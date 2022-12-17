Mercury All-Area: Katelyn Dulin doubles her scoring output, her player of the year honors and leads Boyertown to first PAC title in 20 years

In addition to Interboro’s Abu Kamara, the Daily Times Player of the Year, the All-Delco offense includes:. Tommy Wright, Haverford: The senior quarterback had an incredible three-year run with the Fords. Wright was a team captain who earned All-Central League first team honors. He completed nearly 65 percent of his passing attempts for 1,525 yards and 14 touchdowns this year. The 6-3, 205-pound dual threat also rushed for 536 yards and seven TDs. Wright passed for 4,225 yards and 45 TDs and ran for 943 yards and 12 scores in roughly 2 ½ seasons as the Fords’ QB1. He is the 16th quarterback from Delaware County to throw for 4,000-plus yards in a career.

HAVERFORD, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO