Possession of a Drug Test Falsification Device Arrest Tops Daily Booking Report
SAN ANGELO – Tom Green County Detention Center Corrections Officers (COs) booked eight individuals into the Jail over the last 24 hours on a variety of charges including possession of a drug test falsification device and a Grand Jury Indictment for Intoxication Manslaughter with a Vehicle. 23-year-old Truman Magnus...
San Angelo man indicted after pretending to be Officer Prince
Indictments report that Davidson presented himself as 'Officer Prince', a police officer with the San Angelo Police Department, after being charge with intoxicated manslaughter earlier this year.
Aggravated Robbery & Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon Arrests Top Daily Booking Report
SAN ANGELO – Tom Green County Detention Center Corrections Officers (COs) booked seven individuals into the Jail over the last 24 hours on a variety of charges including Aggravated Robbery and Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. 39-year-old Antonia Martinez was arrested Monday night by San Angelo Police for...
Woman accused of injuring man, stealing car arrested
According to the San Angelo Police Department, Antonia Martinez was taken into custody on December 19 and charged with aggravated robbery along with an out-of-area warrant for evading arrest.
Counterfeit bills plague San Angelo
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Counterfeit money is becoming a problem in San Angelo. On Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, Sunset Mall management issued a memo to tenants saying that mall officials had received a report of counterfeit bills being used in a sale. According to mall officials, the bill was uncovered in one store around Friday, […]
San Angelo police investigating suspected accidental shooting of 16-year-old
SAPD looking for woman that allegedly injured man, stole vehicle
According to SAPD the woman allegedly injured an elderly man before stealing a vehicle.
San Angelo Police investigating death of 16-year-old
BREAKING: SAN ANGELO POLICE – Teen Dies in East San Angelo Shooting
SAN ANGELO – A San Angelo teenager has died from injuries sustained from a gunshot in east San Angelo Monday night. According to the San Angelo Police Department, on December 19, 2022, around 9:50 p.m., officers were dispatched to a shooting victim at a residence in the 1300 block of Tres Rios Drive.
TGC Sheriff: Correctional officer dies after sudden medical event
The Tom Green County Detention Facility shared on Facebook that Miller had an infectious smile, an incredible work ethic and endless impractical jokes.
Booking Report: No Elizabeth, the Devil's Lettuce Doesn't Count as 'Boughs of Holly'...
SAN ANGELO – Tom Green County Detention Center Corrections Officers (COs) booked five individuals into the Jail over the last 24 hours on a variety of charges including Possession of Marijuana. 44-year-old Lisa Gorski was arrested early Sunday morning by San Angelo Police for Possession of Marijuana, Possession of...
Man wanted for alleged stolen motorcycle pursuit taken into custody
Shortly after the vehicle stopped, Smith exited the passenger seat of the vehicle and ran from cops on foot through an alley and into a yard.
Tom Green County jail logs: December 16, 2022
Over the past 24 hours, 17 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center.
Final Suspect in Grape Creek Aggravated Robbery Case Sentenced
SAN ANGELO, TX – The final suspect in an aggravated robbery case in Grape Creek was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Friday morning. As previously reported, on Feb. 2, 2022, deputies with the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office arrested Joe Brandon Ortiz, 17, Tony Enrique Rios, 25, Benita Blanca Iniguez, 17, and an unnamed male juvenile for aggravated robbery following a string of car burglaries in Grape Creek. For the original story see: Sheriff's Deputies Arrest 4 Armed & Dangerous Suspects After Shots Fired in Grape Creek.
San Angelo Animal Shelter Back Under Control Following Hoarding Situation
SAN ANGELO, TX – The San Angelo animal shelter is back under population mandates after a hoarding situation exceeded the shelter's capacity for dogs. According to the City of San Angelo, as of Dec. 21, the city's animal shelter has once again gone back under capacity without destroying any dogs. It was reported on Dec. 14 that the shelter took in more dogs than allowed by the City Council following a hoarding situation. See: BREAKING: Hoarding Case Pushes Animal Shelter Over the Limit.
VIDEO: WB on West Houston Harte shut down due to major crash
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Police Department released a Nixle alert at 6:33 p.m. Monday, warning drivers to avoid westbound on West Houston Harte by Central High School due to a motor vehicle collision. Current westbound traffic is being diverted to the Jefferson and North Van Buren exit while the collision is being […]
Bitter Cold Prompts City to Open Warming Shelter
SAN ANGELO – The City of San Angelo will be opening a warming shelter from 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, to noon Sunday, Dec. 25, at Carl Ray Johnson Recreation Center, 1103 Farr St. The American Red Cross will be operating the shelter in conjunction with the City. Police...
The Hunt Is On For This San Angelo Man
SAN ANGELO, TX – The hunt is on for a San Angelo man who is wanted for failing to meet his bond requirements. According to court documents, on Dec. 7, 2022, a warrant was issued for the arrest of 50-year-old Roberto Arambula. The warrant was issued after Freedom Bail Bonds claimed Arambula had stopped checking in with the bondsman.
Resolve To Start Your Diet After San Angelo’s Tamale Fest
Everyone will be thinking about New Year's Resolutions as soon as January First hits. If you'll be resolving to lose weight though, hold off. San Angelo's Tamale Fest is on Saturday, January 7th. Not to brag or anything, but I think I would have zero problems winning a tamale-eating contest....
