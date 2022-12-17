Read full article on original website
Related
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report (12/21)
Michelle Charles, 34, of Lafayette, was arrested on counts of Possession of Marijuana, OVWI Controlled Substance, OVWI, and Driving while Suspended with a Prior. Bond was set at $2,000, and bond was posted.
WIBC.com
Multiple Suspects Arrested for Lawrence County Thefts
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ind. — After an investigation lasting most of this year, state police say they have arrested multiple people for a string of thefts in Lawrence county. Indiana State Police say they’ve arrested seven people for burglaries around the city of Mitchell. Police were first called to...
wbiw.com
Observant officer makes a traffic stop that leads to a drug arrest
BEDFORD – A Bedford woman was arrested early Friday morning after a Bedford Police officer spotted her driving an SUV at 18th and O streets. The officer knew the driver to be 31-year-old Shelbi Smith and was aware she was driving on a suspended driver’s license. The officer...
wbiw.com
Two arrested on drug charges after Mitchell Police officer spots stolen vehicle
MITCHELL – Two men were arrested Friday on drug charges after a Mitchell Police officer was notified of a stolen blue Ford Ranger spotted traveling south on State Road 37 from US 50 West. The vehicle had been stolen in Bedford. The officer parked off State Road 37 near...
WISH-TV
State police catch Evansville woman driving 121 mph on I-69
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — An Evansville woman was pulled over Wednesday morning after driving 121 mph in a 60 mph zone, according to Indiana State Police. Sgt. Todd Ringle, ISP public information officer, said the driver was cited for reckless driving in a Wednesday tweet. Just before 12:30 a.m.,...
wbiw.com
A man wanted on a warrant was arrested after a deputy spots him as a passenger in a truck
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested early Saturday on meth charges after a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputy spotted 21-year-old Sebastian Harp as a passenger in a truck and knew he was wanted on an outstanding warrant. While placing him in handcuffs, Harp admitted to having a...
WTHI
Terre Haute police officer cleared of wrongdoing after fatally shooting suspect
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute police officer has been cleared of all wrongdoing after fatally shooting a suspect earlier this month. On December 1, the Terre Haute Police Department responded to a stabbing call at 1644 First Avenue. Officer Adam Noel was one of the responding officers.
Burglary investigation uncovers string of crimes, nets 7 arrests
What started as an investigation into a burglary at Lawrence County Farm Supply ended up with state police arresting seven people connected to several thefts and burglaries in the city of Mitchell.
wbiw.com
Police investigating a murder in the 500 block of Easy Street in Mitchell, suspect detained
MITCHELL – On Tuesday, at approximately 6:05 p.m. Lawrence County Central Dispatch received a request to conduct a welfare check in the 500 block of Easy Street in Mitchell. When deputies arrived, they found a male hastily attempting to exit the property in a silver Chevrolet pickup. Due to the nature of the call, deputies stopped the truck and encountered the male with a shotgun in the seat next to him.
wbiw.com
A woman was arrested on a drug charge after a report of an erratic driver
BEDFORD – A Mitchell woman was arrested on Thursday after the Oolitic Town Marshal stopped a vehicle after a report of an erratic driver in a red 200 Chevrolet Silverado traveling south on State Road 37 at the intersection of Patton Hill Road. Town Marshal James T. Harlington stopped...
wbiw.com
Owen County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested on felony charges
OWEN CO — An Indiana State Police (ISP) special investigation resulted in the arrest of a Spencer police officer. Sergeant James Bradley Deckard, 39, was arrested on felony charges of official misconduct and theft on Friday, December 16. The Owen County Prosecutor’s Office requested ISP to investigate after there...
wamwamfm.com
Jasper Police Department Explains Error in Martha Hale Fatality Case
The Jasper Police Department has issued a press release explaining the error in court documents against Martha Hale. The Jasper Police Department believes the charges were appropriate relating to the incident in which Ms. Hale was charged with OWI – Fatality, among other charges. According to the press release, the prosecutor’s office was not comfortable pursuing OWI-related charges due to the defenses available to the defendant in these types of cases. The release also shows JPD’s support of the prosecutor’s decision, saying that these types of cases are difficult to prove in court. The Jasper Police Department would like to remind the public that marijuana is still an illegal substance in Indiana. “Even though no charges for operating while intoxicated were filed in this incident, the Jasper Police Department is still going to enforce the laws of the state of Indiana to protect the citizens of the community.”
wevv.com
Perry County authorities ask for assistance in identifying theft suspect
The Perry County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in identifying a suspect in a recent the theft case. The suspect is believed to have stolen multiple bank cards and checks from people at Perry County Memorial Hospital. Anyone with information is urged to call Central Dispatch at (812)-547-7068 or...
Woman involved in deadly Evansville crash arrested months later
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Nearly six months after a deadly crash in Evansville, police suspect drugs and alcohol were involved. Shortly after midnight Monday morning, police took 19-year-old Jnysia E. Turner into custody. Police accuse her of nearly ten felony charges relating back to that fatal accident on July 10. Shortly after 5 o’clock that […]
ISP: Indiana officer arrested for stealing drug stash from DEA Take Back initiative
An officer from the Spencer Police Department allegedly removed items from secured storage.
wbiw.com
Indiana State Police A.C.E.S. conclude investigation with several arrests
LAWRENCE CO. – A several-month-long investigation by the Indiana State Police Bloomington District A.C.E.S. (Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Section) has concluded with the arrest of numerous suspects. On April 7, 2022, Trooper Chance Humphrey was contacted by the owners of Lawrence County Farm Supply, who were reporting their business had...
wbiw.com
Caller reports unknown man attempts to open her door, BPD makes drug arrest
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested early Sunday morning on drug charges when Bedford Police officers were called to the 1000 block of K Street after a report of a male attempting to open the caller’s apartment door. When police arrived, they found 50-year-old Donald Harrison outside...
14news.com
Feds sentence repeat offender on gun charges
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man was sentenced to two years in federal prison after police say he was illegally in possession of a firearm. According to a press release, that man is 26-year-old Reko D. Levels Jr. Court documents show that on September 20, 2021, Levels was wanted...
104.1 WIKY
Assault Subject Escapes
Evansville police were called to the 600 block of Liberty Way where a victim told officers a nearby man had been banned from the property. The officer yelled several times for the suspect to stop but he didn’t. The officer got back into his cruiser and finally stopped the...
14news.com
Help Identify: Perry Co. theft suspect
PERREY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Perry County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in identifying a suspect. The suspect is believed to have stolen multiple bank cards and checks from people at Perry County Memorial Hospital. If you have any information you’re asked to call authorities in Perry...
Comments / 0