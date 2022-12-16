The federal government has closed some foodborne illness outbreak investigations in the past week. The USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service released even less information when it closed its investigation into an outbreak than it did when it announced it. Of infections caused by E. coli O157:H7 the agency merely reported that beef was the suspected vehicle for the pathogen. The investigation, which began on an unspecified date in November is now closed. The agency did not report how many people were sickened or where they lived.

5 DAYS AGO