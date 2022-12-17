Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rob Gronkowski Gives a Tampa, FL Veteran a Modified Truck with 'Recycled Rides' Program for USAA's 100-Year AnniversaryZack LoveTampa, FL
Semi truck collision leaves highway filled with brewCristoval VictorialTampa, FL
Walmart is now using drones for delivery in FloridaR.A. HeimTampa, FL
Sulphur Springs, Tampa: A Hidden HistoryModern GlobeTampa, FL
The Coolest Museum in the State of Florida, According to the DiscovererL. CaneFlorida State
Related
rajah.com
New Segment Announced For Holiday Bash Edition Of AEW Dynamite On TBS
You can officially pencil in a new segment for the upcoming Holiday Bash special-themed edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS. On Tuesday, it was announced that the AEW Dynamite: Holiday Bash special event this week will feature the latest chapter in the ongoing Book of Hobbs series chronicling the life and journey of former Team Taz member Powerhouse Hobbs.
rajah.com
AEW Dynamite: Holiday Bash Preview For Tonight's Show In San Antonio, TX. (12/21/2022)
It's Wednesday, and you know what that means ... All Elite Wrestling returns from the Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio, Texas for their annual year-end "Holiday Bash" themed edition of Dynamite on TBS. On tap for tonight's AEW Dynamite: Holiday Bash 2022 show is the next chapter in The Book...
rajah.com
Road To AEW Holiday Bash Special Released For This Week's Annual Themed Edition Of Dynamite (Video)
The road to this week's AEW Dynamite continues to wind down as the final hours tick off the clock before this week's stacked show featuring the Holiday Bash annual theme. Ahead of this week's installment of the AEW on TBS two-hour program, the promotion has released their latest "Road To" documentary preview.
rajah.com
Producers Of The Matches And Segments That Took Place During Last Monday's Episode Of WWE RAW
The main event of last Monday's episode of WWE RAW saw Kevin Owens and Seth "Freakin" Rollins take on reigning Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos (Jey and Jimmy Uso) in a Tag Team Match. Fightful Select revealed the producers of the matches and the segments that took place during this past Monday night's episode of WWE RAW.
rajah.com
Tony Khan Confirms New Look Coming Soon For AEW Dynamite & AEW Rampage, Talks Signing Former WWE Executive
Tony Khan recently spoke with Scott Fishman of TV Insider for an in-depth interview. During the discussion, the AEW and ROH President confirmed a new look for Dynamite and Rampage and spoke about signing a former high-level WWE executive. Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where...
rajah.com
JD Griffey Talks Final Battle, Potential ROH Return
Does JD Griffey plan on returning to Tony Khan's Ring Of Honor?. During his recent chat with George Buka, Griffey reflected on ROH Final Battle 2022. JD also discussed the idea of a return to ROH, and more. Check out the hgihlights below. On a post-match moment with Shane Taylor...
rajah.com
AEW Announces 6 Matches For Tonight's Episode Of Dark: Elevation
AEW recently announced the full card for tonight's Dark: Elevation episode, which features 6 matchups such as Marina Shafir vs. Jazmin Allure, Blackpool Combat Club (ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli and ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta) vs. The WorkHorsemen (JD Drake and Anthony Henry) and ROH Women’s World Champion Athena vs. Vertvixen for the ROH Women's World Championship.
rajah.com
News On Ticket Sales For Tonight’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite
All Elite Wrestling is set to hold an episode of AEW Dynamite later tonight from the Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio, Texas and it was previously announced that AEW World Trios Champions Death Triangle's PAC, Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix will face The Elite (Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks) in match 5 of the Best Of 7 Series for their AEW World Trios Championships in a No DQ Match.
rajah.com
Dolph Ziggler Addresses Potential Retirement Timeline, Reveals Plans For After Wrestling
Dolph Ziggler recently appeared as a guest on The Archive of B-Sox program for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and WWE. During the discussion, the veteran pro wrestling star spoke about how much longer he sees himself wrestling, as well as what his plans are for life after his career in the wrestling business.
rajah.com
Tony Schiavone Announces New Trio On AEW Dark (Video)
There's a new trio in All Elite Wrestling. During the latest recording of AEW Dark, play-by-play commentator and senior producer Tony Schiavone introduced Angelico and Chaos Project (Luther and Serpentico) as SAP-Spanish Announce Project. SAP defeated the team of Jarrett Diaz, Jay Marte, and Richard Adonis on Tuesday, after Angelico...
rajah.com
Update On The Viewership Numbers Of This Past Friday's Episode Of WWE SmackDown
Showbuzz Daily reports that last Friday's episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX was able to draw a total of 2.191 million viewers, with a 0.52 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This total is down 8.77% from last week’s final viewership of 2.306 million viewers. Last Friday's rating of...
rajah.com
WWE Main Event Results (Spoilers For 12/222022 Episode): Des Moines, IA.
WWE MAIN EVENT RESULTS (SPOILERS FOR 12/22/2022) Two weeks later, the show will be available to watch via the WWE Network and Peacock. For complete Monday Night Raw results from 12/19, click here.
rajah.com
Dakota Kai Discusses Her Road To Wrestling, Favorite WWE Superstar
During her recent appearance on WWE Deutschland, current WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Dakota Kai revealed her all-time favorite WWE Superstar. Kai also revealed how she got into wrestling, and more. Check out the comments from the Damage CTRL member below. On her journey to the squared-circle:. “He (her brother)...
rajah.com
Alexa Bliss vs. Bianca Belair Title Match Announced For First WWE Raw Of 2023
2023 is going to kick off with a bang. It was announced during this week's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw that the first red brand show of the New Year will include a championship contest. The women's title will be on-the-line when current reigning, defending champion Bianca Belair puts...
rajah.com
Maki Itoh Names Dream AEW, NJPW Opponents
Which All Elite Wrestling and New Japan Wrestling stars would Maki Itoh like to square off with?. During the latest recording of The Ten Count with Steve Fall, AEW regular Maki Itoh discussed her dream AEW and NJPW opponents. Check out the comments from Maki below, via her translator:. “Definitely,...
rajah.com
Mike Chioda Reveals Original Plans For Bret Hart vs. Shawn Michaels Prior To The Montreal Screw Job
Former WWE referee Mike Chioda recently appeared on an episode of the “Monday Mailbag” podcast, where he talked about a number of topics such as how the match between WWE Hall of Famers Bret "The Hitman" Hart and "The Heart Break Kid" Shawn Michaels at the 1997 WWE Survivor Series was supposed to go down before it would turn out to become the Montreal Screw Job.
rajah.com
WWE News: The Bump Livestream, Best Moment From Each Month of 2022 (Video)
-- This weeks edition of The Bump is streaming live on WWE's official YouTube channel. Catch up with The Bump crew below, as well as Titus O'Neil, Drew Gulak, and Sarah Schreiber:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, additional content has been added to the promotions YouTube channel. Check...
rajah.com
AEW News: Broadcaster Calls Out MJF, Holiday Bash Meet & Greet (Video)
-- Ahead of Wedneday evenings Holiday Bash edition of AEW Dynamite, fans will have the chance to meet & greet Wardlow, Toni Storm, and more. Check out the announcement below, via the official Twitter account of ShopAEW.Com:. -- In other All Elite Wrestling news, WFAN Sports Radio broadcaster Craig Carton...
rajah.com
Various News: AEW Star Wins DPW Women's Championship, Funniest WWE Moments of 2022 (Video)
-- An All Elite Wrestling talent is the new Deadlock Pro Wrestling Women’s Champion. Over the weekend, Emi Sakura defeated Raychell Rose at Deadlock Pro Wrestling’s 1st Anniversary event, and scored her first DPW Women's Championship reign in the process. Sakura's first defense has yet to be announced.
rajah.com
Kurt Angle Believes A Botched Move Made His WWE WrestleMania 19 Match Better
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently took to his The Kurt Angle Show podcast, where he discussed how his matchup against Brock Lesnar at WWE WrestleMania 19 was pretty close to being one of the greatest matches of all time except with the issue The Beast Incarnate had of missing the Shooting Star Press, but the botched move actually made the match better because people remember it.
Comments / 0