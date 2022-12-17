Read full article on original website
5-Month-Old Twins Abducted By Stranger With Delayed Amber Alert And No National News Coverage. One Twin Is Still MissingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
White Castle Permanently Closes - 50 Year Old Restaurant ShuttersTy D.Columbus, OH
Longstanding White Castle Location Permanently Closing After 50-Plus YearsJoel EisenbergColumbus, OH
Ohio State’s Police Department hosts Toys For Tots for 75th anniversary, sets record number of collectionsThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Great Pizza Places In ColumbusTed RiversColumbus, OH
richlandsource.com
Worthington Christian stops Canal Winchester in snug affair
Worthington Christian walked the high-wire before edging Canal Winchester 43-39 during this Ohio girls high school basketball game. The first quarter gave Worthington Christian a 21-11 lead over Canal Winchester.
richlandsource.com
New Lexington finds its way to knock off Dresden Tri-Valley
New Lexington donned the rally caps and found a fit in dropping Dresden Tri-Valley 67-52 on Wednesday in Ohio girls basketball on December 21. Dresden Tri-Valley showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 16-15 advantage over New Lexington as the first quarter ended.
richlandsource.com
Lancaster Fairfield Union's convoy passes Zanesville West Muskingum
Winning wasn't going to be easy in this matchup, but Lancaster Fairfield Union still prevailed 55-36 against Zanesville West Muskingum at Lancaster Fairfield Union High on December 19 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. In recent action on December 13, Lancaster Fairfield Union faced off against Ashville Teays Valley...
richlandsource.com
Columbus Bishop Watterson imposes its will on Columbus Worthington Kilbourne
Columbus Bishop Watterson turned in a thorough domination of Columbus Worthington Kilbourne 64-27 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on December 21. Last season, Columbus Worthington Kilbourne and Columbus Bishop Watterson faced off on February 6, 2021 at Columbus Worthington Kilbourne High School. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Frankfort Adena defeats Hillsboro in lopsided affair
Frankfort Adena's offense hit on all cylinders Wednesday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 63-43 win over Hillsboro in Ohio girls basketball action on December 21. In recent action on December 7, Hillsboro faced off against Chillicothe and Frankfort Adena took on Chillicothe Unioto on December 13...
richlandsource.com
Sweating it out: Zanesville Maysville edges New Lexington
Zanesville Maysville topped New Lexington 53-47 in a tough tilt in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on December 20. The start wasn't the problem for New Lexington, as it began with a 6-4 edge over Zanesville Maysville through the end of the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Toledo Christian escapes close call with Holland Springfield
Toledo Christian surfed the tension to ride to a 44-39 win over Holland Springfield for an Ohio girls basketball victory on December 20. In recent action on December 15, Holland Springfield faced off against Sylvania Southview and Toledo Christian took on Ottawa-Glandorf on December 10 at Ottawa-Glandorf High School. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Too close for comfort: Springfield Catholic Central strains past Springfield Shawnee
Springfield Catholic Central posted a narrow 51-49 win over Springfield Shawnee on December 20 in Ohio boys high school basketball. Springfield Shawnee authored a promising start, taking a 10-8 advantage over Springfield Catholic Central at the end of the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Vandalia Butler dances past Xenia
Riding a wave of production, Vandalia Butler surfed over Xenia 49-32 for an Ohio girls basketball victory on December 21. The last time Vandalia Butler and Xenia played in a 60-28 game on February 2, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Strasburg sprints past Lore City Buckeye Trail
Strasburg put together a victorious gameplan to stop Lore City Buckeye Trail 44-28 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. Last season, Strasburg and Lore City Buckeye Trail squared off with January 27, 2021 at Lore City Buckeye Trail High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Cleveland Rhodes knocks off Hebron Lakewood
Cleveland Rhodes fans held their breath in an uneasy 44-35 victory over Hebron Lakewood in Ohio boys basketball on December 20. In recent action on December 14, Hebron Lakewood faced off against Newark Licking Valley and Cleveland Rhodes took on Cleveland Glenville on December 9 at Cleveland Glenville High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Needlepoint: Dublin Coffman sews up Marysville in slim triumph
It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Dublin Coffman had to survive its share of thorns while shedding Marysville 67-58 on December 21 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Last season, Dublin Coffman and Marysville faced off on December 14, 2021 at Marysville High School. For...
richlandsource.com
Belmont Union Local sprints past Lore City Buckeye Trail
Belmont Union Local called "game" in the waning moments of a 52-36 defeat of Lore City Buckeye Trail for an Ohio boys basketball victory on December 20. Last season, Belmont Union Local and Lore City Buckeye Trail faced off on January 25, 2022 at Lore City Buckeye Trail High School. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Hilliard Davidson defeats Columbus West in lopsided affair
It would have taken a herculean effort for Columbus West to claim this one, and Hilliard Davidson wouldn't allow that in a 72-27 decision in Ohio boys basketball action on December 19. In recent action on December 13, Columbus West faced off against Columbus Eastmoor and Hilliard Davidson took on...
richlandsource.com
Cedarville chalks up convincing victory over West Alexandria Twin Valley South
Cedarville ignored the "slow and steady wins the race" mantra, overpowering West Alexandria Twin Valley South 72-38 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on December 20. The first quarter gave Cedarville a 13-10 lead over West Alexandria Twin Valley South.
richlandsource.com
Beverly Fort Frye ekes out victory against Parkersburg South
Beverly Fort Frye showed its poise to outlast a game Parkersburg South squad for a 36-27 victory in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on December 19. Last season, Beverly Fort Frye and Parkersburg South squared off with January 19, 2022 at Beverly Fort Frye High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Bart Anthony Skinner-McVay
Bart Anthony Skinner-McVay, 54, passed away suddenly at Avita Ontario Health Systems on Monday, December 18, 2022. Born April 19, 1968 in Coshocton, Ohio, Bart was the son of Harold and Thelma (Taylor) McVay. Bart loved to cook and was known for his homemade meatloaf and noodles that everyone found delicious. A collector of Lucille Ball memorabilia, Bart was always looking for his next item to add to his collection. He loved to paint, fish and adored his animals.
richlandsource.com
Lisa L. Clay
It is with heavy hearts we announce that our Lisa has left us, but with joy we know she is with Jesus. Lisa Lynne Clay, 62, of Circleville left her earthly body on Monday, December 19, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. To plant a tree in memory of Lisa...
