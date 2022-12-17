ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

‘Annoyed’ Biden called Kamala Harris a ‘work in progress’ amid complaints by her husband, book claims

President Joe Biden called vice president Kamala Harris “a work in progress” during his first few months at the White House, a new book has revealed.The upcoming book, titled The Fight of His Life and authored by Chris Whipple, focuses on Mr Biden’s presidency and reveals new details about the administration’s working.Mr Biden was “annoyed” the vice president’s husband Douglas Emhoff had been complaining about Ms Harris’ policy portfolio, which her allies felt was hurting her politically, according to the book obtained by Politico. “He hadn’t asked Harris to do anything he hadn’t done as vice president – and...
newsnationnow.com

Idaho murders: Signs a person is harboring an awful secret

MOSCOW, Idaho (NewsNation) — For more than five weeks now, someone has been carrying around the secret that they murdered four people in Moscow, Idaho. Is it possible that the killer is exhibiting strange new behaviors, giving off telltale signs that would be huge red flags?. On Tuesday, NewsNation’s...
MOSCOW, ID
The Independent

Jan 6 committee releases testimony transcripts from 34 Trump supporters who pleaded the Fifth

The House select committee investigating the January 6 riot at the US Capitol has released a trove of interview transcripts from several Donald Trump supporters and allies, showcasing their rampant refusal to cooperate with the probe.On Wednesday, the panel published testimony from 34 witnesses who had been called to testify as part of the 17-months-long investigation into the violent insurrection that culminated in five deaths and left dozens of law enforcement officers injured.All 34 of the witnesses pleaded the Fifth during all or at least part of their interviews with the House panel, the transcripts reveal.Among them was longtime...
MICHIGAN STATE
WBAL Radio

Sam Bankman-Fried agrees to extradition, clearing path for transport to US

(NEW YORK) -- Sam Bankman-Fried agreed to extradition in a Bahamian court on Wednesday, clearing the way for his transport to the U.S. to face federal charges. The disgraced former CEO is expected to be put on a U.S. government plane for a flight to New York. "I hereby consent...
WBAL Radio

Why we're seeing shortages of children's over-the-counter medicine

(NEW YORK) -- Over the past few weeks, reports have emerged of sporadic shortages of over-the-counter children's medications including Children's Tylenol, Motrin and ibuprofen in some locations. It comes amid a respiratory virus season that started earlier than usual with the highest number of flu and RSV cases seen in...
WBAL Radio

Nearly 10,000 migrants moved from El Paso as daily crossings ease

(NEW YORK) -- The number of migrant crossings into the El Paso area has dropped to 1,500 per day on average, down from 2,500 at one point earlier this month, the Department of Homeland Security said in a statement Tuesday. DHS was thrust into overdrive at the start of last...
EL PASO, TX
WBAL Radio

Taliban bans women from attending universities in Afghanistan

(NEW YORK) -- The Taliban's Ministry of Higher Education has sent an order to all private and government-run universities banning women from attending. The order says all female students in Afghanistan should be prevented from attending universities until further orders, according to a decision made by the Taliban cabinet and senior leadership of the Islamic emirate.

