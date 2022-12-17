Cecily Strong did things her way until the very end. On the Dec. 17 episode of "Saturday Night Live," the comedian said goodbye to the storied sketch show after 11 seasons. Though rumored since the start of the season, Strong's departure wasn't officially announced until hours before her final episode in an Instagram post from the SNL account, which read: "Tonight we send off one of the best to ever do it. We'll miss you, Cecily!"

1 DAY AGO