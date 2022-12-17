ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

WBAL Radio

Man fatally shot in downtown Baltimore

Baltimore police are investigating after a man was fatally shot in downtown Baltimore on Wednesday. Officers said they responded to the unit block of South Howard Street near the Light Rail tracks just before 3 p.m. for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, police said they located an identified...
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

Court order finalizes sale of Harborplace to Baltimore investment management firm

The Baltimore City Circuit Court finalized an order to sell Harborplace, ending a years-long receivership process. P. David Bramble, managing partner of the new owner, MCB Real Estate, sent a statement to 11 News, saying: "At its best, Harborplace is the beating heart of Baltimore -- convening communities to enjoy our city's extraordinary waterfront. Baltimore is my home and, like so many, I have cherished childhood memories of Harborplace, where I celebrated special occasions with my family.
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

Mayor Scott, Baltimore Police Commissioner Harrison address city crime

Mayor Brandon Scott said there are some encouraging numbers on crime in Baltimore as the year 2022 nears an end. Scott was joined by Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison on Wednesday to address the city's crime rate. Scott acknowledged that gun seizures and ghost gun seizures are also up. He...
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

Demand high, supply low in Maryland for children's pain relievers, fever reducers

Demand is so high for children's pain relievers and fever reducers that supplies are very low at Baltimore-area stores. Supplies are short because demand is unprecedented, according to the Consumer Healthcare Products Association. This is the earliest the flu has peaked in more than a decade, and sales of the medications are up 65% over the same time last year.
MARYLAND STATE
WBAL Radio

Deputies search for suspect after Edgewood woman shot in her driveway

Deputies are searching for a shooting suspect after a woman was shot in her own driveway Tuesday evening in Edgewood. According to the Harford County Sheriff's Office, 46-year-old Keisha Blackwell was shot by a former boyfriend. The suspect is 42-year-old Jamar Wise, of Towson, and deputies believe he gunned her down in her own driveway. She is considered to have life-threatening injuries.
EDGEWOOD, MD

