Overtime was the right time for North Canton Hoover as it stopped Uniontown Lake 63-60 at North Canton Hoover High on December 21 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Last season, North Canton Hoover and Uniontown Lake faced off on January 26, 2022 at North Canton Hoover High School. For more, click here.

NORTH CANTON, OH ・ 6 HOURS AGO