wamwamfm.com

Daviess County Arrest Report (12/21)

Michelle Charles, 34, of Lafayette, was arrested on counts of Possession of Marijuana, OVWI Controlled Substance, OVWI, and Driving while Suspended with a Prior. Bond was set at $2,000, and bond was posted.
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
WIBC.com

Multiple Suspects Arrested for Lawrence County Thefts

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ind. — After an investigation lasting most of this year, state police say they have arrested multiple people for a string of thefts in Lawrence county. Indiana State Police say they’ve arrested seven people for burglaries around the city of Mitchell. Police were first called to...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Observant officer makes a traffic stop that leads to a drug arrest

BEDFORD – A Bedford woman was arrested early Friday morning after a Bedford Police officer spotted her driving an SUV at 18th and O streets. The officer knew the driver to be 31-year-old Shelbi Smith and was aware she was driving on a suspended driver’s license. The officer...
WISH-TV

State police catch Evansville woman driving 121 mph on I-69

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — An Evansville woman was pulled over Wednesday morning after driving 121 mph in a 60 mph zone, according to Indiana State Police. Sgt. Todd Ringle, ISP public information officer, said the driver was cited for reckless driving in a Wednesday tweet. Just before 12:30 a.m.,...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wbiw.com

Police investigating a murder in the 500 block of Easy Street in Mitchell, suspect detained

MITCHELL – On Tuesday, at approximately 6:05 p.m. Lawrence County Central Dispatch received a request to conduct a welfare check in the 500 block of Easy Street in Mitchell. When deputies arrived, they found a male hastily attempting to exit the property in a silver Chevrolet pickup. Due to the nature of the call, deputies stopped the truck and encountered the male with a shotgun in the seat next to him.
MITCHELL, IN
wbiw.com

Owen County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested on felony charges

OWEN CO — An Indiana State Police (ISP) special investigation resulted in the arrest of a Spencer police officer. Sergeant James Bradley Deckard, 39, was arrested on felony charges of official misconduct and theft on Friday, December 16. The Owen County Prosecutor’s Office requested ISP to investigate after there...
OWEN COUNTY, IN
wamwamfm.com

Jasper Police Department Explains Error in Martha Hale Fatality Case

The Jasper Police Department has issued a press release explaining the error in court documents against Martha Hale. The Jasper Police Department believes the charges were appropriate relating to the incident in which Ms. Hale was charged with OWI – Fatality, among other charges. According to the press release, the prosecutor’s office was not comfortable pursuing OWI-related charges due to the defenses available to the defendant in these types of cases. The release also shows JPD’s support of the prosecutor’s decision, saying that these types of cases are difficult to prove in court. The Jasper Police Department would like to remind the public that marijuana is still an illegal substance in Indiana. “Even though no charges for operating while intoxicated were filed in this incident, the Jasper Police Department is still going to enforce the laws of the state of Indiana to protect the citizens of the community.”
JASPER, IN
wevv.com

Perry County authorities ask for assistance in identifying theft suspect

The Perry County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in identifying a suspect in a recent the theft case. The suspect is believed to have stolen multiple bank cards and checks from people at Perry County Memorial Hospital. Anyone with information is urged to call Central Dispatch at (812)-547-7068 or...
WEHT/WTVW

Woman involved in deadly Evansville crash arrested months later

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Nearly six months after a deadly crash in Evansville, police suspect drugs and alcohol were involved. Shortly after midnight Monday morning, police took 19-year-old Jnysia E. Turner into custody. Police accuse her of nearly ten felony charges relating back to that fatal accident on July 10. Shortly after 5 o’clock that […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
wbiw.com

Indiana State Police A.C.E.S. conclude investigation with several arrests

LAWRENCE CO. – A several-month-long investigation by the Indiana State Police Bloomington District A.C.E.S. (Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Section) has concluded with the arrest of numerous suspects. On April 7, 2022, Trooper Chance Humphrey was contacted by the owners of Lawrence County Farm Supply, who were reporting their business had...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Feds sentence repeat offender on gun charges

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man was sentenced to two years in federal prison after police say he was illegally in possession of a firearm. According to a press release, that man is 26-year-old Reko D. Levels Jr. Court documents show that on September 20, 2021, Levels was wanted...
EVANSVILLE, IN
104.1 WIKY

Assault Subject Escapes

Evansville police were called to the 600 block of Liberty Way where a victim told officers a nearby man had been banned from the property. The officer yelled several times for the suspect to stop but he didn’t. The officer got back into his cruiser and finally stopped the...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Help Identify: Perry Co. theft suspect

PERREY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Perry County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in identifying a suspect. The suspect is believed to have stolen multiple bank cards and checks from people at Perry County Memorial Hospital. If you have any information you’re asked to call authorities in Perry...

