BHS All-Sports Boosters Receives State Grant
Former West Virginia Senator Mike Romano visited Bridgeport High School Tuesday, presenting the BHS All-Sports Boosters with a check for $20,000. “This is money allocated to each senator in the state of West Virginia for each fiscal year. It’s important to bring back some of our tax money to help our local schools through their booster programs,” Romano said. “This was offered to every school in Harrison County and several schools took advantage of it. I’m glad to be able to provide BHS – which is such a great academic and athletic institution – with a little bit of help to make their facilities a little nicer for the students.”
BMS Holds Annual First Responder Luncheon
To express appreciation to Bridgeport Police, Fire and Emergency personnel, Bridgeport Middle School held its 6th Annual First Responders Lunch Wed., Dec. 14. Principal Dave Mazza said the day was dedicated to first responders and their service. Among those in attendance was everyone's favorite police dog, Connor. See more photos...
BHS Swim Teams Head Into Holiday Break on Heels of Back-to-Back Strong Outings
The Bridgeport High School swim teams will head into the new calendar year riding a wave of momentum following back-to-back strong showings. Last weekend, the Indians swept a three-team meet at The Bridge with fellow Big 10 Conference schools Robert C. Byrd and Fairmont Senor. Prior to that meet, the...
Third "Sleighed It" Award and Grand Cash Prize Winner Named in Light Up Our City Contest
Monte Small of Crestview Terrace in Bridgeport has won the $400 cash prize in the 2022 Light Up our City contest. Small received the third weekly "Sleighed It" award, making him eligible for the grand prize. Also receiving "Sleighed It" awards this year were the Linch family of Worthington Drive...
New York: SNAP recipients to receive maximum benefit in December
NEW YORK (WWTI) — All New Yorkers enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits for December, according to a press release from Governor Hochul’s office. The governor’s office said all households participating in the program, including those already at the maximum level of benefits, will receive […]
CDC: 4 Hudson Valley counties at 'high community spread' level for COVID-19
The CDC recommends people return to wearing a mask in public indoor spaces for areas of high community spread.
Guest Blog: Culture of First Responders being Told to "Suck it Up" Comes with Mental Consequences
Editor's Note: Tim Curry, NRP, MCCP, Bridgeport's Director of Emergency Services, recently had this piece published in the Journal of Emergency Medical Services. It is worth a read of what first responders often deal with. It was mid fall and leaves were all the fantastic colors that you see in...
Uniondale High School student stabbed in neck, back, stomach: Nassau PD
NASSAU (PIX11) — A student at Uniondale High School was repeatedly stabbed on Monday afternoon, Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said. The victim, 17, was outside where the buses pick students up around 2:45 p.m., police said. The 15-year-old alleged stabber, who is a student at another school, and the victim got into a […]
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in Connecticut
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades. During the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.
Students, adult bring 3 guns to chaotic NJ school fight, cops say
PATERSON — Four people including three juveniles and an 18-year-old man have been arrested following a violent fight at a local school that nearly escalated into a full-blown firefight, according to Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes. Paterson cops at John F. Kennedy High School reported seizing three loaded handguns...
Fairfield mayor dies Friday
The city of Fairfield has lost its most familiar face and a civic icon. Mayor Harry Price died suddenly this morning (12/16), just four days before his fourth term in office was set to end. He had served as mayor for 17 years and spent four decades in public service.
Richard Gere angers wealthy residents of Bedford, NY, for greenlighting cell tower at his hotel
Richard Gere has backed the building of a new cell tower in the town of tony Bedford, riling wealthy residents — including Jerry Seinfeld’s sister and the parents of actresses Rooney and Kate Mara, The Post has learned. Gere, who co-owns the Bedford Post Inn in Westchester County with real estate developer Russell Hernandez, is offering up land on their 14-acre estate for a 130-foot cellphone tower to fill service gaps and communications for emergency responders in one of America’s richest enclaves. If approved, the site would settle a Verizon lawsuit filed by the telecom giant after the Bedford Planning Board rejected...
Hartford HealthCare doctor: Ozempic not a miracle instant gratification drug to be taken lightly
One doctor tells News 12 Connecticut this is not a miracle instant gratification medicine to be taken lightly.
‘The fear is at times overwhelming’: Spring Valley woman at a loss with living conditions in condominium
Spring Valley's Christina Press told News 12 that she and others living in the Holland House condominiums have lost electricity a few times over the past year.
Investigation underway on Lamberton St. in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTHN) — A section of Lamberton Street in New Haven was closed Saturday night for a police investigation. Police were called to Lamberton Street around 9:30 p.m. A News 8 crew saw about 5 or 6 cruisers in the closed off area of the street and by 10:30 p.m. more police including […]
Off the Shelf: The Story Behind the Library's Special Christmas Tree and a Few Other Holiday Traditions
The best thing about the holidays is that everyone celebrates differently and has their own traditions. Traditions are what make the holidays so special, and traditions look different for everyone! No matter what holidays you celebrate or how you celebrate them, one thing is for sure, it is a magical time of the year!
Pediatrician Surrenders License Rather Than Face State Charges For Illegally Prescribing Opioids, Med Board Fines Doc
An East Hartford pediatrician who served a federal sentence for illegally prescribing oxycodone and failing to pay more than $177,000 in employee withholding taxes to the IRS has voluntarily surrendered his medical license. Since Dr. Sheikh Ahmed of Orange, who operated the East Hartford Medical Center, has turned in his...
Ex-Knick, Newburgh Resident Amar'e Stoudemire Charged After Punching Daughter: Report
Ex-New York Knick Amar'e Stoudemire has been charged with battery after allegedly punching his teen daughter in the jaw at his Miami condo, the Miami Herald reports. The 40-year-old former basketball great's daughter, who is between ages 14 and 17, allegedly told cops that her 6-foot and 10-inch tall dad slapped her hard enough to draw blood and punched her sometime over the weekend, the outlet says citing police papers.
NYC woman struck by parents’ headstone in cemetery, suit claims
A mourner found herself in a grave situation when her parents’ headstone fell on her. Jasmine Velazquez, 42, of the Bronx, was at Oakland Cemetery in Yonkers when the heavy slab toppled, crushing two bones in her ankle and one of her toes, according to a lawsuit. Velazquez claims the August incident left her injured and “bedridden … for a great length of time,” according to the Bronx Supreme Court papers. She’s suing the cemetery, the city of Yonkers and the company which made the headstone for negligence and unspecified damages. Velazquez hasn’t been back to the cemetery since, her lawyer, Mike Rubin, said. “I don’t know if scared is the right word, but she’s staying away from there for now,” Rubin said. Last year, a mother was killed when a massive gravestone fell on her at Baron Hirsch Cemetery in a Staten Island. Elvira Navarro, 53, later died and her family sued the Baron Hirsch Cemetery Association in February.
