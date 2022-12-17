Read full article on original website
Kari Lake's Chances of Overturning Arizona Governor Election Result
Lake's lawsuit claims thousands of votes were cast illegally, and she is asking that the results in Maricopa County be thrown out.
Jan. 6 committee discovered Trump witness got offer to make her "financially very comfortable"
Former President Donald Trump is displayed on a screen during the final House Select Committee hearing to Investigate the January 6 Attack on the US Capitol, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on December 19, 2022. (AL DRAGO/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., revealed on Monday that witnesses...
US officials tried to stop Ukraine from killing high-ranking Russian general who was on a risky visit to the front lines, report says
US officials withheld the information from Ukraine because they believed it would "sharply escalate" the conflict.
‘Annoyed’ Biden called Kamala Harris a ‘work in progress’ amid complaints by her husband, book claims
President Joe Biden called vice president Kamala Harris “a work in progress” during his first few months at the White House, a new book has revealed.The upcoming book, titled The Fight of His Life and authored by Chris Whipple, focuses on Mr Biden’s presidency and reveals new details about the administration’s working.Mr Biden was “annoyed” the vice president’s husband Douglas Emhoff had been complaining about Ms Harris’ policy portfolio, which her allies felt was hurting her politically, according to the book obtained by Politico. “He hadn’t asked Harris to do anything he hadn’t done as vice president – and...
Mitch McConnell says the 'entire nation knows' who is responsible for the Capitol riot after the January 6 panel asked the DOJ to prosecute Donald Trump
McConnell's statement on Monday is the senator's latest salvo in a long-standing and deeply acrimonious feud between him and Trump.
Jan. 6 committee reveals Trump seems to have ordered White House photographers to stop taking pictures of him once the Capitol riot began
Trump apparently "instructed" a photographer to not take any pictures for several hours as the Capitol riots unfolded, lawmakers said in a report.
Biden said it was 'shockingly gracious' of Trump to follow tradition and write him a letter before leaving the Oval Office, new book claims
Biden said Trump left him a "very generous" letter on the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office, but did not reveal the contents.
Donald Trump Demands Reinstatement, Suggests Overthrowing Government
One day after the January 6 committee referred him for criminal prosecution over the riots, Trump insists that Biden was elected by "cheating and fraud."
Donald Trump had to be told a pool of reporters would no longer follow him around because he wasn't president anymore: report
Trump asked staff members if they could call on his press pool for a private event at his Palm Beach home, former aides told the Washington Post.
newsnationnow.com
Idaho murders: Signs a person is harboring an awful secret
MOSCOW, Idaho (NewsNation) — For more than five weeks now, someone has been carrying around the secret that they murdered four people in Moscow, Idaho. Is it possible that the killer is exhibiting strange new behaviors, giving off telltale signs that would be huge red flags?. On Tuesday, NewsNation’s...
FBI responds to Twitter Files bombshell, Zelenskyy appeals to GOP critics and more top headlines
Fox News First brings you Fox News' top headlines every morning.
Jan 6 committee releases testimony transcripts from 34 Trump supporters who pleaded the Fifth
The House select committee investigating the January 6 riot at the US Capitol has released a trove of interview transcripts from several Donald Trump supporters and allies, showcasing their rampant refusal to cooperate with the probe.On Wednesday, the panel published testimony from 34 witnesses who had been called to testify as part of the 17-months-long investigation into the violent insurrection that culminated in five deaths and left dozens of law enforcement officers injured.All 34 of the witnesses pleaded the Fifth during all or at least part of their interviews with the House panel, the transcripts reveal.Among them was longtime...
Pope warns Vatican staff an 'elegant demon' lurks among them
VATICAN CITY — (AP) — Pope Francis warned Vatican bureaucrats on Thursday to beware the devil that lurks among them, saying it is an “elegant demon” that works in people who have a rigid, holier-than-thou way of living the Catholic faith. Francis used his annual Christmas...
Inside a volunteer-run stopover in Kansas City for families seeking asylum in the US
At a Kansas City church, volunteers organized a way station for families released from immigration detention while seeking asylum. The Star was allowed to observe, though the location remains secret.
WBAL Radio
Elon Musk remains silent about Twitter poll calling for his resignation
Elon Musk has stayed silent on the results of a poll completed more than a day ago in which Twitter users voted for him to resign as the head of the platform. He pledged to abide by the outcome of the poll when he posted it. Musk, who also runs...
Brittney Griner pens letter to supporters: 'Because of you I never lost hope'
WNBA star Brittney Griner penned a letter to supporters thanking them and urged them to write to Paul Whelan, who is also imprisoned in Russia.
WBAL Radio
Sam Bankman-Fried agrees to extradition, clearing path for transport to US
(NEW YORK) -- Sam Bankman-Fried agreed to extradition in a Bahamian court on Wednesday, clearing the way for his transport to the U.S. to face federal charges. The disgraced former CEO is expected to be put on a U.S. government plane for a flight to New York. "I hereby consent...
WBAL Radio
Why we're seeing shortages of children's over-the-counter medicine
(NEW YORK) -- Over the past few weeks, reports have emerged of sporadic shortages of over-the-counter children's medications including Children's Tylenol, Motrin and ibuprofen in some locations. It comes amid a respiratory virus season that started earlier than usual with the highest number of flu and RSV cases seen in...
WBAL Radio
Nearly 10,000 migrants moved from El Paso as daily crossings ease
(NEW YORK) -- The number of migrant crossings into the El Paso area has dropped to 1,500 per day on average, down from 2,500 at one point earlier this month, the Department of Homeland Security said in a statement Tuesday. DHS was thrust into overdrive at the start of last...
WBAL Radio
Taliban bans women from attending universities in Afghanistan
(NEW YORK) -- The Taliban's Ministry of Higher Education has sent an order to all private and government-run universities banning women from attending. The order says all female students in Afghanistan should be prevented from attending universities until further orders, according to a decision made by the Taliban cabinet and senior leadership of the Islamic emirate.
