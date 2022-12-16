MILAN — Outerwear specialist Peuterey is heading into 2023 with more confidence as it pressed on through the pandemic and found new growth internationally. “We’ve finally achieved a solid global strategy, although we’ve always had the strongest footprint in Italy,” said Francesca Lusini, the company’s president.More from WWDSpring 2023: A Whirlwind Fashion Week in New YorkA Look Inside Destree's First StorePuffer Jackets Get Maximalist for Fall 2021 at Milan Fashion Week Although the company’s fiscal year ends March 31, 2023, Lusini forecast revenues to hit 68 million euros, up from 59 million euros in fiscal 2021. She pointed to strong recognition in German-speaking...

13 MINUTES AGO