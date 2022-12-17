Read full article on original website
Man, 30, dies in Richland County crash after hitting back of trailer
MANSFIELD, Ohio (WCMH) — A 30-year-old man is dead after being involved in a vehicle crash Wednesday morning on State Route 13 in Richland County. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Bryan Flynn of Bellville was driving a Chevrolet Sonic south at around 10:30 a.m. on SR 13 and was driving behind a Dodge […]
cleveland19.com
Holmes County bicyclist killed in crash with semi
VILLAGE OF BALTIC, Ohio (WOIO) - A Holmes County bicyclist was killed when a semi-truck that was trying to pass him collided with him, the Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed. The crash happened on SR-93 at approximately 11:16 a.m. on Dec. 20, according to OSHP. OSHP said a 2015 Peterbilt...
WTRF
Search warrant executed on Old National Road residence in Ohio
GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio — In the evening hours on Friday, December 16 , members of the Guernsey County Special Response Team and Investigators with the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division executed a narcotics related search warrant on a residence on Old National Road in Cambridge Township, according to a report by Sheriff Jeffrey D. Paden.
WHIZ
Fresno Man Arrested Following Accident
A Fresno man was arrested following an accident in Coshocton County Tuesday night. It took place in the 30000 block of State Route 643 in Crawford Township around 10:50pm. The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office said 37-year-old Randall Smith was traveling north on State Route 643 when he lost control of his vehicle and went off the left side of the roadway, continued over an embankment, striking a fence before coming to rest.
WTRF
Involuntary manslaughter for an Ohio woman who provided illegal narcotics to victim
GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio — Throughout a lengthy investigation, Guernsey County Sheriff Detectives were able to determine that 44-year-old Jacqueline Cross of Noble County was the individual responsible for providing illegal narcotics to an individual who died at a Spencer Township residence last December. The individual’s cause of death was...
WHIZ
School bus accident on Maysville Pike
Zanesville, Ohio–The Zanesville Post of the State Highway Patrol is investigating a morning school bus crash on the Maysville Pike. According to OSHP, at 8:15 a.m. Monday, Maysville Local School Bus #15 was westbound on US 22 when the bus stopped to pick-up a student and was struck in the rear by a vehicle.
Accused of over 20 forest fires, Ohio fire department administrator faces federal charges
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A volunteer fire department administrator faces federal charges for allegedly starting more than 20 fires on purpose in Wayne National Forest — in an effort to “give the boys something to do,” he admitted in a law enforcement interview. Police arrested James Bartels, 50, on Tuesday, and he was arraigned in […]
WHIZ
Muskingum County Sheriff Explains Snow Emergencies and Gives Winter Weather Driving Tips
As it’s beginning to feel a lot like the Christmas season, it’s important to prepare for winter weather. If the weather outside gets frightful and the roads get dangerous, the county sheriff might declare a snow emergency to help keep the community safe, and to let people know the situations on the roads.
AMBER ALERT UPDATE: Suspect has ties to Riverside, police say
COLUMBUS — A Ohio Amber Alert has been issued after twin boys, Ky’air and Kason Thomas, were abducted Monday night in Columbus. One of the five-month-olds was found shortly after 5 a.m. Tuesday morning in the parking lot of Dayton International Airport, according to police. The other little boy is still missing.
Licking County Crime Stoppers offer $1,000 reward in assault case
NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — Licking County Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in a November assault. At about 4:45 a.m. Nov. 17 on the 400 block of Jefferson Road in Newark, a woman was trying to start her car when two mask-wearing men approached her, according to the […]
Galion Inquirer
Galion Police Chief fired from position
GALION- Galion Police Chief Marc Rodriguez has officially been terminated from his position effective Monday, December 19, according to the City of Galion’s Communications Director Matt Echelberry. Previously, Rodriguez was placed on administrative leave in August 2022. In an article published from the Galion Inquirer it had stated Rodriguez...
Engulfed barn leveled to the ground in Ohio, animals lost
PERRY TWP., Ohio (WTRF) – – On December 19 there multiple rural fire departments from the Tuscarawas and Harrison counties battled a barn fire that left numerous animals dead, according to a report by The TimesReporter. Rush Township Volunteer Firefighters responded to a report of a fully engulfed barn at 1:09 p.m. Not long after they […]
whbc.com
Homeless Man Charged With Murder in Raff Road Arson Fire
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 31-year-old homeless man already charged with aggravated arson in a Plain Township fire from earlier this month is now charged with murder. That charge for the Raff Road SW fire that killed a man back in September. Anthony Carr was arraigned...
Watch: Suspect walks out of a North Linden store with a cash register
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are seeking help in a theft which was caught on video surveillance that occurred in North Linden earlier this month. According to a social media post by the Columbus Division of Police, a suspect broke a storefront door with a concrete block, entered the business, an audio accessories store […]
25-year-old dead after shooting in Hilltop
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 25-year-old man is dead after a shooting in the Hilltop neighborhood of Columbus. Suleeman Abdi, of Columbus, was shot just after 9 p.m. inside an apartment on the 800 block of Wedgewood Drive, where police said he was arguing with another man, according to a news release from the Columbus […]
Five people, a dozen dogs rescued from Driving Park house fire
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus firefighters rescued five people and about a dozen dogs from a Driving Park-area house that ignited in flames on Sunday. Around 7:30 a.m., the Columbus Division of Fire responded to a fire that erupted from the rear of a two-and-a-half-story, single-family house on the 1000 block of Seymour Avenue. While […]
WHIZ
New Trail Planned for Putnam Neighborhood
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The City of Zanesville continually makes efforts to revamp the surroundings in its neighborhoods to improve the quality of life for its residents. Muskingum Valley Park District Executive Director Russell Edgington talked about a walking and biking trail being built in the Putnam neighborhood. “We have...
wtuz.com
Frances E. Regula – December 18, 2022
Frances E. Regula, 98, of Dover passed away on Sunday, December 18, 2022, at Park Village Health Care Center. Born in Newcomerstown on August 26, 1924, she was the daughter of the late Vernon and Lelia (Pope) Smith. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Roberta Barcroft. Frances...
Level 1 Snow Emergency lifted in Delaware County
Update: Around 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, Delaware County cancelled its Level 1 Snow Emergency. DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — Delaware County has declared a Level 1 Snow Emergency Saturday as snow showers move through central Ohio. In a Twitter post, the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office warned that roads may be covered with snow and/or ice. LEVEL […]
cleveland19.com
Authorities in Northeast Ohio arrest ‘The Grinch’
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Yes, he still very much is a mean one. The Grinch, that is. Authorities in Stark and Summit counties joined forces ahead of the weekend to spread Christmas cheer and jolly laughter. Their attempt at a humor included a play-by-play of the “investigation” to locate...
