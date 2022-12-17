Read full article on original website
Woman devastated to learn her husband left her for another woman because she owned a vacation cabin by the water
Cabin by the waterPhoto byIan Keefe/UnsplashonUnsplash. ** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. For many years I’ve worked in a women’s ministry group in a local church. Recently one of the participants came to me in tears and related this event to me. Jodie had been married for almost 15 years when her husband made this particular statement to her.
A Pink "Cloud of Death" (maybe) was the cause of a dozen people going missing in Florida
Stock image of spooky pink fog.Photo byCC0 Public Domain PXhere. I have heard (and experienced) a lot of terrifying things in my time. Legends that you might not believe. From the Devil himself hanging his hat on my mother in law's door knob in the islands to actual demons haunting not only my own home, but every on the military base where I once lived. But honestly, I don't think something is going to keep me up more at night than this story right here.
Twitch star AriaSaki responds to yelling at dead Overwatch 2 team for not healing
Twitch streamer AriaSaki has responded after a clip of her freaking out at her dead Overwatch 2 teammates for not healing her went viral. Anyone who has ever played Overwatch knows what it’s like to be a melee hit away from death and in dire need of healing, but AriaSaki took things to another level live on Twitch.
Who is Alix Earle on TikTok? Social media’s new “it” girl goes viral
An influencer by the name of Alix Earle is taking over social media as her presence on TikTok skyrockets thanks to her recent breakup from MLB star Tyler Wade. 22-year-old Alix Earle is the new social media “it” girl, according to fans. Here’s everything you need to know about her.
How to get a Metal Coat in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
If you’re wondering where to find a Metal Coat in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, we’ve got all the details you need about its location and what it’s used for. While most Pokemon evolve naturally as they level up in Scarlet & Violet, some creatures require a helping hand from a special item. This could be an Evolution Stone or a seemingly random held item.
Overwatch 2 gives DPS players a sweet treat with 1 coin Gingerbread Bastion skin
The Overwatch 2 developers are giving players a legendary GingerBread Bastion skin for a measly 1 Overwatch coin, meaning it’s practically free!. Christmas time is looming around the corner, and Overwatch 2 developers are going all out in celebrating the holidays, launching a Christmas event, exclusive skins, and more. For players wanting a little gift from Blizzard, there’s some great news. Revealed in a Twitter post on December 21, Blizzard is practically handing out an all-new Gingerbread Bastion Legendary Skin.
Authorities reveal cause of death for TikTok star Cooper Noriega
The cause of death for late TikTok star Cooper Noriega has been revealed, six months after the 19-year-old star’s tragic passing in June 2022. News of Noriega’s passing shocked the internet earlier this year, with the star’s friends and fellow creators posting tributes to the late influencer in the wake of his tragic death over the summer.
Adin Ross reveals explosive Kanye West phone call that canceled their Twitch stream
Twitch star Adin Ross revealed the phone call he had with Kanye West that ultimately ended up canning their planned stream together in early December. Adin Ross is one of Twitch’s most prominent creators. Boasting over 7 million followers, Ross has rubbed elbows with quite a few high-profile names, including the likes of Yung Gravy, Andrew Tate, and more.
KSI responds to PewDiePie’s 2025 boxing challenge
Internet star KSI couldn’t help but laugh after being “challenged” to a boxing match in 2025 by none other than the OG YouTube king himself, PewDiePie. Felix ‘PewDiePie’ Kjellberg may have lost his title as YouTube’s single most-subscribed content creator to MrBeast, but he still reigns as one of the platform’s most prominent influencers — and his comments carry quite a bit of weight.
Oprah’s $100 Christmas gift idea sparks debate after TikToker claims it’s “too expensive”
Oprah Winfrey has sparked a debate on TikTok after a creator came up to the famous talk show host to get a Christmas gift idea for his mom — but her suggestion was a little out of his price range. It’s the holiday season, and many Americans are shopping...
Fans blast Kim Kardashian for outfit at Paris Hilton’s Christmas party
Kim Kardashian has been slammed online over a ‘ridiculous’ outfit she wore to Paris Hilton’s Christmas party. Fans were not happy with Kim’s look at the Hilton family’s star-studded holiday event, which featured a series glamorous and festive outfits. In photos posted to Instagram, Paris...
Influencer goes viral for looking just like Kim Kardashian
Content creator Sonya Sed often goes viral for looking almost exactly like celebrity Kim Kardashian, an association the TikToker disdains. It’s undeniable Kim Kardashian is a massive influential figure. With millions of followers and multiple brands under her name, the celebrity has become a conversation topic among people all across the world.
NIJISANJI’s Fulgur Ovid reassures fans Noctyx will live on after Yugo Asuma graduation
NIJISANJI star Fulgur Ovid spoke out on his genmate Yugo Asuma’s graduation. The Noctyx quartet promises to keep together in his legacy, while asking people to give both NIJISANJI’s VTubers and their fans space to “grieve” his departure. Yugo Asuma’s shock graduation on December 14 sent...
Where to find Bonsly & Sudowoodo in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
One of Generation 2’s most iconic Pokemon, Sudowoodo, and its pre-evolution Bonsly return in Scarlet & Violet. Here’s how to find both of these deceptive Rock-types around the Paldea region. Fans of Pokemon Gold, Silver, Crystal, and their remakes likely remember the misleading Rock-type Pokemon Sudowoodo thanks to...
Disney Dreamlight Valley: How to complete the Very Sleepy Stitch quest
Disney Dreamlight Valley has a plethora of new quests to enjoy after its Toy Story update, like a Very Sleepy Stitch. Here’s how to complete the Very Sleepy Stitch quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley and grab those much-desired Coffee Beans. One of the best things about Disney Dreamlight Valley...
Woman goes viral with “disgusting” cheesy hot chocolate hack
A woman has gone viral on TikTok after showing that she puts cheese in her hot chocolate drink, with many calling it “disgusting.”. With over a billion users, TikTok has continued to be one of the most popular video platforms thanks to its wide variety of content. Sometimes, however,...
Players discover leaked GTA 6 logo hidden in GTA Online update
GTA 6 fans who analyzed the leaked footage back in September have discovered that some of the game’s assets, including a logo, have appeared in GTA Online. Rockstar has yet to officially unveil GTA 6 despite promising the next installment in the series will “set entertainment benchmarks,” and now fans think a trailer could be right around the corner.
Bleach Thousand Year Blood War Episode 11 review: Ichigo’s parents
Bleach Thousand Year Blood War Episode 11 focuses on Ichigo’s past, showcasing his parents in a flashback scene that shines light on a series of events which shaped the entirety of the series. Bleach Thousand Year Blood War Episode 11 is mostly a flashback, sharing the narrative of Ichigo’s...
Chainsaw Man Episode 11 review: Special division attacks
In Chainsaw Man episode 11, the main characters level up and the Special Division begins a counterattack against the henchmen of the Gun Devil. Chainsaw Man has been one of the most hyped-up anime shows in recent years, and its first season has finally arrived on Crunchyroll, with just two episodes left now, including Episode 11.
Apex Legends leaker claims class overhaul and Legend reworks may come in Season 16
Recent leaks have claimed that Respawn Entertainment may bring a major overhaul to both classes and Legends during Season 16 of Apex Legends. With Apex Legends receiving few updates to close out 2022, the community is already speculating what Season 16 may have in store for the battle royale. Some...
