ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Kaia Gerber & Austin Butler Prove They’re Going Strong As They Step Out Together Ahead Of Holidays: Photos

Cozy winter walks. Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler looked like quite the couple as they bundled up for a morning stroll around Los Angeles’ posh Los Feliz area on Dec. 21, 2022. The model, 21, and actor, 31, dressed down in casual layers as they fetched some morning drinks and stretched their legs together ahead of Christmas weekend in sunny L.A..
LOS ANGELES, CA
Page Six

Kourtney Kardashian’s kids hilariously spoof 2014 ‘KUWTK’ parody on TikTok

Kourtney Kardashian’s kids poked fun at their family members in a TikTok video spoofing a 2014 “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” parody. The Poosh creator joined daughter Penelope, 10, and son Reign, 8, in mouthing the words to a viral video of Sims characters modeled after herself, Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian. In the “Soda Drama,” Kim’s avatar famously recommended her siblings order orange soda at a restaurant — only for the sisters to opt for the strawberry flavor instead. “I am so shocked and betrayed right now,” Reign said while playing Kim, 42. Kourtney’s youngest also acted as Khloé, 38, in the social...

Comments / 0

Community Policy