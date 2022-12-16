Read full article on original website
Squid Game star Lee Jung-Jae admits he hasn’t seen MrBeast’s viral YouTube recreation
Lee Jung-Jae, the star of the smash hit Netflix series Squid Game, revealed in a new interview that he is yet to see MrBeast’s viral recreation of the series. When it first released on Netflix, the Korean Smash hit Squid Game took the world by storm. The dark and thought-provoking drama became one of – if not the biggest – hits of 2021. The show won three Golden Globes in 2022, including best actor, best-supporting actor as well as best TV series, all in the drama category.
SZA wants to stream on Twitch with Kai Cenat but is scared of “embarrassing” herself
American singer SZA has said that she would love to feature in a stream with Kai Cenat but has a few reservations about the potential collaboration and is worried about “embarrassing” herself. Solána Imani Rowe, known as SZA, recently gave a shout-out to Kai Cenat. Cenat has been...
Asmongold explains how WoW Dragonflight can stay relevant beyond launch
Twitch star Asmongold explained how WoW’s newest expansion Dragonflight can recapture the glory of past expansions like Legion, post-launch. Dragonflight has delivered some new key features, like Dragonriding, but the mark of any great WoW expansion is how it plays out in the long run beyond just the first few weeks after initially launching.
Modern Warfare 2 TikTok reveals “cheat code” for completing long-shot challenges
Grinding camos in Modern Warfare 2 can be grueling, but the Los Angeles Guerillas TikTok account revealed an easy trick for completing long-shot challenges. Modern Warfare 2 features 180 base and mastery camos, with the final unlockable camo being Orion. Warzone 2 streamer Skullface 49 became the first player to unlock the Orion camo, taking over 40 hours to do so.
TikToker Mikaela Testa hasn’t left her house in a week after being ‘fat-shamed’ by Kerri Gribble
TikToker and OnlyFans model Mikaela Testa said she hasn’t left her house in a week after being body-shamed by another model. Earlier this month, fellow Australian influencer and OnlyFans model Kerri Gribble called Mikaela “fat” in a since-deleted Snapchat video. After the two had met at an...
Hasan mocks Trainwrecks’ pitch to replace Elon Musk as Twitter CEO
Twitch giant HasanAbi has roasted his fellow streamer Trainwrecks’ pitch to replace Elon Musk as Twitter’s CEO, claiming it’s the most “ChatGPT” thing he can imagine. Elon Musk’s takeover and management of Twitter has been a monumental story over the last few months. From investing...
Twitch star AriaSaki responds to yelling at dead Overwatch 2 team for not healing
Twitch streamer AriaSaki has responded after a clip of her freaking out at her dead Overwatch 2 teammates for not healing her went viral. Anyone who has ever played Overwatch knows what it’s like to be a melee hit away from death and in dire need of healing, but AriaSaki took things to another level live on Twitch.
Pokemon card fans are losing it over the Crown Zenith VSTAR & Radiant reveals
Many of the Crown Zenith characters have been officially revealed, debuting brand new Pokemon TCG cards, and fans are loving the reveals thus far. The Pokemon Company officially revealed the cards included in the upcoming Crown Zenith release. This is an expansion of the Sword and Shield series and is a booster box set to release on January 20, 2023.
Who is Alix Earle on TikTok? Social media’s new “it” girl goes viral
An influencer by the name of Alix Earle is taking over social media as her presence on TikTok skyrockets thanks to her recent breakup from MLB star Tyler Wade. 22-year-old Alix Earle is the new social media “it” girl, according to fans. Here’s everything you need to know about her.
Kojima’s Death Stranding movie may not feature fan-favorite characters
Hideo Kojima recently divulged that he’s unsure of whether or not the Death Stranding movie will feature characters from the game. After plenty of rumors and leaks, Hideo Kojima surprised audiences upon announcing Death Stranding 2 at the 2022 Game Awards. The DS news didn’t stop there, either.
Overwatch 2 Director accidentally loads unreleased campaign map on dev Twitch stream
Overwatch 2’s game director almost leaked a new campaign map for the game while live streaming on Twitch during a casual community broadcast. During a recent Twitch stream, the Overwatch dev team discussed the creative process behind how they build their maps. Giving their community a rare look at how some of their favorite maps have been built.
Twitch streamer beats Super Mario 64 in record time with drum set controller
Speedrunner ‘CZR’ set a new Super Mario 64 record, completing the classic title in under 20 minutes using only a drum kit. Super Mario 64 has long played a pivotal role in the speedrunning community. But with nearly every record broken, set, and broken again, players have had to come up with new ways to engage with certain games.
Hogwarts Legacy ban on popular gaming subreddit sparks backlash months out from launch
A gaming subreddit is causing major backlash online after moderators revealed they will be banning users who support Harry Potter author J.K Rowling – and the upcoming Hogwarts Legacy game, because of Rowling’s history of posting transphobic comments online. While Hogwarts Legacy is shaping up to be one...
Oprah’s $100 Christmas gift idea sparks debate after TikToker claims it’s “too expensive”
Oprah Winfrey has sparked a debate on TikTok after a creator came up to the famous talk show host to get a Christmas gift idea for his mom — but her suggestion was a little out of his price range. It’s the holiday season, and many Americans are shopping...
5 movies with misleading trailers (that might now get you sued)
A new federal ruling suggests movie studios could face lawsuits for false advertising in trailers – so, the following are five misleading trailers from the past, that could get you sued in the future. An early trailer for Danny Boyle’s musical movie Yesterday featured Ana De Armas. But that...
Microsoft says Sony’s “Xbox exclusion” deal is why FF7R isn’t on Xbox
Microsoft alleges that Sony inks “Xbox exclusion” deals to ensure games like FF7R don’t launch on Xbox hardware. In its ongoing attempt to purchase Activision Blizzard, Microsoft has continuously had to defend against claims that it will enjoy an unfair advantage over Sony and Nintendo. The UK’s...
WoW Dragonflight content roadmap for 2023 revealed
Blizzard Entertainment has revealed plans for WoW Dragonflight’s content schedule, mapping out future content releases for the MMO. WoW’s latest expansion Dragonflight has breathed new life into the long-running MMORPG since hitting live servers in late November. Players have been enjoying the new raid, the new class, and all the new content – and they are eager for information about the game’s future.
Modern Warfare 2 players mourn the loss of “forgotten” beta map
Valderas Museum mysteriously disappeared after Modern Warfare 2’s beta, and players fear the map is gone for good. During the beta for MW2, Activision removed Marina Grand Prix from all promotional content due to legal issues but re-introduced the racetrack at launch with a new name. Problems also arose...
Modern Warfare 2 expert reveals best AR for multiplayer
CoD content creator ‘TheKoreanSavage’ revealed his favorite Chimera loadout and explained why it’s the best AR to use in multiplayer. Longtime CoD series veterans will be familiar with the Honey Badger. The assault rifle first appeared in CoD Ghosts and was arguably the game’s best weapon. After seven years of waiting, the Honey Badger made a triumphant return in Modern Warfare 2019.
Spy x Family Episode 24 review: Yor’s continued worries
Spy x Family Episode 24 begins by continuing Yor’s worries, where she expresses her jealousy to Loid. The second half of the episode then follows Anya as she shops with her best friend, Becky. Spy x Family Episode 24 returns to the short story format which has been prevalent...
