Margot Robbie's Daring Red Look in Babylon Was Inspired by This Hollywood Trailblazer
There's no denying Margot Robbie is expected to charm the screen in 'Babylon', Paramount's upcoming feature that spotlights the film industry's transition from the silent era to early talkies in the 1920s. And what better way to capture the glitz and glamour of the Roaring Twenties than through a fabulous...
See Molly Ringwald & Ally Sheedy Have a ‘Breakfast Club' Reunion
Molly Ringwald wouldn't forget about the Brat Pack. The "The Breakfast Club" actress recently had a reunion with costar Ally Sheedy on the set of Freeform's "Single Drunk Female." But it wasn't just a set visit for these two stars — Ringwald will be guest starring in a season two episode of the comedy, which follows Samantha Fink (Sofia Black-D'Elia), a 20-something alcoholic who's forced to move back in with overbearing mother Carol (Sheedy) in order to sober up and avoid jail time.
Crossing the line: Louis Tomlinson queue controversy sparks debate around camping out for gigs
In Kingston upon Thames last week, a group of teenage girls lay on the floor in sleeping bags and swathed in blankets in sub-zero temperatures. To the average passer-by, they might have appeared homeless. But those who saw the music venue a few yards away would have realised they were camping for a gig.
Cecily Strong Explains Why She Kept Her ‘Saturday Night Live' Exit a Secret
Cecily Strong did things her way until the very end. On the Dec. 17 episode of "Saturday Night Live," the comedian said goodbye to the storied sketch show after 11 seasons. Though rumored since the start of the season, Strong's departure wasn't officially announced until hours before her final episode in an Instagram post from the SNL account, which read: "Tonight we send off one of the best to ever do it. We'll miss you, Cecily!"
24 Celebs Who Dropped Out Of College To Major In Fame (And If They Ever Went Back To Finish Their Degree)
Reese Witherspoon briefly studied at Stanford before dropping out to pursue acting. Initially, her Legally Blonde character Elle Woods was also supposed to be a Stanford student, but the university wouldn't let them film on campus. So, the movie was shot at Harvard instead.
Tom Cruise Thanks Fans For Watching ‘Top Gun: Maverick' in a Very ‘Tom Cruise' Kind of Way — By Jumping Out of a Plane
Actor Tom Cruise shared a video on social media on Sunday thanking his fans for watching his hit summer film “Top Gun: Maverick" — and if you're afraid of heights, keep scrolling. The video, posted on Instagram, shows Cruise mid-air over a body of water in South Africa...
