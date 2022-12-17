ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natrona County, WY

2022 Casper Christmas Kids Photo Contest Winner

We asked you to send us your photos, you voted for your favorite, now it is time to crown the winner of the 2022 'Christmas Kids' Photo Contest. Congratulations to Braylee Murray!. Braylee's photo received the most votes and now the family will be receiving a $500 gift card! Thanks...
CASPER, WY
Casper Citizen Recognized by Fire Department for Saving A Life

The Casper Fire-EMS recognized Andrew Harris for saving the life of Jeff Miller. Harris was awarded Casper Fire-EMS's Citizen Recognition Award - "given to ordinary Casper citizens like himself", for performing extraordinary actions in service to his fellow man and community. "There's one thing that you can't get more of....
CASPER, WY
Multiple Casper-area agencies plan emergency sheltering during intense cold weather event

CASPER, Wyo. — Multiple agencies in Natrona County are planning for emergency sheltering as intense cold weather blankets the area today through Friday morning. According to Natrona County Emergency Management, the Salvation Army Casper Corps, American Red Cross of Wyoming, and Natrona County School District “are all standing by, working together, and ready to rapidly open up more locations if emergency needs and demands increase,” it said on a social media post on Wednesday.
CASPER, WY
FLASHBACK: Recap of Casper Police Standoff in November

CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - In mid-November, the Casper Police Department’s Special Response Team surrounded a house, hoping a wanted suspect was inside. The day after the standoff, Richard Roeber provided this update on the situation.
CASPER, WY
As Casper Mountain cold plummets to minus-48-degree windchills, Hogadon closes until Friday

CASPER, Wyo. — Hogadon Basin Ski Area will close at noon Wednesday, Dec. 21 due to subzero temperatures and windchills, the ski area announced Wednesday morning. Temperatures in the Casper Mountain area plummeted to minus 17 degrees by 11:35 a.m. Wednesday, with windchill values at minus 48 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Snow has also started to fall in the area with 2–4 inches expected on Casper Mountain and 1–3 expected in town.
CASPER, WY
Casper, WY
ABOUT

My Country 95.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Casper, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

