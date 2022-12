The Platteville JV boys continue there streak going 7-0. Sophomores Hayden Hall, Jonah Vorwald and Logan Day lead the Hillmen to the win. Hayden Hall with 13 points and Logan Day with 11 points and Jonah Vorwald with 7 points. Eli Langmeier and Seth Wilson had 4 points and Junior Gavin Voigts with 4 as well. Freshman Myron Reuter had 6 points and Freshman Jauron Blevins with 3 point and Freshman Brycen Carl with 2. The Hillmen shot 80% at the free throw line.

PLATTEVILLE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO