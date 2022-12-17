ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wooster, OH

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Take a seat: Duncan Falls Philo owns Coshocton in huge victory

Wins don't come more convincing than the way Duncan Falls Philo put away Coshocton 67-40 for an Ohio girls basketball victory on December 21. In recent action on December 17, Duncan Falls Philo faced off against Warsaw River View and Coshocton took on New Lexington on December 17 at New Lexington High School. Click here for a recap.
COSHOCTON, OH
New Lexington finds its way to knock off Dresden Tri-Valley

New Lexington donned the rally caps and found a fit in dropping Dresden Tri-Valley 67-52 on Wednesday in Ohio girls basketball on December 21. Dresden Tri-Valley showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 16-15 advantage over New Lexington as the first quarter ended.
NEW LEXINGTON, OH
Strasburg sprints past Lore City Buckeye Trail

Strasburg put together a victorious gameplan to stop Lore City Buckeye Trail 44-28 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. Last season, Strasburg and Lore City Buckeye Trail squared off with January 27, 2021 at Lore City Buckeye Trail High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
STRASBURG, OH
North Canton Hoover outduels Uniontown Lake in spellbinding affair

Overtime was the right time for North Canton Hoover as it stopped Uniontown Lake 63-60 at North Canton Hoover High on December 21 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Last season, North Canton Hoover and Uniontown Lake faced off on January 26, 2022 at North Canton Hoover High School. For more, click here.
NORTH CANTON, OH
Youngstown Liberty unloads on Cleveland East Tech

An array of elements led to a knockout performance as Youngstown Liberty turned out the lights on Cleveland East Tech 68-2 at Cleveland East Technical High on December 21 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Recently on December 15, Youngstown Liberty squared off with Newton Falls in a basketball...
CLEVELAND, OH
Too much punch: Gates Mills Hawken knocks out Chagrin Falls

Gates Mills Hawken called "game" in the waning moments of a 50-36 defeat of Chagrin Falls for an Ohio boys basketball victory on December 21. The last time Gates Mills Hawken and Chagrin Falls played in a 54-37 game on February 4, 2022. For more, click here.
CHAGRIN FALLS, OH
Bellville man killed in Wednesday crash on Ohio 13

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP – A Bellville man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Monday morning on Ohio 13 in Washington Township, according to the Mansfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Bryan Flynn, 30, of Bellville, was pronounced deceased at the scene, the Patrol stated.
BELLVILLE, OH
Lancaster Fairfield Union's convoy passes Zanesville West Muskingum

Winning wasn't going to be easy in this matchup, but Lancaster Fairfield Union still prevailed 55-36 against Zanesville West Muskingum at Lancaster Fairfield Union High on December 19 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. In recent action on December 13, Lancaster Fairfield Union faced off against Ashville Teays Valley...
ZANESVILLE, OH
Youngstown Chaney proves to be too much for Akron St. Vincent - St. Mary

Youngstown Chaney stretched out and finally snapped Akron St. Vincent - St. Mary to earn a 51-32 victory in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Last season, Akron St Vincent - St Mary and Youngstown Chaney faced off on March 10, 2022 at Akron St Vincent - St Mary High School. For a full recap, click here.
AKRON, OH
Cleveland Rhodes knocks off Hebron Lakewood

Cleveland Rhodes fans held their breath in an uneasy 44-35 victory over Hebron Lakewood in Ohio boys basketball on December 20. In recent action on December 14, Hebron Lakewood faced off against Newark Licking Valley and Cleveland Rhodes took on Cleveland Glenville on December 9 at Cleveland Glenville High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
LAKEWOOD, OH
Warren John F. Kennedy paints near-perfect picture in win over Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas

Warren John F. Kennedy unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas 54-31 Wednesday in Ohio girls basketball action on December 21. Last season, Louisville St Thomas Aquinas and Warren John F. Kennedy squared off with January 8, 2022 at Louisville St Thomas Aquinas High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
LOUISVILLE, OH
Mansfield Senior's Keontez Bradley signs with Arizona State

MANSFIELD — Kenny Dillingham wasn’t sure why Keontez Bradley was still available — not that Arizona State’s new head coach was complaining. Bradley, Mansfield Senior’s standout defensive back, signed a national letter of intent Wednesday to play for the Sun Devils. He was surrounded by friends and family, including his father and Senior High football coach Chioke Bradley, when putting pen to paper during a ceremony in the high school auditorium.
MANSFIELD, OH
Mogadore Field cancels check from Mantua Crestwood

Mogadore Field put its nose to the grindstone and turned back Mantua Crestwood in a 56-46 decision in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on December 19. Last season, Mogadore Field and Mantua Crestwood faced off on November 30, 2021 at Mogadore Field High School. For more, click here.
MOGADORE, OH
GALLERY: Demolition begins at the former Westinghouse 'A' building

Photos from Monday afternoon as demolition began at the former Westinghouse "A" building in Mansfield. After a brief ceremony inside nearby Braintree, Richland County Commissioner Tony Vero and Richland County Deputy Treasurer Andy McGinty, both members of the Richland County Land Bank, took ceremonial swipes with a wrecking ball before R&D Excavation began the work in earnest. Demolition at the 200 E. Fifth St. site is expected to take six to 10 weeks.
MANSFIELD, OH
Mansfield Police Dept. announces 2022 top cops at OSR banquet

MANSFIELD -- Award winners were the them of the Mansfield Division of Police annual banquet on Saturday night at the Ohio State Reformatory. This banquet is held to recognize the accomplishments of all members of the division, according to Chief Keith Porch.
MANSFIELD, OH
Westinghouse: Demolition begins, but what comes next in Mansfield?

MANSFIELD -- Bart Hamilton was already focused on what comes next. The Richland County treasurer and Land Bank chair watched as demolition began Monday on the former Westinghouse "A" building. Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent reporting through a Newsroom Partnership.
MANSFIELD, OH
Glen E. Shifley, Sr.

Glen Eugene Shifley, Sr., 87, of Galion passed away on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at Magnolia Terrace assisted living after a long battle with Parkinsons and Dementia with his sons by his side. Glen was born in Chatfield on April 12, 1935, to the late Earl and Bertha (Klahn) Shifley....
GALION, OH

