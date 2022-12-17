ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Philadelphia

Margot Robbie's Daring Red Look in Babylon Was Inspired by This Hollywood Trailblazer

There's no denying Margot Robbie is expected to charm the screen in 'Babylon', Paramount's upcoming feature that spotlights the film industry's transition from the silent era to early talkies in the 1920s. And what better way to capture the glitz and glamour of the Roaring Twenties than through a fabulous...
NBC Philadelphia

See Molly Ringwald & Ally Sheedy Have a ‘Breakfast Club' Reunion

Molly Ringwald wouldn't forget about the Brat Pack. The "The Breakfast Club" actress recently had a reunion with costar Ally Sheedy on the set of Freeform's "Single Drunk Female." But it wasn't just a set visit for these two stars — Ringwald will be guest starring in a season two episode of the comedy, which follows Samantha Fink (Sofia Black-D'Elia), a 20-something alcoholic who's forced to move back in with overbearing mother Carol (Sheedy) in order to sober up and avoid jail time.
NBC Philadelphia

Cecily Strong Explains Why She Kept Her ‘Saturday Night Live' Exit a Secret

Cecily Strong did things her way until the very end. On the Dec. 17 episode of "Saturday Night Live," the comedian said goodbye to the storied sketch show after 11 seasons. Though rumored since the start of the season, Strong's departure wasn't officially announced until hours before her final episode in an Instagram post from the SNL account, which read: "Tonight we send off one of the best to ever do it. We'll miss you, Cecily!"

