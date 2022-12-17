Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Maryland teen snaps photo of object hovering over fieldRoger MarshBel Air, MD
This Christmas Themed Boat Cruise Might Be the Most Unique Holiday Attraction in MarylandTravel MavenAnnapolis, MD
This City in Maryland Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensBaltimore, MD
Famous restaurant chain opens another Maryland locationKristen WaltersBaltimore, MD
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in MarylandTravel MavenMaryland State
WBAL Radio
Man fatally shot in downtown Baltimore
Baltimore police are investigating after a man was fatally shot in downtown Baltimore on Wednesday. Officers said they responded to the unit block of South Howard Street near the Light Rail tracks just before 3 p.m. for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, police said they located an identified...
WBAL Radio
Court order finalizes sale of Harborplace to Baltimore investment management firm
The Baltimore City Circuit Court finalized an order to sell Harborplace, ending a years-long receivership process. P. David Bramble, managing partner of the new owner, MCB Real Estate, sent a statement to 11 News, saying: "At its best, Harborplace is the beating heart of Baltimore -- convening communities to enjoy our city's extraordinary waterfront. Baltimore is my home and, like so many, I have cherished childhood memories of Harborplace, where I celebrated special occasions with my family.
WBAL Radio
Baltimore police Commissioner Harrison announces more arrests in recent carjackings
Baltimore police Commissioner Michael Harrison announced more arrests in a series of carjackings over the last six weeks. Many of the individuals carjacked were rideshare drivers for companies like Uber and Lyft. Harrison said there are 39 carjacking cases in Baltimore. Six people have been arrested in 12 cases. "Most...
WBAL Radio
Mayor Scott, Baltimore Police Commissioner Harrison address city crime
Mayor Brandon Scott said there are some encouraging numbers on crime in Baltimore as the year 2022 nears an end. Scott was joined by Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison on Wednesday to address the city's crime rate. Scott acknowledged that gun seizures and ghost gun seizures are also up. He...
WBAL Radio
Demand high, supply low in Maryland for children's pain relievers, fever reducers
Demand is so high for children's pain relievers and fever reducers that supplies are very low at Baltimore-area stores. Supplies are short because demand is unprecedented, according to the Consumer Healthcare Products Association. This is the earliest the flu has peaked in more than a decade, and sales of the medications are up 65% over the same time last year.
WBAL Radio
Deputies search for suspect after Edgewood woman shot in her driveway
Deputies are searching for a shooting suspect after a woman was shot in her own driveway Tuesday evening in Edgewood. According to the Harford County Sheriff's Office, 46-year-old Keisha Blackwell was shot by a former boyfriend. The suspect is 42-year-old Jamar Wise, of Towson, and deputies believe he gunned her down in her own driveway. She is considered to have life-threatening injuries.
WBAL Radio
Police: No charges in road rage case, detectives call it 'misunderstanding'
Anne Arundel County police are investigating a reported road rage incident in Hanover. County police said a man told officers that he and a white Audi Q5 came to a stop at a red light around 4 p.m. Saturday on Arundel Mills Boulevard at Maryland Route 100.
WBAL Radio
Police: Driver pointed gun at man, young girl in road rage incident near Arundel Mills Mall
Anne Arundel County police are investigating a reported road rage incident in Hanover. County police said a man told officers that he and a white Audi Q5 came to a stop at a red light around 4 p.m. Saturday on Arundel Mills Boulevard at Maryland Route 100. Police said the...
