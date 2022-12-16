Arizona’s Secretary of State Katie Hobbs was recently elected to be the next governor of Arizona, defeating Republican opponent Kari Lake. As she takes on this new position and responsibility, there are many hot topics she is focusing on in Arizona, such as abortion, immigration and voting rights. Hobbs also has excellent and lengthy plans for collaborating with tribal communities in Arizona. Ensuring that these ideas are implemented is the biggest step for the next Governor if she wants to ensure tribal communities have a larger voice in the state’s political processes.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO