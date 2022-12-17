Read full article on original website
Megan Thee Stallion Says Boyfriend Pardison Fontaine Is Embarrassed by Tory Lanez Trial
The Tory Lanez trial is taking its toll on Megan Thee Stallion's boyfriend Pardison Fontaine. During her emotional testimony on Tuesday (Dec. 13), Megan Thee Stallion spoke about the affect the whole situation is having on her and her current partner. "I feel disgusted, I feel dirty, my own partner...
Megan Thee Stallion Seemed ‘Like A Deer in Headlights’ When Tory Lanez Opened Fire, Her Friend Told Prosecutors in Taped Interview
In a recorded interview played for jurors, a former friend of Megan Thee Stallion clearly identified rapper Tory Lanez as the gunman who fired five rounds at the hip-hop superstar in July 2020. That friend Kelsey Nicole Harris told prosecutors in an interview recorded months earlier that she turned at...
Tory Lanez and His Driver Beat Megan Thee Stallion After Shooting Her: Witness
The high-profile trial of Tory Lanez took a dramatic turn Tuesday when a witness for the defense reportedly testified that Lanez, his driver, and an assistant for Megan Thee Stallion all apparently beat the rapper viciously after she was shot by someone in the group. Sean Kelly, who saw the incident unfold from the bedroom of his Hollywood Hills home, told jurors that it appeared all three people were “trying to kill her,” according to a report in the Daily Mail. Lanez is accused of shooting Megan Thee Stallion during a confrontation following a pool party at Kylie Jenner’s mansion in July 2020. Kelly’s testimony Tuesday was at times contradictory, reports suggested, and at one point he said it appeared an assistant for Megan Thee Stallion, Kelsey Harris, fired the first shot. Lanez, 30, has pleaded not guilty to three felony charges.Read it at Daily Mail
hotnewhiphop.com
Joe Budden Issues Apology To Megan Thee Stallion Amid Tory Lanez Trial
“I’m apologizing for the careless manner in which I joked about her mental health,” Joe Budden said on the latest episode of his podcast. Joe Budden offered an apology to Megan Thee Stallion following disparaging remarks about the “Savage” rapper on a recent podcast. On a...
Joe Budden Claims He’s Seen Megan Thee Stallion Do ‘Horrible Things’ to Great People
Joe Budden is the latest celebrity to offer his thoughts on the ongoing Tory Lanez trial. On a recent episode of his podcast, Joe claims he's seen Megan Thee Stallion do "horrible Things" to great people. On episode 587 of The Joe Budden Podcast, which premiered on Sunday (Dec. 18)...
musictimes.com
Young Thug Sister Dolly White Defends Gunna Snitching On YSL After Boosie Badazz Twitter Rant
Gunna's release from jail received mixed feedback from the hip-hop community, especially because of the nature of how he was released. Earlier this week reports that the "Banking on Me" rapper was released from jail after accepting a "best interest" deal from the prosecution. Gunna was sentenced to five years...
Tamar Braxton Fires Shots at Atlanta Housewife Who She Claims Threatened Her
Singer and reality star Tamar Braxton has some choice words for an Atlanta housewife after she took to Instagram to describe an unpleasant encounter she faced, which has now sparked “real beef.”. “I got a story…y’all wanna hear about it?” she began on her Instagram Stories. “I got threatened...
So It Begins: 2 of Nick Cannon’s 6 Baby Mothers Are Beefing on Instagram
One of the mothers to Nick Cannon’s 11 children isn’t taking a liking to what she believes is Cannon’s absence in her child’s life. It all started when LaNisha Cole, 40, questioned why he frequently posted images of his other children on Instagram, but never posted images of the 3-month-old child she shares with The Masked Singer star named Onyx.
urbanbellemag.com
Romeo Miller Exposes Master P + Says They Have Been Faking Wealth
Master P responded after Romeo Miller called him out. A lot of changes have taken place in Romeo Miller‘s life since he and Master P departed “Growing Up Hip Hop.” Romeo is now a father to a beautiful baby girl. He and Master P also suffered a devastating loss due to the tragic passing of Romeo’s sister Tytyana Miller. She passed away from fentanyl intoxication this year. It’s been a difficult grieving process. And Romeo made headlines because he took issue with Master P posting his thoughts about Stephen “tWitch” Boss taking his life recently. His death caused a lot of conversations about the importance of mental health. People even hopped on social media to point out how his death is just another reminder to be kind to people since it’s not always clear what people could be battling internally.
Madame Noire
Kevin Hunter Suggests Ashanti Had Her “Body Done,” Social Media Quickly Ushers Him To Have A Seat
Kevin Hunter is responding to a slew of snide comments sent his way after sharing a question about Ashanti’s body. Social media users clapped back at the former TV executive over the weekend after he posted a throwback photo of Ashanti and wrote, “Ion know… that’s alotta weight gain since 2007. No hate queen but BODY DONE???”
Lizzo “Very Hurt” By Comments That She Makes Music For White People
Lizzo says her music is inspired by the feel-good songs of the '70s & '80s. “[It’s] very hurtful, only because I am a Black woman," she said. The post Lizzo “Very Hurt” By Comments That She Makes Music For White People appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Defense witness gives testimony that backfires badly on Tory Lanez
One of the star witnesses for Tory Lanez’s defense in the criminal trial may have done more harm than good for the beleaguered rapper’s chances of getting exonerated. The defense subpoenaed witness Sean Kelly who testified he was awakened by a loud fracas taking place on his Los Angeles street in the summer of 2020. Lanez, Megan Thee Stallion, and her former BFF Kelsey Harris reportedly argued as they were being driven from a Kylie Jenner party in the Hollywood Hills neighborhood of L.A.
hotnewhiphop.com
Megan Thee Stallion’s Former Stylist Testifies, LA County DA Looking For Missing Ex-Bodyguard: Report
As we head into week two of Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez’s trial, more interesting testimony is coming out on the stand. Previously we heard from the shooting victim herself, as well as her ex-best friend, Kelsey Harris. Now, other figures such as her former stylist, EJ King, have been sharing the details that they recall from that fateful night.
TMZ.com
Boosie Badazz Drops Takeoff Tribute Vid Mourning Late Migos Rapper
Boosie Badazz isn’t letting slain Migos rapper Takeoff’s name fade from memory -- he just released a touching visual for his “Rocketman” memorial song. The somber black-and-white video features Boosie overlooking a Takeoff portrait amid a candlelight vigil as he laments on past mistakes and ills within Black culture.
HipHopDX.com
Lil Durk Documents Aftermath Of Nasty Car Crash: 'Any Day Can Be Your Last'
Lil Durk looks to have been involved in a nasty car accident and documented the aftermath on social media. In an Instagram post on Saturday (December 18), the Chicago rap star shared a photo of a black SUV on its side in the middle of a road with pieces of the vehicle scattered on the ground nearby.
hotnewhiphop.com
Baby Tate Airs Out Hitmaka On New Song “Pu$$y R@pp3r”
Baby Tate fired back at Hitmaka’s recent criticism of women in rap with her latest song, “Pu$$y R@pp3r.”. The “Thot Box” producer recently caused an uproar after he said he wanted to hear more women with “strictly bars.” He explained that he wasn’t a fan of “pussy rap,” claiming that it lost its appeal in recent times.
hotnewhiphop.com
New York’s MIKE Drops New Album, “Beware Of The Monkey”
MIKE continues to be a shining star amongst the underground hip-hop scene. Making music since 2015, he’s one of the leaders in the wave of abstract artists rapping over looped, sample-heavy production. On Wednesday (December 21), the New York emcee officially dropped his latest offering, Beware of the Monkey.
HipHopDX.com
Kid Cudi Reflects On 'Two-Week Cocaine Run' After Scoring First Diamond Plaque
Kid Cudi has been awarded his first diamond plaque, and used the celebratory moment to candidly reflect back on a dark moment in his life. Cudder’s juggernaut hit “Pursuit of Happiness” — off his 2009 debut Man on the Moon: The End of Day — was certified diamond by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) on Thursday (December 15), commemorating at least 10 million sales in the U.S.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jim Jones & Juelz Santana Talk Bringing Master P & BMF To Harlem, 21 Savage & Nas Collab & Curbing Gun Violence In Hip-Hop
Jim Jones & Juelz Santana share a hilarious story about bringing Master P to Harlem, discuss ending violence in hip-hop, and bond over KRS-One on HNHH’s 12 Days Of Christmas. It’s an annual holiday tradition at this point for Jim Jones to join HNHH for 12 Days Of Christmas....
hotnewhiphop.com
Lil Poppa Reflects On Industry Hardships, Growing Up In Jacksonville & More In “On The Come Up”
Lil Poppa discusses growing up in Jacksonville, FL, Boosie & Webbie’s influence, and more in “On The Come Up.”. Jacksonville, FL became a hotbed for talent in recent years, though Lil Poppa could be the most promising export. However, the grim realities of the city became a central force of his artistry. The pain-riddled melodies are coupled with vivid accounts of growing up in Jacksonville, Florida. Above all, he considers his music a survival guide to make it out of such harsh environments.
