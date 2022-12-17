Read full article on original website
School bus grazed by bullet in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A school bus with students onboard was grazed by a bullet Wednesday afternoon in New Haven, according to authorities. New Haven Public Schools said that four students were inside the bus at the time. They are safe, according to the district. Police were at the scene on Kimberly Avenue and […]
Manchester man shot, killed in Hartford
A Manchester man was found dead from a gunshot wound this morning in Hartford. Hartford police have identified the man as Jose Rodriguez, 23. According to police, officers found Rodriguez in a vehicle near Canton and Donald streets around 1:50 a.m.
connect-bridgeport.com
BMS Holds Annual First Responder Luncheon
To express appreciation to Bridgeport Police, Fire and Emergency personnel, Bridgeport Middle School held its 6th Annual First Responders Lunch Wed., Dec. 14. Principal Dave Mazza said the day was dedicated to first responders and their service. Among those in attendance was everyone's favorite police dog, Connor. See more photos...
connect-bridgeport.com
Third "Sleighed It" Award and Grand Cash Prize Winner Named in Light Up Our City Contest
Monte Small of Crestview Terrace in Bridgeport has won the $400 cash prize in the 2022 Light Up our City contest. Small received the third weekly "Sleighed It" award, making him eligible for the grand prize. Also receiving "Sleighed It" awards this year were the Linch family of Worthington Drive...
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Overnight Shootings
On December 18, 2022, at approximately 2:35 am the Bridgeport Emergency Operations Center received reports of a shooting outside the La Sabrosura Restaurant located at 533/537 East Main Street. Upon arrival, police officers discovered a victim traveling away from the area in a private vehicle. That victim, a 29-year-old Bridgeport...
Fairfield County Gang Member Found Guilty Of 2017 Murder
A Fairfield County gang member has been found guilty of the shooting death of another man two days before Christmas in 2017.Jarod Hamilton, age 23, of Bridgeport, was found guilty by a jury on Monday, Dec. 19 of murder and carrying a pistol without a permit, said Joseph Corradino, State’s Attorney …
Driver Shot, Crashes, Flees
An exchange of gunfire in the Edgewood neighborhood Tuesday afternoon ended with a driver getting hit by a bullet, crashing his car, then fleeing. The incident occurred at the intersection of Brownell and Maple Streets shortly before 1:30 p.m. Witnesses later told police they saw gunfire coming from inside a...
Investigation underway on Lamberton St. in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTHN) — A section of Lamberton Street in New Haven was closed Saturday night for a police investigation. Police were called to Lamberton Street around 9:30 p.m. A News 8 crew saw about 5 or 6 cruisers in the closed off area of the street and by 10:30 p.m. more police including […]
Man, Woman Shot Outside Bridgeport Restaurant, Police Say
A man and woman were shot outside a restaurant following a dispute in Fairfield County. The incident took place around 2:30 a.m., Sunday, Dec. 18 at La Sabrosura Restaurant located at 533/537 East Main St. in Bridgeport. Bridgeport Police responded to the restaurant after receiving a report of shots fired....
DoingItLocal
Shelton News: Car Rollover Into Building
2022-12-18@1:00am–#Shelton CT– Report of a rollover accident into a building of the 400 block of River Road.
Officials: Milford man killed in New Haven crash
It happened Friday afternoon at the intersection of Trumbull and Orange streets in New Haven.
wiltonbulletin.com
For evicted people in CT, homelessness often follows
When Elizabeth Rodriguez tells her 8-year-old son that she doesn’t have any of his baby pictures, not even one or two, she starts to break down. A pained look crosses Mikey Rodriguez’s round face, and his eyes well up, but he blinks hard and throws an arm around his mother’s shoulders.
Support Pours In For Teen Daughter Of Fairfield County Firefighter After Cancer Diagnosis
More than $20,000 in donations have been made in just two days to support the family of a Connecticut teenager who was diagnosed with a brain tumor.Gabriella Reitmeyer, age 15, was diagnosed with cancer in September of 2019, according to a fundraiser organized for her family.She is a resident of th…
Uniondale High School student stabbed in neck, back, stomach: Nassau PD
NASSAU (PIX11) — A student at Uniondale High School was repeatedly stabbed on Monday afternoon, Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said. The victim, 17, was outside where the buses pick students up around 2:45 p.m., police said. The 15-year-old alleged stabber, who is a student at another school, and the victim got into a […]
I-84 Crash Kills 69-Year-Old In Hudson Valley
This story has been updated.A tractor-trailer driver was killed in the area after losing control of his rig and jack-knifing the 2014 Freightliner he was driving.The crash took place in Orange County around 6:40 p.m., on I-84 in the town of Greenville.According to Trooper Steven Nevel, Timothy J. S…
Driver Goes Airborne, Strikes Trees After Driver Travels Off Glastonbury Roadway
A 32-year-old man suffered serious injuries when his car left the roadway and struck multiple trees in Connecticut. The crash happened in Hartford County on Route 2 in Glastonbury at about 10:50 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18, Connecticut State Police reported. A 2018 Honda Accord EX-L was traveling east near...
Pint Sized Crook Robs Man with His Crew at Gunpoint
BRONX - A pint sized crook was a part of a robbery crew that stuck up a 12 year-old at gunpoint. Police released the shocking surveillance video of the baby faced mugger. At around 8:20 pm, a 12-year-old boy was walking with his basketball down the block from the Highbridge Environmental Education Campus. In front of 180 West 167th Street he was approached by three males, which included one who looked like a middle school student.
connect-bridgeport.com
Video: A Second Sampling of Light Up Our City
We bring you a second samplng of Light Up Our City in Bridgeport. Watch the video below to see some of the homes decked out in holiday style.
Eyewitness News
Woman killed in North Haven crash was ejected, struck by tractor trailer
NORTH HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - I-91 south was closed Sunday night between Exits 8 and 9 in North Haven because of a deadly crash, according to the state Department of Transportation and state police. The highway has since reopened. State police identified the victim as 23-year-old Cassandra Leigh Carlson of...
