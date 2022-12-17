Read full article on original website
Debugging Like a Senior Developer: Watch And Evaluate
This has been a spectacularly intensive week. The new YouTube channel carrying the course is exploding with subscriptions; it's just entering its 3rd week... The course website is now live; you can see the entire course there although I'm adding videos all the time and did roughly 1/3 of the work.
Low-Code Software Engineering: 7 Things to Know
"Nearly everyone working in tech has an opinion about low and no code tools." - Katrina Dene, Director of Communications, StackOverflow. Does Low-Code Lead To More Or Less Spaghetti Code?. The debate about low-code is in full swing with developers from all backgrounds weighing in. What's your take? Does low-code...
The Noonification: How to Find X When Your Product + X = Success (12/19/2022)
How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here. The Story of Microsoft Buyouts: Why the FTC Won’t...
How to Deploy Flutter Web App
As you know Flutter provides an outstanding possibility to have one single code base for all platforms, such as Android, iOS, Windows, Linux, Web, and more. Cross-platform frameworks are not new things, but Google engineers challenged themselves enough to follow the core of Flutter’s principle - compile Dart code into true native code for every supported platform. As you know for Web browsers the native code is JavaScript, HTML, and CSS. Thus, you are getting ready to deploy the Progressive Web Application.
How I Successfully "Reverse-Engineered" ChatGPT to Create an Unofficial API Wrapper
And my efforts became useless after 3 hours. Hi everyone, I want to tell you a story that happened just a few days ago. As you know, ChatGPT stirred up the whole world community, and not just from the IT sector. Experts and scientists from around the world are testing how well this neural network answers the given questions, Stackoverflow urgently imposes the restrictions on publishing the answers using ChatGPT, in specialized forums, there is a new discussion about how soon the work of programmers will be automated.
CEO Danielle Dafni on Peech, AI, Content Creation, and More
Content marketing teams from a multitude of industries across the globe understand a thing or two about video content creation pains. From the lack of editing expertise to insufficient tools to generate large volumes of content, it’s a tricky space that every marketer needs to navigate. On today’s episode...
Writing Your Own Slack App in 5 Steps
Slack is a powerful tool for communications in a company. Slack allows the creation of apps and enriches already a convenient default functionality. If you already have a handy tool that you like to add to your daily environment, creating a slack app would be a great way to do it.
Meet Noonies 2022 Winner Georgii Kliukovkin of the Category Functional Programming
“Things are only impossible until they’re not.”–Captain Jean-Luc Picard. Congratulations Captain! 🎉 🎉🎉 You have won the following award/awards:. I’m really excited to win this category! I’m writing in 3 languages: JavaScript, Java and Go, and two of them provide an opportunity to write with the FP approach.
How To Increase Web3 Mass Adoption In 2023
Web3 is gradually gaining strength but it’s no doubt that it needs mass adoption to go mainstream. The decentralized future of the internet which. cut across NFTs, DAOs, Metaverse etc. is an emerging technology that will. undeniably transform the world of art, communities, gaming etc. In a few years’...
Meet the Writer: Hacker Noon's Contributor Chinecherem Nduka, Tech Journalist, New Media Strategist.
So let’s start! Tell us a bit about yourself. For example, name, profession, and personal interests. My name is Chinecherem Nduka, I am a Tech Journalist at HackerNoon and the Head of Social Media at Business Insider Africa. I have over 4 years of experience working in media with a trail of impacts.
The Palmer Method of Business Writing: Lesson 111
The Palmer Method of Business Writing, by A. N. Palmer is part of the HackerNoon Books series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. Lesson 111. Capital W should be very closely studied. The tendency is to slant the last part too much, tipping it away from the first part. The upward stroke beginning the second part is a right curve, and the construction of the last part and the appearance of the entire letter are to a considerable extent dependent upon that line.
Creating a Webhook URL: A Guide for AWS, Heroku, and GCP
Webhooks are a powerful tool for integrating different applications and services. They allow one application to send real-time notifications to another application by making an HTTP request to a specific URL endpoint. This article will provide a brief guide on creating a webhook URL in three popular cloud platforms: AWS, Heroku, and GCP. We will show you how to create a webhook endpoint in each platform and how to access it to receive incoming requests. We will also discuss some of the considerations you should keep in mind, such as enabling CORS for cross-origin requests.
The Typescript Quirks That Pushed me to Create a New Dependency Injection Library
I know that there are several libraries for dependency injection with Typescript; even more, I’ve used them a lot, and I’ve learned a lot from them. Inversify, tsyringe …, it’s thanks to all of them that I’ve been able to write this, but obviously, there is a motivation behind creating my own, and I’ll try my best to explain it.
Setting up Kafka on Docker for Local Development
Kafka is a streaming platform that is used to process data in real-time. In a world where data is king, Kafka is a valuable tool for developers and data engineers to learn. However, setting up Kafka locally can be frustrating, which can discourage learning. In this article, I will show you the fastest way to set up Kafka for development using Docker, and also show you how this setup can support connecting locally and from other local Docker containers.
WebSockets vs. Webhooks: Which is Better for Real-Time Communication?
Websockets and webhooks are both technologies that enable real-time communication between a client and a server. However, they have some essential differences that make them better suited for different use cases. One key difference between WebSockets and webhooks is how they handle data transfer. Websockets are a full-duplex communication protocol...
Women in Web3: Gianina Skarlett on Creating Inclusive Environments and W3 Learn Academy
The HackerNoon editorial team has launched this interview series with women in tech to celebrate their achievements and share their struggles. We need more women in technology, and by sharing stories, we can encourage many girls to follow their dreams. Share your story today!. Gigi, I Met You at Dcentral...
How to Lose $13 of Users’ Funds (As a Blockchain Developer)
The gov says we are not in recession, but at the same time, we hear about skyrocketing inflation, interest rate increases, and layoffs in almost every sector of the economy. Despite crypto and TradFi being impacted the most severely, many companies are still building their tokens, protocols, and DeFi products. Are you one of them?
Microservices? Why Not!
Recently I got asked a provoking question - what downsides of microservice architecture can you name? At first, I was surprised since this ubiquitous architectural approach has become almost a gold standard nowadays. A more logical question I would expect is 'why do we use them?' or 'what are the benefits of using microservice architecture instead of monolith?'. Today I want to go through the development costs of a microservice design that are useful to understand and keep in mind.
I Switched to Low-code, Here's Why
As a developer with over 8 years of experience, I have never been a strong believer in low-code or no-code tools. Even now, I have my doubts about their effectiveness. Throughout my career, I have tried a wide variety of technologies and frameworks, including various backend and frontend frameworks, different programming languages, native apps, and even blockchain. I have also worked with both monolithic and microservice-based architectures, and have experience with devops and deploying applications to the cloud.
Alternative Overview of the SSMSBoost Add-in for SQL Server Management Studio (SSMS)
Code completion is a popular and valuable technique for programmers who want to write clear, accurate, and reliable code without spending too much time. Usually, code completion helps save time on day-to-day coding tasks by providing contextual suggestions for code in the SQL editor. Thus, you can focus on what you do best instead of typing.
