Fresno, CA

KGET

Corcoran murder suspect arrested in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A suspect in a deadly shooting in Corcoran was arrested Tuesday in Bakersfield. Michael Freeman, 18, was transported back to Kings County and is held on $5 million bail in the shooting death of a 17-year-old boy, according to Corcoran Police Department. The shooting happened at about 4:50 p.m. Sunday on […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
GV Wire

Brothers Suspected in Fresno Homicide Arrested in Tulare County

Two brothers suspected of killing a man in southeast Fresno were arrested and jailed in Tulare County on Wednesday, according to Fresno police. Anthony Segura, 32, and Ryan Segura, 31, are believed by authorities to be responsible for the shooting death of Kenyatta Williams, 25. Williams was visiting friends at...
FRESNO, CA
KTLA

2-year-old overdoses on fentanyl-laced marijuana in Central California, police say

A central California man faces felony charges after his 2-year-old son overdosed on fentanyl, authorities said. Marvin Thomas, 34, was arrested Sunday after Merced police responded to Mercy Medical Center. “The parents transported the child to the emergency room after he experienced life-threatening symptoms consistent with a fentanyl exposure,” police said in a news release. […]
MERCED, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DOJ: Hanford man accused of $8M sleep study fraud

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man from Kings County was indicted for submitting over $8 million in fraudulent sleep study claims a year after his brother was indicted for similar misconduct, according to the Department of Justice. On Tuesday, officials say a federal grand jury returned an 11-count indictment against 42-year-old Jeremy Gober of Hanford, […]
HANFORD, CA
GV Wire

Homicide Victim in Suspected Fresno Gang Ambush Is Identified

Fresno police have identified a 26-year-old man killed in what was believed to be a gang ambush at Superior Smoke Shop on Wednesday. Authorities said Friday that Joseph Riley died in the shooting shortly before noon at the shop in a strip mall at Blackstone and Princeton avenues. A second...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man charged in stabbing, burning pregnant sister enters plea

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man accused of fatally stabbing and then setting his pregnant sister on fire entered a not-guilty plea on Friday, according to court officials. According to Fresno County District Attorney, 41-year-old, Aaron Dudley has been charged with two counts of murder for the death of his 26-year-old sister N-Kya Logan and […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Friends mourn the loss of N-Kya, her unborn son Noah

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Friends of N-Kya Rebecca Logan, who was stabbed to death and then set on fire, say she lightens up every room she walked into. “She was loveable, she was caring…she had this infectious laugh that made you just want to laugh even more,” said her friend Alessandra Torres. Torres grew up […]
FRESNO, CA
goldrushcam.com

Police Ask for Public’s Assistance Identifying Suspect in Attempted Smash-and-Grab Theft at Macy’s in Fresno

December 15, 2022 - On Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at 11:43 A.M., Northwest officers responded to Orloff Jewelers, located at 770 W. Shaw Avenue, regarding a male lingering suspiciously in the store (Event 2212140511). He was wearing a green sweatshirt, beanie, and shorts. The employees believed he would smash the glass case to steal the jewelry. The male left before the police arrived.
FRESNO, CA

