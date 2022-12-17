ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Afternoon nap

Do you get tired of staring at the computer screen while your eyelids droop?. Or is the summer garden wearing you out? Maybe the yard work is getting you down?. That’s right. According to Harvard neurologists, taking an afternoon nap can reverse burnout from information overload and improve your mental and physical prowess.
WASHINGTON STATE

