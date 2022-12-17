Read full article on original website
californiaglobe.com
Former Californian Eastern District Judge Oliver Wanger Released From Jail Following Domestic Violence Allegations
Former U.S. District Judge for the Eastern District of California Oliver Wanger was released on bail on Tuesday over domestic violence allegations following an arrest in Fresno during the weekend. A graduate of USC and UC Berkeley, Wanger served as a Deputy District Attorney of Fresno in the late 60’s...
kvpr.org
How the dying ‘First Tree’ of Fresno's Christmas Tree Lane is helping save the tradition
FRESNO, Calif. — Every year, Fresno’s Christmas Tree Lane draws roughly 300,000 people to see two million lights decorating a two-mile stretch of Van Ness Boulevard. It’s one of Fresno’s oldest and most beloved civic traditions, and this year, celebrates its 100th anniversary. Most of the...
'If she could save one life': A legacy for fentanyl victim who died before Clovis North graduation
A Fresno family is living through the shock and grief of losing a child to fentanyl and hoping they can help other families prevent similar tragedies.
Visalia PD ask for help identifying men in connection to homicide
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Visalia Police are looking for help in identifying four people of interest in the homicide that took place on December 8, 2022, in Visalia. Police say that at approximately 11:30 p.m., officers responded to the Green Olive Bar located in the 1400 block of Mineral King Avenue for the reports of […]
Corcoran murder suspect arrested in Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A suspect in a deadly shooting in Corcoran was arrested Tuesday in Bakersfield. Michael Freeman, 18, was transported back to Kings County and is held on $5 million bail in the shooting death of a 17-year-old boy, according to Corcoran Police Department. The shooting happened at about 4:50 p.m. Sunday on […]
Young person stabbed in the back in Fresno County, Deputies say
Deputies are investigating a stabbing that sent a minor to the hospital in Fresno County.
Suspect in murder-suicide on Highway 41 identified
The Fresno County Sheriff-Coroner's Office has identified the man they say is responsible for this weekend's Highway 41 murder-suicide.
Domestic violence suspect shot and killed by Woodlake police officers
An investigation is underway into a deadly shooting involving law enforcement in Exeter.
GV Wire
Brothers Suspected in Fresno Homicide Arrested in Tulare County
Two brothers suspected of killing a man in southeast Fresno were arrested and jailed in Tulare County on Wednesday, according to Fresno police. Anthony Segura, 32, and Ryan Segura, 31, are believed by authorities to be responsible for the shooting death of Kenyatta Williams, 25. Williams was visiting friends at...
Man hit by car while sleeping in north Fresno, police say
A man is recovering after being hit by an out-of-control driver along Blackstone Avenue in north Fresno.
Motorcyclist crashes during chase with Fresno County deputies
A motorcycle rider is in the hospital after a chase with deputies led to a crash in Central Fresno.
2-year-old overdoses on fentanyl-laced marijuana in Central California, police say
A central California man faces felony charges after his 2-year-old son overdosed on fentanyl, authorities said. Marvin Thomas, 34, was arrested Sunday after Merced police responded to Mercy Medical Center. “The parents transported the child to the emergency room after he experienced life-threatening symptoms consistent with a fentanyl exposure,” police said in a news release. […]
IDENTIFIED: Woman shot, killed at HWY 41 in alleged murder-suicide
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says they have identified the victim of a shooting that occurred at Highway 41 in a suspected murder-suicide case. According to the authorities, 28-year-old Ta-Sheng Ly of Fresno was killed in a suspected case of murder-suicide while she was riding with her sister southbound on Highway […]
DOJ: Hanford man accused of $8M sleep study fraud
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man from Kings County was indicted for submitting over $8 million in fraudulent sleep study claims a year after his brother was indicted for similar misconduct, according to the Department of Justice. On Tuesday, officials say a federal grand jury returned an 11-count indictment against 42-year-old Jeremy Gober of Hanford, […]
GV Wire
Homicide Victim in Suspected Fresno Gang Ambush Is Identified
Fresno police have identified a 26-year-old man killed in what was believed to be a gang ambush at Superior Smoke Shop on Wednesday. Authorities said Friday that Joseph Riley died in the shooting shortly before noon at the shop in a strip mall at Blackstone and Princeton avenues. A second...
Victim’s sister killed in Fresno murder-suicide, CHP says
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The California Highway Patrol said a woman who was killed in a murder-suicide on the night of Dec. 17, while riding with her sister in the southbound lane of the 41 freeway near Ashlan Avenue, was not the intended target. “It’s very tragic, very alarming, we’re just glad no one else […]
KMPH.com
Selma girl dies on her 17th birthday after a car hits her while walking across a crosswalk
SELMA, Calif (FOX26) — A 16-year-old girl hit by a car walking to Selma High School last week has now died on her birthday due to her injuries. "Nothing is going to bring her back, nothing is going to bring her back anymore," said Noemi Sanchez, Briseida Mariscal's Mother. "I think it's just justice right now."
Man charged in stabbing, burning pregnant sister enters plea
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man accused of fatally stabbing and then setting his pregnant sister on fire entered a not-guilty plea on Friday, according to court officials. According to Fresno County District Attorney, 41-year-old, Aaron Dudley has been charged with two counts of murder for the death of his 26-year-old sister N-Kya Logan and […]
Friends mourn the loss of N-Kya, her unborn son Noah
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Friends of N-Kya Rebecca Logan, who was stabbed to death and then set on fire, say she lightens up every room she walked into. “She was loveable, she was caring…she had this infectious laugh that made you just want to laugh even more,” said her friend Alessandra Torres. Torres grew up […]
goldrushcam.com
Police Ask for Public’s Assistance Identifying Suspect in Attempted Smash-and-Grab Theft at Macy’s in Fresno
December 15, 2022 - On Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at 11:43 A.M., Northwest officers responded to Orloff Jewelers, located at 770 W. Shaw Avenue, regarding a male lingering suspiciously in the store (Event 2212140511). He was wearing a green sweatshirt, beanie, and shorts. The employees believed he would smash the glass case to steal the jewelry. The male left before the police arrived.
