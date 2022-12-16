Image Comics March 2023 Solicitations Sees Writer Mark Millar & Top Artists Frank Quitely, Olivier Coipel, Travis Charest & More Launch Ambassadors!

Read full article on original website
Dynamite Entertainment March 2023 Solicitations Spoilers Sees Project Superpowers Expand With Dynamic Duo Series!
Dynamite Entertainment March 2023 Solicitations Spoilers Sees Project Superpowers Expand With Dynamic Duo Series!. …A pulse-pounding special starring Rocketman & Rocketgirl is flying in this March to heat things up for fans. The story is written by Jacob Edgar (The Ones, Batman Audio Adventures), and drawn by Jordi Perez (Firefly).
DC Comics & Batman Vs. Robin #4 Spoilers & Review: Fathers Vs. Sons As The Lazarus Planet Fate Is Sealed!
BATMAN VS. ROBIN #4 (OF 5) $5.99 US | 48 pages | 4 of 5 | Variant $6.99 US (card stock) As the final battle erupts between Batman and Robin at the heart of Lazarus Island, a strange tremor rocks the combatants to their senses…This isn’t an island at all—it’s a volcano! With the Devil Nezha pulling the strings and unbelievable transformative power about to explode out into the world, our heroes have no choice but to do the unthinkable—fall back! A battle between father and son goes global as the Earth enters into the Lazarus Planet…
Dark Horse March 2023 Solicitations Brings Comic Book Legends Jim Starlin & Rags Morales Together For Order & Outrage!
Dark Horse March 2023 Solicitations Brings Comic Book Legends Jim Starlin and Rags Morales Together For Order and Outrage!. An epic new space opera from comic legends Jim Starlin and Rags Morales. Dark Horse Comics teams up with legendary comic creators Jim Starlin (Hellboy: Weird Tales, DreadStar, along with characters...
DC Comics & Dark Crisis On Infinite Earths #7 Spoilers: Teasing The Dawn Of DC New Status Quo!
DC Comics and Dark Crisis On Infinite Earths #7 Spoilers follows. The creators credits pages reveals all the hands that were needed to put this event final together. Dark Crisis On Infinite Earths #7 Spoilers. After the main fight between the super-heroes and Deathstroke ends, with the good guys winning,...
The Weekly Round-Up #680 With Ginseng Roots #11, Danger Street #1, The Invincible Iron Man #1, Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #29 & More Plus The Week In Music!
Ginseng Roots #11 – This is the second to last issue of Craig Thompson’s autobiographical series about the ginseng industry. This issue is focused on the trip that he and his brother Phil took to China to explore ginseng farming near the North Korean border. As with every issue before it, this is a very balanced and intelligent look at a way of life that I’d never considered before this series started. Thompson is a sharp observer of things, and presents a very informative and interesting book for us. It’s really, really good.
Pull List 12/21/2022 – Avengers Assemble, Batman vs. Robin, Junkyard Joe, Dark Crisis On Infinite Earths Finale & More!
For a full list of these releases, head to ComicList: The New Comic Book. Dark Crisis On Infinite Earths #7 (Of 7) Stargirl The Lost Children #2 (Of 6) John is a long-time pop culture fan, comics historian, and blogger. He is currently the Editor-in-Chief at Comics Nexus. Prior to being EIC he has produced several column series including DEMYTHIFY, NEAR MINT MEMORIES and the ONE FAN'S TRIALS at the Nexus plus a stint at Bleeding Cool producing the COMICS REALISM column. As BabosScribe, John is active on his twitter account, his facebook page, his instagram feed and welcomes any and all feedback. Bring it on!
IDW March 2023 Solicitations Spoilers Sees Lost Episode Released For 30th Anniversary Of Stark Trek: Deep Space Nine (DS9)!
IDW March 2023 Solicitations Spoilers Sees Lost Episode Released For 30th Anniversary Of Stark Trek: Deep Space Nine (DS9)!. IDW Celebrates the 30th Anniversary of Star Trek: Deep Space Nine with The Dog of War. The Debut Comic Book Series by Acclaimed Sci-Fi Author Mike Chen Pays Tribute to DS9...
Top 15 Marvel Comics March 2023 Solicitations Spoilers With Dark Web Fallout, Avengers, X-Men, A Miracleman, Multi-Colored Goblins & More!
Top 15 Marvel Comics March 2023 Solicitations Spoilers With Dark Web Fallout, Avengers, X-Men, A Miracleman, Multi-Colored Goblins and More!. Among the initial Marvel Comics March 2023 solicits we picked out our Top 15. However, Marvel has billed this as Part 1 of their solicitations with Part 2 to come...
DC Comics & Dark Crisis On Infinite Earths #7 Spoilers: Event Finale Features Deathstroke Vs. Nightwing In Dark Crisis On Infinite Earths #7 Preview!
DC Comics and Dark Crisis On Infinite Earths #7 Spoilers follows. Event Finale Features Deathstroke Vs. Nightwing In Dark Crisis On Infinite Earths #7 Preview!. Art and cover by DANIEL SAMPERE and ALEJANDRO SÁNCHEZ. Variant covers by CLAY MANN, TONY S. DANIEL, and FELIPE MASSAFERA. 1:25 variant cover by...
Cult Epics has Sylvia Kristel’s Playing With Fire & Julia coming out in January
Sylvia Kristel became an international sensation when Emmanuelle debuted in 1974. The movie and its two sequels made her a hot property at theaters eager to bring in a crowd craving scintillating cinema. Playing With Fire and Julia found themselves getting a wider release than imagined thanks to casting Kristel. Playing with Fire was directed by Alain Robbe-Grillet, best known for his novels including The Voyeur that were put out by the hip Grove Press. Playing with Fire is a twisted tale of obsession, kidnapping and worse. Julia is a little lighter with Kristel as the title character in a German comedy about a student who wants a bit of lusty fun during a twisted family vacation. Both movies have been upgraded by Cult Epics so you can see the mid-70s fun. They’re offering a pre-order package with both films, limited edition postcards and free shipping. Here’s the press release from Cult Epics with all the details:
