Image Comics March 2023 Solicitations Sees Writer Mark Millar & Top Artists Frank Quitely, Olivier Coipel, Travis Charest & More Launch Ambassadors!

Sylvia Kristel became an international sensation when Emmanuelle debuted in 1974. The movie and its two sequels made her a hot property at theaters eager to bring in a crowd craving scintillating cinema. Playing With Fire and Julia found themselves getting a wider release than imagined thanks to casting Kristel. Playing with Fire was directed by Alain Robbe-Grillet, best known for his novels including The Voyeur that were put out by the hip Grove Press. Playing with Fire is a twisted tale of obsession, kidnapping and worse. Julia is a little lighter with Kristel as the title character in a German comedy about a student who wants a bit of lusty fun during a twisted family vacation. Both movies have been upgraded by Cult Epics so you can see the mid-70s fun. They’re offering a pre-order package with both films, limited edition postcards and free shipping. Here’s the press release from Cult Epics with all the details:

