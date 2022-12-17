Mercury All-Area: Katelyn Dulin doubles her scoring output, her player of the year honors and leads Boyertown to first PAC title in 20 years

Read full article on original website
papreplive.com
All-Delco Football: Williams, Session, Beaty at forefront of Bonner & Prendergast’s title-winning defense
In addition to Interboro’s Abu Kamara, the Daily Times Player of the Year, the All-Delco defense includes:. Mylachi Williams, Bonner & Prendergast: The junior caused havoc at defensive end all season for the Friars, who won the Catholic League Blue Division and District 12 Class 4A titles. At 6-5, 210 pounds Williams was unguardable in one-on-one situations and routinely found himself making tackles in the backfield. Williams flourished on a defense that allowed only 12.4 points per game. An All-Catholic League selection, Williams posted 68 tackles, 12 sacks, 28 tackles for loss, five passes defended and one interception.
Four McDevitt football players sign to Division I programs
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Four state champion Bishop McDevitt seniors signed to continue their football careers are Division I programs on Wednesday, December 21. Gabriel Arena will play for the Virginia Tech Hokies. The offensive lineman wants to start as soon as possible for the Hokies and has already begun his college training program. “We […]
papreplive.com
Boys Basketball: Garnet Valley’s Sniras shows hot hand in win over Upper Darby
UPPER DARBY — Any given night, as a young Garnet Valley core has coalesced, any of four or five players could be the one to shoulder the offensive load. Tuesday afternoon, two key members of that group hadn’t made a basket by halftime. Yet the Jaguars still entered the break with a lead over Upper Darby.
papreplive.com
Mercury roundup (Dec. 20): Perkiomen Valley boys basketball hands Boyertown first loss of season
Highlights: After falling to Methacton, Perkiomen Valley rebounded by handing Boyertown its first loss of the season in PAC Liberty action. Julian Sadler, the PAC’s leading scorer, amassed 26 points for the Vikings. Richard Black hit four 3-pointers and scored 14 points for the Bears while Zach Ward put up 13 and Jake Kapp added 10.
papreplive.com
Sharpe helps Plymouth Whitemarsh rally in 4th, top Upper Dublin in defensive battle
WHITEMARSH >> Abby Sharpe had just three points as the Plymouth Whitemarsh girls basketball headed to the fourth quarter of a defensive battle with rival Upper Dublin trailing by the same amount. Her low output through 24 minutes, however, did little to deter the senior from continuing her efforts to...
papreplive.com
All-Delco Football Player of Year: Interboro’s Abu Kamara worked to make county history
PROSPECT PARK — Sometime soon a college football program will sign the steal of a lifetime. His name is Abu Kamara, he owns a 4.4 GPA at Interboro High, and he is coming off one of the greatest individual seasons in the history of Delaware County football. The first...
papreplive.com
Devon Prep’s Ciocca named DLN Boys’ Golf Player of the Year
BERWYN >> When it comes to competitive golf, it’s not a bad thing for your game to be described as boring. It may sound a bit counterintuitive, but certainly not in Nick Ciocca’s case. A junior at Devon Prep, on the golf course Ciocca is even-keeled and super...
papreplive.com
West Chester East girls give D-East a close battle as Cougar boys, girls win swim meet
West Chester >> West Chester East, swimming its first meet of the 2022-23 season Wednesday evening, gave the undefeated Downingtown East girls squad (3-0) a close battle before falling by a score of 99-87. In the boys meet, the Vikings lost to the Cougars (3-0) by a score of 113-72.
papreplive.com
DLN Roundup: Evans’ big fourth quarter spurs Henderson
Whitney Evans scored seven points in the fourth quarter as West Chester Henderson outlasted Downingtown East, 46-44, in Ches-Mont League National Division girls basketball play Tuesday. Evans hit five of her six free throws in the quarter. Jackie Shea also had 12 points for the Warriors (1-2). Kaitlyn Miller had...
papreplive.com
Field Hockey: The All-Delco Teams
Academy Park: Tay’Viarra Sudler, Ruth Karsor, Marissa Gilbert. Archbishop Carroll: Beth Wineburg, Megan Sheridan, Arianna Hall. Agnes Irwin: Ali Gerber, Maggie Mullen, Eliza Vander. Bonner & Prendergast: Maia Lo Sasso, Olivia DiBona, Leila George, Leah Ewing. Cardinal O’Hara: Megan Rullo, Maddie Sharkey, Samantha Connoly. Chichester: Sydney Scarpato, Natalia...
papreplive.com
All-Delco Football: Tommy Wright to Ethan Mahan is a memorable connection for Haverford
In addition to Interboro’s Abu Kamara, the Daily Times Player of the Year, the All-Delco offense includes:. Tommy Wright, Haverford: The senior quarterback had an incredible three-year run with the Fords. Wright was a team captain who earned All-Central League first team honors. He completed nearly 65 percent of his passing attempts for 1,525 yards and 14 touchdowns this year. The 6-3, 205-pound dual threat also rushed for 536 yards and seven TDs. Wright passed for 4,225 yards and 45 TDs and ran for 943 yards and 12 scores in roughly 2 ½ seasons as the Fords’ QB1. He is the 16th quarterback from Delaware County to throw for 4,000-plus yards in a career.
papreplive.com
The Reporter/Times Herald/Montgomery Media Local Roundup (Dec. 20): Wissahickon rallies past Abington
Wissahickon 50, Abington 44: The Trojans trailed by 3 entering the fourth quarter, but finished with a 21-12 flurry to pick up the SOL Liberty win on Tuesday night. Jaylon Williams led the charge with 10 points with Earl Stout and Dom Vacchiano each scoring 9. Jeremiah Lee, Josh Young and Kellen Ingram each scored 10 points for the Ghosts.
papreplive.com
Unionville’s Grace Li is Daily Local News 2022 Girls Tennis Player of the Year
East Marlborough >> Unionville High School junior Grace Li, the Daily Local News Girls Tennis All-Area Player of the Year, saved her best performance this fall for last, in the PIAA 3A singles championship. In that match, Li got better as the contest progressed, defeating Council Rock South junior Dasha...
papreplive.com
Football: The All-Delco Team
WR – T.J. Cadden, Sr., Episcopal Academy. DL – Mylachi Williams, Jr., Bonner & Prendergast. Quarterback: Justin Shepherd (Bonner & Prendergast), John Welde (Cardinal O’Hara), Matt Mesaros (Garnet Valley), Gavin Wright (Haverford School), Julian Bulovas (Interboro), Dave Bertoline (Marple Newtown), Sean O’Donnell (Penncrest), Ryan Carroll (Ridley), Jake Rama (Springfield).
papreplive.com
Pottstown boys basketball outlasts Pottsgrove in second half surge, claims first PAC Frontier win
POTTSTOWN >> Against his alma mater, Ken Ivory saw an opportunity to right the ship. The second-year Pottstown boys basketball coach had his team coming off a gut-punch, one-point divisional loss to Upper Merion just four days prior. And with crosstown rival Pottsgrove in his gym, Ivory knew the fuel was there to go full steam.
papreplive.com
Cougars’ Gonzalez and Pace headline the DLN All Area Girls’ Golf Team
SILVANA GONZALEZ, Downingtown East – A senior co-captain, Gonzalez was the Ches-Mont runner-up and placed eighth in districts and 15th at states. Her nine hole (39) and 18-hole (76) averages were outstanding, and she has committed to play college golf at East Tennessee St. “Silvana fell in love with the game and dedicated herself to improving following her freshman year,” said her coach Matt Grinwis.
papreplive.com
Hatboro-Horsham girls, Souderton boys earn impressive wins
HORSHAM >> After getting a taste of the substantial winter training that lie ahead – tough swims along with weight training, it was uncertain how fast Hatboro-Horsham would go on Tuesday afternoon when rival Souderton came to visit. The Hatters set pool records. “We went pretty hard yesterday and...
papreplive.com
DLN local roundup: Collegium Charter basketball team falls to Renaissance
The Collegium Charter girls basketball team lost to Renaissance Academy, 57-35, Monday. Alasiah Carter scored 18 points for the Cougars, and added six steals and seven rebounds. While the Cougars played strong defense during the first half, the third quarter slipped away from the short-staffed Cougars. Sophomore Kori Beasley added nine points, while senior Kyla Revnell played strong defensively with eight rebounds and three steals.
papreplive.com
All-Delco Boys Soccer: Joe Pariano’s offense, leadership led Haverford School’s worst-to-first turn
HAVERFORD — Joe Pariano doesn’t mince words. “Awful” is his adjective of choice. Haverford School struggled through a two-win season in 2021. Beyond wins and losses was the plummeting team morale, Pariano said, with some veterans quitting and a general discontent that a talented Class of 2023 wasn’t anywhere near living up to its potential.
papreplive.com
Chesco swimmers make waves at Taper Meet #3
West Chester >> Many Chester County high school swimmers were aiming to post PIAA District 1 consideration times at the Taper Meet Tuesday evening at the West Chester YMCA. The well-attended event included some top swimmers, such as Downingtown East senior Alexa Fulton, the Daily Local News Girls Swimmer of the Year last winter.
