ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KLST/KSAN

Counterfeit bills plague San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Counterfeit money is becoming a problem in San Angelo. On Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, Sunset Mall management issued a memo to tenants saying that mall officials had received a report of counterfeit bills being used in a sale. According to mall officials, the bill was uncovered in one store around Friday, […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
FOX West Texas

San Angelo Police investigating death of 16-year-old

SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo Police are investigating the death of a 16-year-old who suffered a gunshot wound to the torso. According to the SAPD, at around 9:50 p.m. Monday, officers were dispatched to a call for a shooting victim at a home on Tres Rios Drive. Officers found the 16-year-old with an apparent gunshot wound near the middle of their torso.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

BREAKING: SAN ANGELO POLICE – Teen Dies in East San Angelo Shooting

SAN ANGELO – A San Angelo teenager has died from injuries sustained from a gunshot in east San Angelo Monday night. According to the San Angelo Police Department, on December 19, 2022, around 9:50 p.m., officers were dispatched to a shooting victim at a residence in the 1300 block of Tres Rios Drive.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Final Suspect in Grape Creek Aggravated Robbery Case Sentenced

SAN ANGELO, TX – The final suspect in an aggravated robbery case in Grape Creek was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Friday morning. As previously reported, on Feb. 2, 2022, deputies with the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office arrested Joe Brandon Ortiz, 17, Tony Enrique Rios, 25, Benita Blanca Iniguez, 17, and an unnamed male juvenile for aggravated robbery following a string of car burglaries in Grape Creek. For the original story see: Sheriff's Deputies Arrest 4 Armed & Dangerous Suspects After Shots Fired in Grape Creek.
GRAPE CREEK, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo Animal Shelter Back Under Control Following Hoarding Situation

SAN ANGELO, TX – The San Angelo animal shelter is back under population mandates after a hoarding situation exceeded the shelter's capacity for dogs. According to the City of San Angelo, as of Dec. 21, the city's animal shelter has once again gone back under capacity without destroying any dogs. It was reported on Dec. 14 that the shelter took in more dogs than allowed by the City Council following a hoarding situation. See: BREAKING: Hoarding Case Pushes Animal Shelter Over the Limit.
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

VIDEO: WB on West Houston Harte shut down due to major crash

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Police Department released a Nixle alert at 6:33 p.m. Monday, warning drivers to avoid westbound on West Houston Harte by Central High School due to a motor vehicle collision. Current westbound traffic is being diverted to the Jefferson and North Van Buren exit while the collision is being […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Bitter Cold Prompts City to Open Warming Shelter

SAN ANGELO – The City of San Angelo will be opening a warming shelter from 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, to noon Sunday, Dec. 25, at Carl Ray Johnson Recreation Center, 1103 Farr St. The American Red Cross will be operating the shelter in conjunction with the City. Police...
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

The Hunt Is On For This San Angelo Man

SAN ANGELO, TX – The hunt is on for a San Angelo man who is wanted for failing to meet his bond requirements. According to court documents, on Dec. 7, 2022, a warrant was issued for the arrest of 50-year-old Roberto Arambula. The warrant was issued after Freedom Bail Bonds claimed Arambula had stopped checking in with the bondsman.
SAN ANGELO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy