Bridgeport, CT

WTNH

School bus grazed by bullet in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A school bus with students onboard was grazed by a bullet Wednesday afternoon in New Haven, according to authorities. New Haven Public Schools said that four students were inside the bus at the time. They are safe, according to the district. Police were at the scene on Kimberly Avenue and […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
Journal Inquirer

Manchester man shot, killed in Hartford

A Manchester man was found dead from a gunshot wound this morning in Hartford. Hartford police have identified the man as Jose Rodriguez, 23. According to police, officers found Rodriguez in a vehicle near Canton and Donald streets around 1:50 a.m.
HARTFORD, CT
connect-bridgeport.com

BMS Holds Annual First Responder Luncheon

To express appreciation to Bridgeport Police, Fire and Emergency personnel, Bridgeport Middle School held its 6th Annual First Responders Lunch Wed., Dec. 14. Principal Dave Mazza said the day was dedicated to first responders and their service. Among those in attendance was everyone's favorite police dog, Connor. See more photos...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Overnight Shootings

On December 18, 2022, at approximately 2:35 am the Bridgeport Emergency Operations Center received reports of a shooting outside the La Sabrosura Restaurant located at 533/537 East Main Street. Upon arrival, police officers discovered a victim traveling away from the area in a private vehicle. That victim, a 29-year-old Bridgeport...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Daily Voice

Fairfield County Gang Member Found Guilty Of 2017 Murder

A Fairfield County gang member has been found guilty of the shooting death of another man two days before Christmas in 2017.Jarod Hamilton, age 23, of Bridgeport, was found guilty by a jury on Monday, Dec. 19 of murder and carrying a pistol without a permit, said Joseph Corradino, State’s Attorney …
BRIDGEPORT, CT
New Haven Independent

Driver Shot, Crashes, Flees

An exchange of gunfire in the Edgewood neighborhood Tuesday afternoon ended with a driver getting hit by a bullet, crashing his car, then fleeing. The incident occurred at the intersection of Brownell and Maple Streets shortly before 1:30 p.m. Witnesses later told police they saw gunfire coming from inside a...
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Investigation underway on Lamberton St. in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTHN) — A section of Lamberton Street in New Haven was closed Saturday night for a police investigation. Police were called to Lamberton Street around 9:30 p.m. A News 8 crew saw about 5 or 6 cruisers in the closed off area of the street and by 10:30 p.m. more police including […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
Daily Voice

Man, Woman Shot Outside Bridgeport Restaurant, Police Say

A man and woman were shot outside a restaurant following a dispute in Fairfield County. The incident took place around 2:30 a.m., Sunday, Dec. 18 at La Sabrosura Restaurant located at 533/537 East Main St. in Bridgeport. Bridgeport Police responded to the restaurant after receiving a report of shots fired....
BRIDGEPORT, CT
DoingItLocal

Shelton News: Car Rollover Into Building

2022-12-18@1:00am–#Shelton CT– Report of a rollover accident into a building of the 400 block of River Road. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
SHELTON, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

For evicted people in CT, homelessness often follows

When Elizabeth Rodriguez tells her 8-year-old son that she doesn’t have any of his baby pictures, not even one or two, she starts to break down. A pained look crosses Mikey Rodriguez’s round face, and his eyes well up, but he blinks hard and throws an arm around his mother’s shoulders.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Daily Voice

I-84 Crash Kills 69-Year-Old In Hudson Valley

This story has been updated.A tractor-trailer driver was killed in the area after losing control of his rig and jack-knifing the 2014 Freightliner he was driving.The crash took place in Orange County around 6:40 p.m., on I-84 in the town of Greenville.According to Trooper Steven Nevel, Timothy J. S…
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
BronxVoice

Pint Sized Crook Robs Man with His Crew at Gunpoint

BRONX - A pint sized crook was a part of a robbery crew that stuck up a 12 year-old at gunpoint. Police released the shocking surveillance video of the baby faced mugger. At around 8:20 pm, a 12-year-old boy was walking with his basketball down the block from the Highbridge Environmental Education Campus. In front of 180 West 167th Street he was approached by three males, which included one who looked like a middle school student.
BRONX, NY

