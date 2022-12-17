Read full article on original website
Related
ksal.com
Marcia L. (Manning) Carter
With heavy hearts, but uplifted eyes, we announce the passing of Marcia L. Carter, on Saturday, December 17, 2022. She was greeted at heaven’s gates by those who passed before her, her mother, Clara Riddle in 2006, son, Cory Nickel in 1969, brother Marshall Manning in 1962 and sister, Lila Walz in 2011.
ksal.com
Margaret Ann (Tinkler) Peck
Margaret Ann (Tinkler) Peck, 68, died on December 17, 2022, peacefully surrounded by family. She was born on September 14, 1954, in Salina to Neal and Maxine (Shirack) Tinkler. She married Melvin Peck on December 20, 1974, in Salina, KS. Margaret was born and raised in rural Saline County. She...
ksal.com
Driver Hurt in Fiery Crash
An Abilene man was transported to the hospital in Salina after being ejected from his van in a one-vehicle crash in rural Dickinson County late Monday night. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 27-year-old Dakota Jones of Abilene was driving a 2008 Chevrolet Uplander van headed north on K 15 Highway. The van left the right side of the road for an unknown reason and rolled several times ejecting the driver. It caught fire and came to rest on its roof.
ksal.com
Managing the Storm
A forecast of snow, blowing snow and dangerous wind chill conditions has local officials getting ready to keep people safe. Michelle Weis, Saline County Emergency Management Director joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra and says safety starts with communication to local and state agencies.
ksal.com
Fekas to Again Provide Free Christmas Meal
For the 40th year in a row Bill Fekas is planning to prepare a free community-wide Christmas dinner, and the Salina chef is still in need of a little support. Fekas is planning to prepare and serve a free dinner to as many as 4,500 people. This will be the 40th year for the Fekas Family Christmas Dinner.
ksal.com
Man Threatens Mother with Hammer
A Salina man is in custody after being tased and pepper sprayed following a domestic disturbance Monday afternoon. Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 35-year-old Joseph Johnson allegedly threaten his mother and a neighbor with a hammer in the 600 block of Charles Street. Police say the incident...
ksal.com
Arrest Made in Indecent Liberties Case
A 14-year-old girl’s conversation with a trusted adult leads to the arrest of a man and two women in northeast Saline County. Investigator Kody Trower with the Saline County Sheriff’s Office tells KSAL News that 48-year-old Shawn D. McHone, 40-year-old Falon N. McHone and 26-year-old Lindsey N. Whisenhunt were taken into custody on Tuesday after authorities learned about alleged abuse happening inside the home with four children under the age of seventeen.
Comments / 0