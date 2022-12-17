Read full article on original website
WWE Monday Night Raw Results (12/19/2022): Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines, IA.
The road to WWE Royal Rumble 2023 continues tonight as WWE Monday Night Raw goes down this evening from the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa. On tap for tonight's edition of the weekly three-hour WWE on USA Network television program is Finn Balor and Damian Priest vs. The Street Profits, as well as Becky Lynch vs. Bayley in women's action.
WWE Main Event Results (Spoilers For 12/222022 Episode): Des Moines, IA.
WWE MAIN EVENT RESULTS (SPOILERS FOR 12/22/2022) Two weeks later, the show will be available to watch via the WWE Network and Peacock. For complete Monday Night Raw results from 12/19, click here.
Producers Of The Matches And Segments That Took Place During Last Monday's Episode Of WWE RAW
The main event of last Monday's episode of WWE RAW saw Kevin Owens and Seth "Freakin" Rollins take on reigning Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos (Jey and Jimmy Uso) in a Tag Team Match. Fightful Select revealed the producers of the matches and the segments that took place during this past Monday night's episode of WWE RAW.
WWE NXT Results (12/20/2022): Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, FL.
WWE NXT returns this evening. On tap for tonight's NXT on USA show, which kicks off at 8/7c from the Capitol Wrestling Center inside the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida is Carmelo Hayes vs. Axiom, Zoey Stark vs. Nikkita Lyons, Elektra Lopez vs. Indi Hartwell, Sol Ruca vs. Alba Fyre, as well as NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Katana Chance and Kayden Carter defending in a Triple Threat against Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley plus Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin.
Update On The Viewership Numbers Of This Past Friday's Episode Of WWE SmackDown
Showbuzz Daily reports that last Friday's episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX was able to draw a total of 2.191 million viewers, with a 0.52 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This total is down 8.77% from last week’s final viewership of 2.306 million viewers. Last Friday's rating of...
Jeff Jarrett On Returning To Universal Studios Last Weekend For AEW Dark Tapings
WWE Hall of Famer and newly-signed All Elite Wrestling Star Jeff Jarrett, who is also the Director of Business Development, recently took to an episode of his My World with Jeff Jarrett podcast, where he talked about a variety of topics such as his return to Universal Studios last weekend for the tapings of AEW Dark and how it was a homecoming for him as TNA Wrestling used to tape their weekly television and PPV Events there for a number of years.
Kurt Angle Believes A Botched Move Made His WWE WrestleMania 19 Match Better
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently took to his The Kurt Angle Show podcast, where he discussed how his matchup against Brock Lesnar at WWE WrestleMania 19 was pretty close to being one of the greatest matches of all time except with the issue The Beast Incarnate had of missing the Shooting Star Press, but the botched move actually made the match better because people remember it.
Updated Lineup For Next Week's Edition Of WWE NXT On USA Network (12/27/2022)
NXT ON USA PREVIEW (12/27/2022) * Fallon Henley vs. Kiana James (Battle for the Bar) * The Schesim vs. Edris Enofe, Malik Blade & Odyssey Jones. Make sure to join us here at Rajah.com next Tuesday night for live WWE NXT on USA Network results coverage from Orlando, FL.
WWE News: The Bump Livestream, Best Moment From Each Month of 2022 (Video)
-- This weeks edition of The Bump is streaming live on WWE's official YouTube channel. Catch up with The Bump crew below, as well as Titus O'Neil, Drew Gulak, and Sarah Schreiber:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, additional content has been added to the promotions YouTube channel. Check...
WWE Monday Night Raw Preview For Tonight's Show In Des Moines, IA. (12/19/2022)
The road to WWE Royal Rumble 2023 continues tonight as WWE Monday Night Raw goes down this evening from the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa. On tap for tonight's edition of the weekly three-hour WWE on USA Network television program is Finn Balor and Damian Priest vs. The Street Profits, as well as Becky Lynch vs. Bayley in women's action.
AEW Announces 6 Matches For Tonight's Episode Of Dark: Elevation
AEW recently announced the full card for tonight's Dark: Elevation episode, which features 6 matchups such as Marina Shafir vs. Jazmin Allure, Blackpool Combat Club (ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli and ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta) vs. The WorkHorsemen (JD Drake and Anthony Henry) and ROH Women’s World Champion Athena vs. Vertvixen for the ROH Women's World Championship.
Chris Jericho Talks About What's Next For J.A.S. In AEW, Teases Kenny Omega Alliance
Chris Jericho recently appeared as a guest on the Winnipeg Sports Talk program for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, "The Ocho" and Jericho Appreciation Society leader spoke about possibly teaming with Kenny Omega in the near future, as well as what is next for the J.A.S.
Dakota Kai Reveals Opponents She Wants To Face Next, Gives Big Praise To Rhea Ripley
Dakota Kai recently appeared as a guest on WWE Deutschland for an interview where she made some interesting comments. During the appearance, the Damage CTRL member and one-half of the WWE Women's Tag-Team Champions offered high praise for Rhea Ripley of The Judgment Day faction. Additionally, Kai revealed some opponents...
Alexa Bliss vs. Bianca Belair Title Match Announced For First WWE Raw Of 2023
2023 is going to kick off with a bang. It was announced during this week's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw that the first red brand show of the New Year will include a championship contest. The women's title will be on-the-line when current reigning, defending champion Bianca Belair puts...
Alexa Bliss Talks At Length About Working With Bray Wyatt In WWE (Video)
Alexa Bliss recently appeared as a guest on BT Sport's What Went Down program for an in-depth discussion about her career in WWE. During the discussion, the women's wrestling star spoke at length about the process of working with Bray Wyatt in WWE, his recent return to the company and more.
12/23 NXT Level Up Results: Thea Hail, More In Action (Spoilers)
NXT Level Up (12/23) * Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid def. Bronco Nima and Lucien Prince. NXT Level Up airs each and every Friday at 10PM ET on Peacock and the WWE Network, immediately following WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX.
Update on WWE's Plans For Next Week's Monday Night Raw
-- Tonight, WWE Raw is live from Des Moines, Iowa while next week's episode is set to air the day after Christmas on December 26. Unlike the situation with last week's Smackdown where WWE aired the live broadcast and then taped this week's episode immediately after, there is no scheduled Raw taping tonight in Des Moines. Instead, the plan is for WWE to air some sort of pre-taped holiday special, perhaps even a Best of 2022 show with previously aired matches, highlights, etc.
Jim Cornette Reveals Why GUNTHER Should Defeat Brock Lesnar At WWE WrestleMania 39
Pro wrestling legend Jim Cornette recently took to an episode of his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, where he talked about a variety of topics such as how GUNTHER facing Brock Lesnar at WWE WrestleMania 39 would be a great matchup and how it would help the current WWE Intercontinental Champion immensely if Lesnar was into it and if The Beast Incarnate puts GUNTHER over.
WWE News: Carmelo Hayes Merch, Superstars Promote Cash App (Video)
-- New NXT merch is available on WWEShop.Com. Members of the WWE Universe can now purchase Carmelo Hayes' new “Melo Don’t Miss” T-shirt. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, WWE recently released a new ad video. Check out the video below, via the official Twitter account...
Monday Night Raw Rating And Viewership Up, Hour By Hour Breakdown
The viewership numbers from the latest episode of Monday Night Raw are in!. According to a report from ShowBuzz Daily, Monday evenings edition of WWE Raw averaged 1.705 million viewers, which is up a notch from last weeks average of 1.646 million. Check out the hour by hour breakdown beliow:
