Read full article on original website
Related
rajah.com
WWE News: Carmelo Hayes Merch, Superstars Promote Cash App (Video)
-- New NXT merch is available on WWEShop.Com. Members of the WWE Universe can now purchase Carmelo Hayes' new “Melo Don’t Miss” T-shirt. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, WWE recently released a new ad video. Check out the video below, via the official Twitter account...
rajah.com
WWE Hall Of Famer Comments On Potential 2023 Royal Rumble Appearance
A WWE Hall Of Famer could be an entrant in the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble. During her recent K&S Virtual Signing, three time Royal Rumble match participant Molly Holly discussed the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble, which goes down on January 28th at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. “I told...
rajah.com
Updated Lineup For Next Week's Edition Of WWE NXT On USA Network (12/27/2022)
NXT ON USA PREVIEW (12/27/2022) * Fallon Henley vs. Kiana James (Battle for the Bar) * The Schesim vs. Edris Enofe, Malik Blade & Odyssey Jones. Make sure to join us here at Rajah.com next Tuesday night for live WWE NXT on USA Network results coverage from Orlando, FL.
rajah.com
WWE WrestleMania 39 Rumors: Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, The Rock, more
– With the book on 2022 ready to close, WWE is entering an important stretch starting with next month’s Royal Rumble and finishing with WrestleMania 39 in April. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that despite reports suggesting otherwise, the WrestleMania card is far from finalized, however, there are multiple ideas that are being discussed for all of the top talent.
rajah.com
WWE News: The Bump Livestream, Best Moment From Each Month of 2022 (Video)
-- This weeks edition of The Bump is streaming live on WWE's official YouTube channel. Catch up with The Bump crew below, as well as Titus O'Neil, Drew Gulak, and Sarah Schreiber:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, additional content has been added to the promotions YouTube channel. Check...
rajah.com
Update On The Viewership Numbers Of This Past Friday's Episode Of WWE SmackDown
Showbuzz Daily reports that last Friday's episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX was able to draw a total of 2.191 million viewers, with a 0.52 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This total is down 8.77% from last week’s final viewership of 2.306 million viewers. Last Friday's rating of...
rajah.com
Tentative Match & Segment Listings For Tonight's WWE Raw (Possible Spoilers)
The following are match and segment listings as well as some potential spoilers for tonight's WWE Monday Night Raw, via fightfulselect.com:. - Street Profits vs. Judgment Day (leads to another match, details below) - OC vs. Alpha Academy. - Bloodline segment. - Ladder Mach: Dexter Lumis vs. Miz. - AJ...
rajah.com
WWE Main Event Results (Spoilers For 12/222022 Episode): Des Moines, IA.
WWE MAIN EVENT RESULTS (SPOILERS FOR 12/22/2022) Two weeks later, the show will be available to watch via the WWE Network and Peacock. For complete Monday Night Raw results from 12/19, click here.
rajah.com
Producers Of The Matches And Segments That Took Place During Last Monday's Episode Of WWE RAW
The main event of last Monday's episode of WWE RAW saw Kevin Owens and Seth "Freakin" Rollins take on reigning Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos (Jey and Jimmy Uso) in a Tag Team Match. Fightful Select revealed the producers of the matches and the segments that took place during this past Monday night's episode of WWE RAW.
rajah.com
Big E. Talks About Latest On His WWE Return Status, Scouting Talent For WWE's NIL Program (Video)
Big E. recently appeared as a guest on These Urban Times for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and WWE. During the discussion, the former WWE Champion spoke about the number of black wrestlers in the game today, scouting for WWE's NIL program and the latest on his road to recovery ahead of his highly-anticipated WWE return.
rajah.com
Former WWE Wrestler Loses Professional MMA Debut Via TKO
-- Jack Claffey, who wrestled as Jack Gallagher during his time in WWE from 2016-2020 made his MMA debut over the weekend and took a first-round TKO loss to Marlon Jones at Full Contact Contender 32. Gallagher, who was released in by WWE following accusations of sexual assault and hasn't wrestled since, though he has competed in two amateur before his time in WWE as well as a bare-knuckled boxing match earlier this year, all of which were wins.
rajah.com
AEW Announces 6 Matches For Tonight's Episode Of Dark: Elevation
AEW recently announced the full card for tonight's Dark: Elevation episode, which features 6 matchups such as Marina Shafir vs. Jazmin Allure, Blackpool Combat Club (ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli and ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta) vs. The WorkHorsemen (JD Drake and Anthony Henry) and ROH Women’s World Champion Athena vs. Vertvixen for the ROH Women's World Championship.
rajah.com
Taya Valkyrie vs. Zoey Skye Title Match Announced For MLW Blood & Thunder On 1/7
You can officially pencil in a new championship match for the first Major League Wrestling show of the New Year. On Tuesday, it was announced that Taya Valkyrie vs. Zoey Skye will be taking place with the Featherweight Championship on-the-line at the upcoming MLW Blood & Thunder special event set for January 7, 2023 in Philadelphia, PA.
rajah.com
WWE Monday Night Raw Preview For Tonight's Show In Des Moines, IA. (12/19/2022)
The road to WWE Royal Rumble 2023 continues tonight as WWE Monday Night Raw goes down this evening from the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa. On tap for tonight's edition of the weekly three-hour WWE on USA Network television program is Finn Balor and Damian Priest vs. The Street Profits, as well as Becky Lynch vs. Bayley in women's action.
rajah.com
Maven Believes It Is Just A Matter Of Time Before Shazza McKenzie Ends Up In WWE, AEW Or IMPACT
Former WWE Star and WWE Tough Enough season one winner Maven appeared on The Monte & The Pharaoh Show to talk about a variety of topics such as meeting Shazza McKenzie at WrestleCon in Dallas a year back when she was introduced as his biggest fan and ending up being her biggest fan.
rajah.com
WWE News: Top 10 Moments From Raw, Raw Talk Highlights (Video)
-- The Top 10 moments from the latest edition of Monday Night Raw have surfaced on WWE's official YouTube channel. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, highlights from the Monday Night Raw post-show have also been added to WWE's YouTube channel. Catch up on Monday's episode of Raw Talk...
rajah.com
Karrion Kross Talks Reactions He Received From His WWE Main Roster Debut Loss To Jeff Hardy
WWE SmackDown Superstar Karrion Kross spoke with Peter Rosenberg on his Cheap Heat podcast to discuss a variety of topics such as the reactions and respect he received from his peers over losing his main roster debut on WWE Monday Night RAW to pro wrestling legend Jeff Hardy and how people felt it wasn't good for him.
rajah.com
Eric Bischoff Says Roman Reigns Is The Biggest Name In The World Today In Pro Wrestling
WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW President Eric Bischoff took to his Strictly Business podcast, where he spoke about a number of topics such as how Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has been working his a** off for the last six years since he was being pushed by the WWE and now he has become the biggest name in the world today in the pro wrestling industry. Bischoff also spoke about how they should not overexpose a talent like Roman Reign as that is one way to kill a talent.
rajah.com
IMPACT Wrestling Viewership Down Huge From Last Week's Episode
Showbuzz Daily reports that this past Thursday night's episode of IMPACT Wrestling on AXS TV was able to draw a total of 86,000 viewers, with a 0.01 rating in the key 18-49 demo. This is down 19.62% from last week’s 107,000 viewers. This past Thursday night's 0.01 rating is...
rajah.com
Maven Reveals He Would Be Open To Working The 2023 Men's Royal Rumble Match
Former WWE Star and WWE Tough Enough season one winner Maven took part in a virtual signing for K & S WrestleFest, where he talked about a number of topics such as how he would be open in working the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match at the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event if he was asked by the WWE.
Comments / 0