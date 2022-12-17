Read full article on original website
JD Griffey Talks Final Battle, Potential ROH Return
Does JD Griffey plan on returning to Tony Khan's Ring Of Honor?. During his recent chat with George Buka, Griffey reflected on ROH Final Battle 2022. JD also discussed the idea of a return to ROH, and more. Check out the hgihlights below. On a post-match moment with Shane Taylor...
Eddie Edwards Talks About If The Briscoes Would Have Joined IMPACT Wrestling
Eddie Edwards recently appeared as a guest on the Tru Heel Heat Wrestling podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the IMPACT Wrestling star spoke about The Briscoes tag-team, as well as how he's done with PCO. Featured below are some of the highlights...
Evil Uno Of The Dark Order Talks About Colt Cabana's AEW Return, Stu Grayson's Terms With The Company
Evil Uno of The Dark Order in All Elite Wrestling recently spoke with Fightful for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the pro wrestling veteran spoke about Stu Grayson's terms with AEW, as well as Colt Cabana making his return to the promotion. Featured below...
Jake "The Snake" Roberts Talks About Being Impressed With Specific Match On Recent AEW Dynamite Show
Dax Harwood vs. Bryan Danielson delivered. Jake "The Snake" Roberts offered high praise for the recent showdown on AEW Dynamite during an episode of his DDP Snakepit podcast. Featured below is an excerpt from the episode where he touches on this topic with his thoughts. “I think for him and...
Dakota Kai Discusses Her Road To Wrestling, Favorite WWE Superstar
During her recent appearance on WWE Deutschland, current WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Dakota Kai revealed her all-time favorite WWE Superstar. Kai also revealed how she got into wrestling, and more. Check out the comments from the Damage CTRL member below. On her journey to the squared-circle:. “He (her brother)...
Jake Roberts Says He Would Have Been Great With Miro Or The Lucha Brothers
WWE Hall of Famer and All Elite Wrestling Star Jake "The Snake" Roberts recently appeared on the "DDP Snake Pit" podcast to talk about a number of topics such as how he would have been great with Miro or The Lucha Brothers as their manager. Jake Roberts said:. “Oh for...
Mike Bailey Says He Will Be With IMPACT Wrestling For A Few More Years
Top IMPACT Wrestling Star "Speedball" Mike Bailey recently spoke with Chris Van Vliet on a variety of topics such as his future in pro wrestling and how he is gonna be with IMPACT for a few more years as he wants to grow alongside the company. "Speedball" Mike Bailey also spoke about how there's no limit to what he can do inside and outside of IMPACT and how he feels like the possibilities are endless of him continuing to wrestle all the best wrestlers in the world because he feels like that is enough of a goal.
Damian Priest Reveals He Would Be Interested In Getting Into Voice-Over Work
WWE Monday Night RAW Star Damian Priest spoke with The Archive of B-sox on a number of topics such as how he has never done any voice-over work, but he has definitely thought about it and how he would be down to get into voice-over work as it would be a new challenge and new experience for him.
WWE News: The Bump Livestream, Best Moment From Each Month of 2022 (Video)
-- This weeks edition of The Bump is streaming live on WWE's official YouTube channel. Catch up with The Bump crew below, as well as Titus O'Neil, Drew Gulak, and Sarah Schreiber:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, additional content has been added to the promotions YouTube channel. Check...
Deonna Purrazzo Talks About Mickie James' Last Rodeo Run, What It Would Mean To Retire Her
Deonna Purrazzo recently appeared as a guest on the Counted Out with Mike & Tyler program for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the IMPACT Knockout spoke about the Mickie James Last Rodeo run, as well as what it would mean to be the one to retire the women's wrestling legend.
Mike "The Prodigy" Bennett Extremely Complimentary Of AEW's Treatment Of Wrestlers
Mike "The Prodigy" Bennett has plenty of good things to say about All Elite Wrestling. The pro wrestling veteran and member of The Kingdom took to social media recently and had plenty of good things to say about how AEW treats wrestlers and their families. "AEW’s commitment to Wrestlers and...
Various News: Match For This Week’s Before The Impact, Jade Cargill Builds Her Dream Stable (Video)
-- Ahead of Thursday's edition of IMPACT On AXS TV, a pair of Knockout's will battle it out on Before The Impact. Impact announced earlier today that Taylor Wilde will face KiLynn King on the show. -- In other news from the wide world of professional wrestling, reigning TBS Champion...
Brian Myers Says Matt Cardona Is Naturally Rude, Recalls Considering Him Competition Early In Their Careers
Brian Myers joined Renee Paquette for a recent installment of her podcast, "The Sessions." During the interview on the popular pro wrestling program, the IMPACT Wrestling star spoke about considering Matt Cardona competition when they started together at a wrestling school early in their respective careers. Myers also noted that...
Rocky Romero Talks The “Stressful Situation” Surrounding The Good Brothers And The WWE
Top NJPW Star Rocky Romero recently appeared on The Sessions podcast with Renee Paquette to discuss a number of topics such as the “stressful situation” surrounding The Good Brothers and their returns to the WWE while they were still working with New Japan Pro Wrestling and how "Machinegun" Karl Anderson was still set to defend his NEVER Openweight Title against Hikuleo, but the match had to be moved due to The Good Brothers already being booked for WWE's Crown Jewel.
WWE News: Top 10 Moments From Raw, Raw Talk Highlights (Video)
-- The Top 10 moments from the latest edition of Monday Night Raw have surfaced on WWE's official YouTube channel. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, highlights from the Monday Night Raw post-show have also been added to WWE's YouTube channel. Catch up on Monday's episode of Raw Talk...
Dolph Ziggler Talks About Wanting To Be Helpful Veteran But Also Steal The Show At Moments Notice
Dolph Ziggler is all about being a helpful veteran to other talents in WWE. But he's also all about stealing the show on a moments' notice. The WWE Superstar recently spoke about this during an appearance on the Andy's Hall Access program for an in-depth interview. Featured below are some...
WWE Hall Of Famer Comments On Potential 2023 Royal Rumble Appearance
A WWE Hall Of Famer could be an entrant in the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble. During her recent K&S Virtual Signing, three time Royal Rumble match participant Molly Holly discussed the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble, which goes down on January 28th at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. “I told...
Jay White Comments On Getting Interest From Everyone In Wrestling: "I'm A Very Highly Wanted Man"
"Switchblade" is a popular commodity these days. Jay White recently spoke with the folks from Fightful for an interview, during which he commented about being a very highly wanted man in the pro wrestling business, with many top promotions vying for his services. Featured below are some of the highlights...
Eric Bischoff Says Roman Reigns Is The Biggest Name In The World Today In Pro Wrestling
WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW President Eric Bischoff took to his Strictly Business podcast, where he spoke about a number of topics such as how Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has been working his a** off for the last six years since he was being pushed by the WWE and now he has become the biggest name in the world today in the pro wrestling industry. Bischoff also spoke about how they should not overexpose a talent like Roman Reign as that is one way to kill a talent.
Former WWE Superstar On Steroids: "I Did Them"
A former WWE Superstar and Tough Enough winner has admitted to taking steroids in the past, and he's "not sorry for it." “I loved everything about it. the good, the bad, the ups, the downs. I’m not going to lie, the money. I’m the one wrestler, I’m going to be perfectly honest, whether you like or dislike my answer. I hate it when guys talk about, ‘Did you take steroids?’ and they beat around it. I did them. I did. I’m not sorry for it. I wish I would have taken more. I would have done everything the same. At this point in my life, at 46, there is no one I’m trying to get the approval of. Why lie?“
