‘It's a way of thanking them’: Wreaths Across America decorates veterans' graves at Long Island National Cemetery

Wreaths Across America is paying a special tribute to war veterans laid to rest at Long Island National Cemetery.

The holiday tradition started in 1992 when a Maine wreath company wanted to donate wreaths for graves at Arlington National Cemetery to remember and honor the nation's service members.

The project drew national attention when a photo of the stones at Arlington adorned with wreaths and covered in snow, went viral on the internet.

Over 3,500 locations nationwide participate, including Long Island National Cemetery and Calverton National Cemetery.

The project is all volunteer, and the wreaths are donated by private individuals and corporations.

Over 500 volunteers braved the cold at Long Island National Cemetery. They each unloaded boxes and wreaths from trucks, placing more than 40,000 at headstones across the cemetery.

“These folks were either killed in action or died of natural causes and we're here to put wreaths on their gravestones,” said Marc Wolfe from Oyster Bay.

“It's very important that we come out today and lay wreaths for those that we know and especially those we don't know because we wouldn't be here without the freedom that they have provided us,” said Eva Casale of Glen Cove.

“These are our fathers, our brothers, our children. It's a way of thanking them for what they gave to us,” said Lindenhurst resident Donna Conti.

“They died for our country, and they deserve to be heart warmed like this,” said 10-year-old John McDermott of Massapequa.

This year, tens of thousands of volunteers will place 2.4 million wreaths at sites in all 50 states.