Coshocton County, OH

cleveland19.com

Holmes County bicyclist killed in crash with semi

VILLAGE OF BALTIC, Ohio (WOIO) - A Holmes County bicyclist was killed when a semi-truck that was trying to pass him collided with him, the Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed. The crash happened on SR-93 at approximately 11:16 a.m. on Dec. 20, according to OSHP. OSHP said a 2015 Peterbilt...
HOLMES COUNTY, OH
WTRF

Search warrant executed on Old National Road residence in Ohio

GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio — In the evening hours on Friday, December 16 , members of the Guernsey County Special Response Team and Investigators with the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division executed a narcotics related search warrant on a residence on Old National Road in Cambridge Township, according to a report by Sheriff Jeffrey D. Paden.
GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Fresno Man Arrested Following Accident

A Fresno man was arrested following an accident in Coshocton County Tuesday night. It took place in the 30000 block of State Route 643 in Crawford Township around 10:50pm. The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office said 37-year-old Randall Smith was traveling north on State Route 643 when he lost control of his vehicle and went off the left side of the roadway, continued over an embankment, striking a fence before coming to rest.
COSHOCTON COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

School bus accident on Maysville Pike

Zanesville, Ohio–The Zanesville Post of the State Highway Patrol is investigating a morning school bus crash on the Maysville Pike. According to OSHP, at 8:15 a.m. Monday, Maysville Local School Bus #15 was westbound on US 22 when the bus stopped to pick-up a student and was struck in the rear by a vehicle.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIO Dayton

AMBER ALERT UPDATE: Suspect has ties to Riverside, police say

COLUMBUS — A Ohio Amber Alert has been issued after twin boys, Ky’air and Kason Thomas, were abducted Monday night in Columbus. One of the five-month-olds was found shortly after 5 a.m. Tuesday morning in the parking lot of Dayton International Airport, according to police. The other little boy is still missing.
COLUMBUS, OH
Galion Inquirer

Galion Police Chief fired from position

GALION- Galion Police Chief Marc Rodriguez has officially been terminated from his position effective Monday, December 19, according to the City of Galion’s Communications Director Matt Echelberry. Previously, Rodriguez was placed on administrative leave in August 2022. In an article published from the Galion Inquirer it had stated Rodriguez...
GALION, OH
WTRF- 7News

Engulfed barn leveled to the ground in Ohio, animals lost

PERRY TWP., Ohio (WTRF) – – On December 19 there multiple rural fire departments from the Tuscarawas and Harrison counties battled a barn fire that left numerous animals dead, according to a report by The TimesReporter. Rush Township Volunteer Firefighters responded to a report of a fully engulfed barn at 1:09 p.m. Not long after they […]
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

Homeless Man Charged With Murder in Raff Road Arson Fire

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 31-year-old homeless man already charged with aggravated arson in a Plain Township fire from earlier this month is now charged with murder. That charge for the Raff Road SW fire that killed a man back in September. Anthony Carr was arraigned...
CANTON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

25-year-old dead after shooting in Hilltop

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 25-year-old man is dead after a shooting in the Hilltop neighborhood of Columbus. Suleeman Abdi, of Columbus, was shot just after 9 p.m. inside an apartment on the 800 block of Wedgewood Drive, where police said he was arguing with another man, according to a news release from the Columbus […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Five people, a dozen dogs rescued from Driving Park house fire

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus firefighters rescued five people and about a dozen dogs from a Driving Park-area house that ignited in flames on Sunday. Around 7:30 a.m., the Columbus Division of Fire responded to a fire that erupted from the rear of a two-and-a-half-story, single-family house on the 1000 block of Seymour Avenue. While […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIZ

New Trail Planned for Putnam Neighborhood

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The City of Zanesville continually makes efforts to revamp the surroundings in its neighborhoods to improve the quality of life for its residents. Muskingum Valley Park District Executive Director Russell Edgington talked about a walking and biking trail being built in the Putnam neighborhood. “We have...
ZANESVILLE, OH
wtuz.com

Frances E. Regula – December 18, 2022

Frances E. Regula, 98, of Dover passed away on Sunday, December 18, 2022, at Park Village Health Care Center. Born in Newcomerstown on August 26, 1924, she was the daughter of the late Vernon and Lelia (Pope) Smith. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Roberta Barcroft. Frances...
DOVER, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Level 1 Snow Emergency lifted in Delaware County

Update: Around 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, Delaware County cancelled its Level 1 Snow Emergency. DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — Delaware County has declared a Level 1 Snow Emergency Saturday as snow showers move through central Ohio. In a Twitter post, the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office warned that roads may be covered with snow and/or ice. LEVEL […]
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Authorities in Northeast Ohio arrest ‘The Grinch’

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Yes, he still very much is a mean one. The Grinch, that is. Authorities in Stark and Summit counties joined forces ahead of the weekend to spread Christmas cheer and jolly laughter. Their attempt at a humor included a play-by-play of the “investigation” to locate...

