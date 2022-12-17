Read full article on original website
UPDATE: Route 8 Reopens Following Tractor-Trailer Crash
OIL CITY, Pa. – All lanes of Route 8 in Venango County have reopened to traffic between the intersection with Route 227 in Rouseville and the intersection with Route 417 in Cherrytree Township. The roadway was closed for nearly three hours following a tractor-trailer crash earlier today. Motorists can...
Vehicle Crashes into Utility Pole on Icy State Highway 417
OAKLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A 65-year-old man escaped injury after he lost control of his vehicle on an ice0covered road and struck a utility pole on Sunday morning. According to PSP Franklin, the crash happened around 8:26 a.m. on Sunday, December 18, on State Highway 417, in Oakland Township, Venango County.
Cathy D. (Smith) Silvis
Cathy D. (Smith) Silvis, 65, of Mendenhall Rd. Brookville, PA, passed away peacefully Thursday, December 15, 2022, after a brief battle with cancer in her home surrounded by her family. She was born on Saturday, June 15, 1957, in Brookville, PA, the daughter of the late Leon C. and Gale...
Driver Killed After Vehicle Strikes Deer Carcass, Crashes into Guide Rail Along Route 8
VICTORY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A 69-year-old man was killed following a one-vehicle crash that occurred early Tuesday morning on State Route 8. According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash happened at 3:50 a.m. on Tuesday, December 20, on State Route 8, in Victory Township, Venango County. Police say...
Driver Injured After Vehicle Slams into Utility Pole on East State Road
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A 48-year-old woman was injured after her vehicle collided head on with a utility pole in Cranberry Township on Saturday morning. According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash occurred around 9:35 a.m. on Saturday, December 17, on East State Road (State Route 2006), in Cranberry Township, Venango County.
Carolee K. Michener
Carolee K. Michener, 93, a well-known and respected Franklin resident passed away on Sunday evening, December 18, 2022 at The Caring Place. Born in Franklin on January 8, 1929, she was a daughter of the late Frank D. Kinnear and Ruth Cummings Kinnear. She was a 1945 graduate of Franklin...
David Hilton McFadden
David Hilton McFadden, 90, of Oil City, PA, passed away December 20, 2022, at his home. Born May 23, 1932, in Oil City, PA, he was the son of the late Walter Francis & Lois Cecelia Hilton McFadden. Dave was a graduate of Oil City High School. He was married...
SUV Crashes into Cranberry Walmart Entrance
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (EYT) – An SUV crashed into the front entrance of the Cranberry Township Walmart in Venango County shortly before noon today. According to Venango County 9-1-1, the call came in at 11:50 a.m. on December 20. Witnesses tell exploreVenango.com that they saw two elderly passengers exit...
Scott William McKean
Scott William McKean, 37, of Spartansburg, passed away on Sunday, December 18, 2022, at his residence. Scott was born on December 7, 1985, in Oil City to Jeffrey and Joanne (Tucker) McKean. He was currently working in the transportation industry. Scott was a gifted musician who loved playing his guitar...
Aaron ‘The Kracken’ McCracken
Aaron ‘The Kracken’ McCracken, 32, of Oil City, died peacefully at UPMC Shadyside in Pittsburgh, Friday December 16, 2022. Born on February 8, 1990 he was a son of Joe ‘Paw’ and Angel ‘Maw’ McCracken, who survive. Aaron graduated from Oil City High School...
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Peppermint Meltaways
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Peppermint Meltaways – Sponsored by Top Tier Federal Credit Union. This recipe for Peppermint Meltaways is very pretty and festive-looking on a cookie platter!. Ingredients. 1 cup butter, softened. 1/2 cup confectioners’ sugar. 1/2 teaspoon peppermint extract. 1-1/4 cups all-purpose flour. 1/2...
State Police Calls: Troopers Arrest Man Accused of Vehicle Theft
VENANGO/FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents:. PSP Franklin received a call in reference to an identity theft that was reported on Meadow Road in Cranberry Township, Venango County. According to police, the incident occurred sometime between 12:01 a.m. and 11:00 p.m. on...
Scott A. Shaffer
Scott A. Shaffer, 63, of South 6th Ave., Clarion, died Wednesday afternoon, December 7, 2022 at Clarion Hospital. Born on October 14, 1959 in Brookville, he was the son of the late Ronald W. and Bertha Zimmerman Shaffer. He was a graduate of East Forest School and worked as a...
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Spiral Ham With Cranberry Glaze
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Spiral Ham with Cranberry Glaze – Sponsored by Top Tier Federal Credit Union. The sweet, tangy glaze that complements this ham looks so pretty!. Ingredients. 1 bone-in fully cooked spiral-sliced ham (8 pounds) 1 can (14 ounces) of whole-berry cranberry sauce. 1 package...
Police Searching for Witnesses of Repossession Incident Gone Wrong in Rouseville Borough
ROUSEVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking for the public’s help with information regarding a repossession incident that ended up with a local man chasing down two people with a firearm in Rouseville Borough.. According to Franklin-based State Police, troopers responded to the Oil City Police Department...
The Reverend Daniel J. Kresinski
The Reverend Daniel J. Kresinski, 76, died on Saturday, December 17, at the Bishop Michael J. Murphy Residence for Retired Priests. He was born on October 16, 1946, in Oil City, Pennsylvania, the son of Aloysius “Luke” and Bernice (Warcholik) Kresinski. After attending the Assumption of the Blessed...
Featured Local Job: Equipment Mechanic/ Technician
Bobcat of Clarion is currently seeking an experienced mechanic to join their team. This is a full-time position Monday through Friday. Paid Holidays and a generous benefits package are available. Pay will be based on experience and skill level. For more information, please call Human Resources at (716) 372-4063 x...
Robert (Bob) B. McElravy
Robert (Bob) B. McElravy, 80, of Hawthorn, PA, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family at home on Saturday, December 17, 2022. Bob was born in Templeton, PA on June 19, 1942, and joined the US Army serving during the Vietnam War. Bob was happily married to Audrey McElravy.
SPONSORED: Sprained Ankle? Therapists at West Park Rehab and Diagnostics Can Help
SENECA, Pa. (EYT) – Recurrent ankle sprains are common; once an ankle ligament is sprained, it is often re-injured, but West Park Rehab and Diagnostics can help. Sprains are injuries to ligaments (the bands of tissue that hold joints together). Ankle sprains occur when the foot twists or turns beyond its normal range of movement, causing the ligaments connecting the bones of the leg, ankle, and foot to overstretch or tear.
Ronald J. McElroy
Ronald J. McElroy, age 63, of Oil City, passed away suddenly due to heart issues on December 13, 2022 at Select Specialty Hospital in Erie. He is survived by his siblings, nieces, and nephews. Arrangements are under the care of Morrison Funeral Home, Inc. Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group,...
