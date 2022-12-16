Read full article on original website
It is illegal in Texas to leave your dog outside without proper shelter in extreme temperatures
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It is about to get frigid in Texas. It is important to prepare for the cold temperatures, and pets should be at the top of the mind. As a reminder, it is against the law in Texas to leave your dog outside, without adequate shelter, in extreme temperatures.
COVID Tracker: Risk level back at 'medium' amid increasing hospitalizations
SAN ANTONIO — Higher holiday-season COVID-19 case counts have elevated Bexar County's risk level back to medium for the first time since late September as families prepare for gather for Christmas. Metro Health on Tuesday reported 518 new coronavirus infections, one of the highest counts in a month that...
Beto O'Rourke mourns loss of sister, Erin
EL PASO, Texas — Former Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke announced the passing of his sister, Erin, on social media Tuesday. "We lost our sister Erin this morning. A beautiful soul, a loving sister, daughter & friend. She had more than her share of challenges in life but kept her heart open to all throughout," he wrote on Facebook. "We’re grateful to all who loved and cared for her. Rest in peace, Bear. We love you forever."
NRG: Texas’ largest power plant ready for arctic blast
FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — Daryl Miller’s first week on the job as general manager of NRG’s flagship power plant was nearly two years ago — right when a historic winter storm plunged millions of Texans into the dark. A lot has happened since then. “We’ve...
New ERCOT CEO expects enough power to go around during freeze
HOUSTON — The new head of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas said Tuesday there will be enough power to meet demand as an arctic blast moves through the state later this week. “We continue to expect adequate supply with reserves for the approaching cold weather conditions,” CEO Pablo...
5 things to take out of your car ahead of freeze
HOUSTON — Millions of motorists across Texas recently found themselves thinking about the things they needed in their cars in case of a cold-weather crisis. What about the stuff you need to take out of your car when the mercury plunges?. Much of the country, including Texas, is bracing...
PHOTOS + VIDEO: It's (kinda) snowing in North Texas!
DALLAS — Oh, the weather outside is frightful. And we hope your fires inside (even virtual ones) are so delightful. If you have no place to go, DFW will let it snow... well, kinda. The arctic front that's been traveling across the country has finally flown into North Texas,...
Airlines issue travel waivers ahead of arctic blast
HOUSTON — Several U.S. airlines have issued travel waivers ahead of the arctic blast expected to sweep across the country bringing wintry weather heading into the Christmas holiday weekend. United Airlines is offering four separate waivers including one in Texas. Other major carriers, including American and Southwest, have issued...
