Read full article on original website
Related
philanthropynewsdigest.org
Open Society Foundations invites applications for Soros Equality Fellowship
Open Society Foundations invites applications for its Soros Equality Fellowship program, which aims to support individual leaders influencing the racial justice field. The fellowship is designed to be flexible and open—a space to incubate new ideas, promote risk taking, and develop different ways of thinking that challenge and expand our existing assumptions. A successful project should identify a challenge and propose a critical intervention that will meaningfully address the systems that reinforce inequities and discrimination in the United States. Through the fellowship, Open Society aims to establish a network of leaders, representing the diversity of experiences, with the resources to address racial inequality and the space they need to imagine a more equitable future.
philanthropynewsdigest.org
California Humanities invites applications for Library Innovation Lab grants
The mission of California Humanities is to connect Californians to ideas and one another to understand our shared heritage and diverse cultures, inspire civic participation, and shape our future. To that end, the organization invites applications for the Library Innovation Lab Grants program. Now entering its fifth year, the program...
philanthropynewsdigest.org
Superior Health Foundation invites applications for grants program
The mission of the Superior Health Foundation is to assist with unmet healthcare needs, health education, and programs and research that prevent illness and promote health in the Upper Peninsula region of Michigan. To that end, the foundation invites applications for its grants program's spring 2023 funding cycle, which will...
philanthropynewsdigest.org
New Earth Foundation invites applications for environmental, peace projects
The New Earth Foundation was founded in 1997 by John Bigelow Loveland with a mission of peace and delight to fund innovative humanitarian projects with the potential to enhance life on our planet, brighten the future, and advance peace. To that end, NEF invites applications for grants in support of...
philanthropynewsdigest.org
Jewish Women’s Foundation of New Jersey invites LOIs for spring grant cycle
The Jewish Women’s Foundation of New Jersey (JWF-NJ) invites letters of intent to support New Jersey-based projects consistent with the JWF-NJ mission, which is to empower women and girls in New Jersey through education, advocacy, and strategic grantmaking. Through the foundation’s spring grant cycle, grants of up to $25,000...
philanthropynewsdigest.org
Visionary Women, Hostetler/Wrigley Foundation invite nominations for 2023 Visionary Prize for Women’s Economic Empowerment
Visionary Women and the Hostetler/Wrigley Foundation invite nominations for the second annual Visionary Prize for Women’s Economic Empowerment. The prize will recognize three visionary women leading nonprofits that advance women's economic empowerment in the United States. Prizes will be awarded to nonprofit organizations that demonstrably advance the economic empowerment of women through the following means: provide access to capital; provide access to non-monetary resources that support economic advancement (e.g., mentoring, training, personal, professional development, or technical business support); and/or remove barriers to allow women to participate and succeed in the workforce fully.
philanthropynewsdigest.org
New York Life Foundation, Afterschool Alliance invite proposals for middle school out-of-school time programs
New York Life Foundation and Afterschool Alliance have issued a request for proposals for the Aim High grant program. According to the foundation, the middle school years are critical in determining a young person’s long-term academic trajectory. Enriching OST programs—such as afterschool and summer learning programs—are an effective means of helping middle school students successfully transition from eighth to ninth grade. In addition, these programs provide students benefits that extend beyond academics, helping develop the whole young person cognitively, socially, and emotionally. The New York Life Foundation’s educational enhancement grantmaking strategy aims to provide opportunities that help students in middle school thrive and become better prepared to complete high school and go on to college, providing them with a brighter future.
philanthropynewsdigest.org
Technion receives $50 million for sustainable development programs
The Technion-Israel Institute of Technology in Haifa, Israel, has announced a $50 million pledge from philanthropists Lynda and Stewart Resnick, co-owners of the Wonderful Company, in support of a research center focused on sustainable economic development. The gift will establish the Stewart and Lynda Resnick Sustainability Center for Catalysis and...
philanthropynewsdigest.org
Ravenswood City School District receives $30 million for community hub
The Ravenswood City School District in East Palo Alto, California, has announced a $30 million gift from the SHP Foundation to develop a multipurpose community hub at Cesar Chavez Ravenswood Middle School that will support an array of afterschool programs and activities. The grant from the foundation—the philanthropic arm of...
philanthropynewsdigest.org
Urgent Action Fund for Women's Human Rights
Mission: To partner with feminist movements worldwide to support women, trans, and nonbinary human rights defenders striving to create cultures of justice, equality, and peace. About the organization: Urgent Action Fund for Women’s Human Rights (UAF) provides rapid response grants that enable strategic interventions and participate in collaborative advocacy and research led by activists inspired by feminism and strengthened through solidarity. In response to activists around the world saying they needed a fund that provides grants quickly and with very little bureaucracy to respond to critical human rights situations, co-founders Ariane Brunet, Margaret (Mudge) Schink, and Julie Shaw worked with 80 activists and donors from around the world to design UAF’s Rapid Response Grantmaking model.
philanthropynewsdigest.org
Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Cincinnati receives $50 million gift
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Cincinnati has received a $50 million gift from local philanthropists Harry and Linda Fath, WLWT5 reports. The largest gift in the 83-year history of the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Cincinnati is designed to inspire others to donate and support initiatives such as the organization’s youth workforce development program. The couple was moved to make the gift because of Harry Fath’s experience as a high school volunteer at the Boys & Girls Clubs.
philanthropynewsdigest.org
Cal Wellness announces $16.9 million in grants and impact investments
The California Wellness Foundation has announced $9.9 million in fourth-quarter grants and $7 million in impact investments to advance racial and environmental justice and health equity in California. The foundation awarded 46 grants across its four Advancing Wellness portfolios, focusing on a wide range of issues including civic engagement in...
Comments / 0