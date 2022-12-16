ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KGUN 9

Arizona Wildcats rise to No. 5 in men's basketball poll

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Saturday victory in a Top 10 clash propelled the Arizona Wildcats men's basketball team back into the top 5. The 10-1 Wildcats rose from No. 9 to No. 5 in the AP Top 25 basketball poll after beating Tennessee, which fell from No. 6 to No. 8.
TUCSON, AZ
tonyspicks.com

Montana State Bobcats vs Arizona Wildcats 12/20/2022 Picks Predictions Previews

The Montana State Bobcats will go against the #5 Arizona Wildcats in NCAAB action in McKale Memorial Center, Arizona, on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at 8:30 PM ET. In their last match, the Montana State Bobcats faced up against Northwest Indian College, winning 144-59. The Bobcats totaled 17 fouls, while Northwest Indian College piled up 15 fouls.
BOZEMAN, MT
247Sports

Rick Barnes tired of Uros Plavsic's 'antics'

Vols head basketball coach Rick Barnes wasn't real happy with senior forward Uros Plavsic's antics in Saturday night's 75-70 loss to No. 9 Arizona in Tucson. Plavsic was whistled for a technical foul after No. 6 Tennessee (9-2) had taken an early lead. It sparked a 6-0 Arizona (10-1) run that allowed the Wildcats to jump back in front. Plavsic was also seen getting into it with opposing players routinely throughout the game.
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

What Tommy Lloyd, Pelle Larsson and Courtney Ramey said after Arizona’s win over No. 6 Tennessee

Arizona picked up another huge win on Saturday night, knocking off No. 6 Tennessee in a rematch of last December’s game in Knoxville. “Tennessee’s obviously a great team, and I think they’re gonna be really good this year,” UA coach Tommy Lloyd said afterward. “For as good as they played early, I don’t think they’ve totally hit their stride yet. Hopefully we haven’t either, but I can see a lot of potential on that team. For us to get us to get a W against a team like that, it’s a great night.”
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

Junior college defensive lineman Keanu Mailoto commits to Arizona

It has been a busy, and very successful, last few days for Jedd Fisch and the Arizona Wildcats on the recruiting trail. And the good news keeps on flowing. On Monday, junior college defensive lineman Keanu Mailoto announced his commitment to the ‘Cats. Mailoto, who is 6-foot-3 and 275...
TUCSON, AZ
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in Arizona

Arizona has a population of nearly eight million people, and a land area of over 110,000 square miles. Phoenix is both the most populous city and the state capital. Arizona’s southern border hugs Mexico, while its northeast point makes up one quarter of the “Four Corners” area. The state is home to vast, arid deserts, as well as Grand Canyon National Park. Winters are known to be particularly gentle, but does it ever snow in Arizona? And just where is the coldest place in Arizona?
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Daily Wildcat

OPINION: Governor-elect Hobbs must remember to represent Indigenous communities

Arizona’s Secretary of State Katie Hobbs was recently elected to be the next governor of Arizona, defeating Republican opponent Kari Lake. As she takes on this new position and responsibility, there are many hot topics she is focusing on in Arizona, such as abortion, immigration and voting rights. Hobbs also has excellent and lengthy plans for collaborating with tribal communities in Arizona. Ensuring that these ideas are implemented is the biggest step for the next Governor if she wants to ensure tribal communities have a larger voice in the state’s political processes.
TUCSON, AZ
insideradio.com

KWCX Tucson To Convert To Non-Comm After $1.1M Sale To Relevant Radio Closes.

Relevant Radio has closed a $1.1 million deal to acquire a Class A FM and companion FM translator in the Tucson AZ market. The religious broadcaster on Friday picked up the keys for KWCX (104.9) and the Tucson-licensed translator K285DL at 104.9 FM from seller Todd Robinson. KWCX recently moved from Willcox, AZ to Tanque Verde, AZ which is within the Tucson market. Robinson bought the Class A FM from CSVJ in November 2020. Robinson picked up the translator as part of a deal with Lotus Communications in August.
TUCSON, AZ
fitnessista.com

Best hiking trails in Tucson

Sharing my top picks for the best hiking trails in Tucson. Hi hi! Happy Christmas week and hope that you all are having a lovely morning. We had a great weekend. It was Elf night with friends, we decorated gingerbread houses, and I taught a barre class. We’re headed on a little staycation later this week, and I’m definitely looking forward to it.
TUCSON, AZ
biztucson.com

Laura C. Belleau

Laura C. Belleau, a partner in the Tucson firm of Karp & Weiss, has been named to the position of first VP in the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers. She will take office as president in November 2024. The AAML is a national organization of over 1600 prominent family lawyers located in every state of the US who have taken tests and passed other rigorous challenges to become AAML Fellows. The organization promotes professionalism and excellence in the practice of family law.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Man battling for life after bar fight leads to shooting in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man is battling for his life after a bar fight ended in a shooting near Grant and Silverbell in Tucson late Sunday, Dec. 18. The Tucson Police Department confirmed it started as an argument between two men inside the Famous Sam’s Sports Grill located at 2320 North Silverbell Road.
TUCSON, AZ
allaboutarizonanews.com

Arizona Attorney General Secures Restitution and Injunctive Terms for Consumers Who Bought Dogs from Certain Pet Stores

Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced last week that his office has obtained an assurance of discontinuance and restitution from Companion Pets, Inc., which sells puppies online and in retail locations in Arizona. “The addition of a dog is an important, emotional decision for any family,” said Attorney General Brnovich. “It...
ARIZONA STATE
thisistucson.com

This new restaurant brings Argentine empanadas to Tucson

Che Cafe occupies the space formerly used by a Little Caesars in a shopping center on the south side. It’s in the very back, around a blind corner obscured by the Hole N 1 Golf Pub. You might get tipped off by the Argentine flag flapping in the wind...
TUCSON, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy