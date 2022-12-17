Read full article on original website
Related
dexerto.com
Elon Musk confirms he’ll quit as Twitter CEO, but there’s a big catch
Elon Musk’s reign of Twitter is seemingly coming to an end, with Musk all but confirming he will be quitting as the CEO of platform. However, Musk has promised that he will step down as CEO – and what he plans to do afterward – only if a specific requirement is met.
dexerto.com
Twitter backtracks on social media promotion ban after Elon Musk poll
Twitter has backtracked on yet another new policy after Elon Musk’s takeover. The platform attempted to push through a ban on promoting other social media platforms, targeting users who made it their primary activity. They backed down within 12 hours. Twitter and Elon Musk are once again making headlines...
Drew Griffin dead: Don Lemon breaks down in tears announcing death of CNN colleague
CNN Senior Investigative Correspondent Drew Griffin died at the age of 60 after a battle with cancer, according to the network.
dexerto.com
Why is Avatar 2 being accused of racism? Controversy explained
Native American groups have called for a boycott of Avatar 2, branding the sequel “horrible” and accusing The Way of Water of racism and cultural appropriation – but why?. Avatar: The Way of Water comes 13 years after James Cameron’s 2009 mega-hit, still the highest-grossing movie of...
dexerto.com
Who is Alix Earle on TikTok? Social media’s new “it” girl goes viral
An influencer by the name of Alix Earle is taking over social media as her presence on TikTok skyrockets thanks to her recent breakup from MLB star Tyler Wade. 22-year-old Alix Earle is the new social media “it” girl, according to fans. Here’s everything you need to know about her.
dexerto.com
Adin Ross reveals explosive Kanye West phone call that canceled their Twitch stream
Twitch star Adin Ross revealed the phone call he had with Kanye West that ultimately ended up canning their planned stream together in early December. Adin Ross is one of Twitch’s most prominent creators. Boasting over 7 million followers, Ross has rubbed elbows with quite a few high-profile names, including the likes of Yung Gravy, Andrew Tate, and more.
dexerto.com
Riot reveals further Valorant anti-smurf changes as crackdown continues
Valorant developers Riot Games have shared an update on their anti-smurfing actions, as issues with the tactic continue in-game. Smurfing is a major issue for plenty of game developers. It relates to typically high-skill players seeking out accounts that are low-ranked. Resultantly, they are able to get into matches with opponents they can easily outplay and dominate.
dexerto.com
How to fix AI manga filter not working on TikTok
TikTok’s AI Manga filter took the platform by storm and continues to produce viral videos filled with fantastic anime-style artwork – but for some, they’re finding that the filter has stopped working, with the app stating that TikTok couldn’t load the sticker. Here are a few ways to fix that frustrating problem.
dexerto.com
Twitch star AriaSaki responds to yelling at dead Overwatch 2 team for not healing
Twitch streamer AriaSaki has responded after a clip of her freaking out at her dead Overwatch 2 teammates for not healing her went viral. Anyone who has ever played Overwatch knows what it’s like to be a melee hit away from death and in dire need of healing, but AriaSaki took things to another level live on Twitch.
dexerto.com
WoW Dragonflight content roadmap for 2023 revealed
Blizzard Entertainment has revealed plans for WoW Dragonflight’s content schedule, mapping out future content releases for the MMO. WoW’s latest expansion Dragonflight has breathed new life into the long-running MMORPG since hitting live servers in late November. Players have been enjoying the new raid, the new class, and all the new content – and they are eager for information about the game’s future.
dexerto.com
TikTokers go viral spotting ‘ghosts’ with AI manga filter
TikTok users are going viral with their videos in which they use the popular AI manga filter to try and spot ‘ghosts’ in their environments. Short-form video platform TikTok has had a number of different filters go viral in the past, and throughout December, one of the most popular has been the insanely popular AI manga filter.
dexerto.com
Bleach Thousand Year Blood War Episode 11 review: Ichigo’s parents
Bleach Thousand Year Blood War Episode 11 focuses on Ichigo’s past, showcasing his parents in a flashback scene that shines light on a series of events which shaped the entirety of the series. Bleach Thousand Year Blood War Episode 11 is mostly a flashback, sharing the narrative of Ichigo’s...
dexerto.com
North West pranks Kim Kardashian with viral fake eyebrows TikTok filter
North West has hilariously pranked her mom, Kim Kardashian, using the fake eyebrows TikTok filter to pretend she’d shaved them while Kim was sleeping. Kim Kardashian and North West’s TikTok account is one that is hugely popular among fans, with the mother-daughter duo participating in a number of different trends and challenges on the app, garnering millions of likes and views as a result.
Comments / 0