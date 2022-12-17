After 29 years, NFL Sunday Ticket has a new home. The NFL officially announced on Thursday that it has a multi-year deal with Google for YouTube TV and YouTube Primetime Channels to distribute NFL Sunday Ticket beginning with the 2023 season. According to the Wall Street Journal, it’s a seven-year agreement worth about $2 billion a year. The Post reported on Tuesday that YouTube TV had emerged as the frontrunner for the service. NFL Sunday Ticket, which allows fans to watch all out-of-market Sunday games on Fox and CBS, had been on DirecTV since 1994, and now for the first time will be...

15 MINUTES AGO