Former WWE referee Mike Chioda recently appeared on an episode of the “Monday Mailbag” podcast, where he talked about a number of topics such as how the match between WWE Hall of Famers Bret "The Hitman" Hart and "The Heart Break Kid" Shawn Michaels at the 1997 WWE Survivor Series was supposed to go down before it would turn out to become the Montreal Screw Job.

2 DAYS AGO