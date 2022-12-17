Nutley volunteer fire chief arrested after he tried luring child for sexual activity: Police

A Nutley, NJ fire chief was arrested after local police were told about a luring incident.

Officials say 33-year-old Henry Meola arranged to meet someone, who he believed was a minor, for sexual activity in North Bergen.

Police later arrested Meola in his Nutley home and he was charged with luring and attempted endangering the welfare of a child.

Meola, who was being held at the Hudson County Correctional Facility, was released on Saturday and will be monitored after appearing in court virtually.

He is scheduled back in court on January 19.

