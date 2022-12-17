Read full article on original website
Related
NBC New York
Margot Robbie's Daring Red Look in Babylon Was Inspired by This Hollywood Trailblazer
There's no denying Margot Robbie is expected to charm the screen in 'Babylon', Paramount's upcoming feature that spotlights the film industry's transition from the silent era to early talkies in the 1920s. And what better way to capture the glitz and glamour of the Roaring Twenties than through a fabulous...
Kourtney Kardashian’s kids hilariously spoof 2014 ‘KUWTK’ parody on TikTok
Kourtney Kardashian’s kids poked fun at their family members in a TikTok video spoofing a 2014 “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” parody. The Poosh creator joined daughter Penelope, 10, and son Reign, 8, in mouthing the words to a viral video of Sims characters modeled after herself, Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian. In the “Soda Drama,” Kim’s avatar famously recommended her siblings order orange soda at a restaurant — only for the sisters to opt for the strawberry flavor instead. “I am so shocked and betrayed right now,” Reign said while playing Kim, 42. Kourtney’s youngest also acted as Khloé, 38, in the social...
NBC New York
Three Marvel Sequels Are the Most Anticipated Movies of 2023, According to Fandango
New installments in the Guardians of the Galaxy, Spider-Verse and Ant-Man series are the most anticipated movies of 2023, according to a Fandango survey. Moviegoers also say they will be going to the theater more in 2023 than they did this year. Next year will bring the most blockbuster releases...
Comments / 0