crew saw about 5 or 6 cruisers in the closed off area of the street and by 10:30 p.m. more police including […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
Connecticut Health Investigative Team

Pediatrician Surrenders License Rather Than Face State Charges For Illegally Prescribing Opioids, Med Board Fines Doc

An East Hartford pediatrician who served a federal sentence for illegally prescribing oxycodone and failing to pay more than $177,000 in employee withholding taxes to the IRS has voluntarily surrendered his medical license. Since Dr. Sheikh Ahmed of Orange, who operated the East Hartford Medical Center, has turned in his...
EAST HARTFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Ex-Knick, Newburgh Resident Amar'e Stoudemire Charged After Punching Daughter: Report

Ex-New York Knick Amar'e Stoudemire has been charged with battery after allegedly punching his teen daughter in the jaw at his Miami condo, the Miami Herald reports. The 40-year-old former basketball great's daughter, who is between ages 14 and 17, allegedly told cops that her 6-foot and 10-inch tall dad slapped her hard enough to draw blood and punched her sometime over the weekend, the outlet says citing police papers.
NEWBURGH, NY
New York Post

NYC woman struck by parents’ headstone in cemetery, suit claims

A mourner found herself in a grave situation when her parents’ headstone fell on her. Jasmine Velazquez, 42, of the Bronx, was at Oakland Cemetery in Yonkers when the heavy slab toppled, crushing two bones in her ankle and one of her toes, according to a lawsuit. Velazquez claims the August incident left her injured and “bedridden … for a great length of time,” according to the Bronx Supreme Court papers. She’s suing the cemetery, the city of Yonkers and the company which made the headstone for negligence and unspecified damages. Velazquez hasn’t been back to the cemetery since, her lawyer, Mike Rubin, said. “I don’t know if scared is the right word, but she’s staying away from there for now,” Rubin said. Last year, a mother was killed when a massive gravestone fell on her at Baron Hirsch Cemetery in a Staten Island. Elvira Navarro, 53, later died and her family sued the Baron Hirsch Cemetery Association in February.
YONKERS, NY

