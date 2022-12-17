LIVESTREAM: Logan Grizzlies at Pine View Panthers boys basketball in the Coach Walker Classic | Dec. 17, 2022

January 12, 1958 – December 20, 2022 (age 64) Lawana Jean Lemon Clark, 64 of Tatum Texas, passed away at the home of her sister in Stone, Idaho after a several-year courageous battle with multiple cancers. She was born January 12, 1958, in Salt Lake City, Utah the daughter of Royal W. and Janet Madsen Lemon. She grew up in Park City, Utah, and enjoyed hiking, skiing, and swimming at the Mountain Spa in Midway, Utah. She loved the mountains and would visit whenever she was here.

TATUM, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO