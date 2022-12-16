Read full article on original website
'Dangerous Heavy Metals' Discovered in Hershey's and Other Brands' Chocolate Bars
A new study found that dark chocolate from various popular brands contains unsafe levels of heavy metals. Findings published by Consumer Reports show that many dark chocolate bars contain cadmium and lead, which can lead to many different health problems. This may be an industry-wide problem that needs to be addressed.
H-E-B Issues Product Recall On Pet Food Due To Potential Salmonella Risk
Here's what you need to know about H-E-B's latest product recall.
Dangerous strep infection surging in the UK may be spreading in US
Federal health officials are investigating a potential uptick in dangerous strep infections in U.S. children.
Outbreak investigations closing with few details available in several
The federal government has closed some foodborne illness outbreak investigations in the past week. The USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service released even less information when it closed its investigation into an outbreak than it did when it announced it. Of infections caused by E. coli O157:H7 the agency merely reported that beef was the suspected vehicle for the pathogen. The investigation, which began on an unspecified date in November is now closed. The agency did not report how many people were sickened or where they lived.
Rare Parasite Infects Two Hunters in New Hampshire
In New Hampshire, two hunters were infected with “A parasite never before seen in humans.” The infection happened after the pair hunted and butchered a moose with their dogs, says Newsweek. As Dr. Elizabeth Talbot, infectious disease physician at Dartmouth Hitchcock Health told WMUR Channel 9, “It’s the first time it’s been identified in humans.” […] The post Rare Parasite Infects Two Hunters in New Hampshire appeared first on DogTime.
At-home kit available to test for the 'tripledemic' of viruses in circulation
The FDA has authorized the emergency use of a test that has the ability to detect COVID, flu and respiratory virus.
Face Masks Are Back for the Holidays Thanks to ‘Tripledemic’
Masks are making a comeback this winter, and the COVID-19 pandemic isn’t the only reason. Blame a “tripledemic” of three highly contagious respiratory illnesses: COVID-19, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and seasonal flu. “Beyond the high-risk persons, everyone is encouraged to wear a mask at present, because the...
