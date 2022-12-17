Open Society Foundations invites applications for its Soros Equality Fellowship program, which aims to support individual leaders influencing the racial justice field. The fellowship is designed to be flexible and open—a space to incubate new ideas, promote risk taking, and develop different ways of thinking that challenge and expand our existing assumptions. A successful project should identify a challenge and propose a critical intervention that will meaningfully address the systems that reinforce inequities and discrimination in the United States. Through the fellowship, Open Society aims to establish a network of leaders, representing the diversity of experiences, with the resources to address racial inequality and the space they need to imagine a more equitable future.

