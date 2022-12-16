Read full article on original website
Related
arkadelphian.com
2 charged in Arkadelphia shooting incident
A fight outside an Arkadelphia business that escalated to shots being fired has resulted in felony charges against two Arkansas men. Dtorriond Dchristophermani Gordon, 20, of Camden, and Jaquwan Rainey, 19, of Little Rock, were arrested soon after their involvement in a Nov. 12 altercation that spilled over into a shooting on Pine Street, based on court documents released on Dec. 20.
Hot Spring County jail not housing inmates during sheriff transition
Inmates at the Hot Spring County Jail are being shipped out to other facilities. Why it's happening can be as simply explained as election shuffling.
arkadelphian.com
Dispatch Desk: Monday, Dec. 19
The following incidents were gathered from reports filed at the Arkadelphia Police Department and Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Names of arrested individuals were collected at the Clark County Detention Center on Crittenden Street in Arkadelphia. They are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. The Arkadelphian does not withhold names from the arrest log, so don’t even think about asking.
magnoliareporter.com
Hard freeze warning out for Four State region
South Arkansas will be under a hard freeze warning from Thursday evening through Saturday morning. Columbia, Union, Lafayette and Nevada counties are part of the warned area, according to the National Weather Service in Shreveport. Sub-freezing temperatures ranging from 4 to 12 degrees are possible. In addition, wind chill values...
arkadelphian.com
Police arrest 2 for helping Glenwood doctor conceal rapes
Two people with close ties to a child rapist are behind bars today, facing allegations that they turned a blind eye to a decades-long sexual abuse case. Bryce Walker and Brandy Cox, both of Glenwood, were arrested Monday, Dec. 19, in relation to the investigation of Barry Walker. Law enforcement with the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, Pike County Sheriff’s Office and 9th West Judicial District Drug Task Force carried out the arrests.
KATV
Benton police are seeking a suspect who fraudulently purchased over $2,700 of merchandise
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Benton Police Department is asking the public to help identify a man who has used stolen credit card information to purchase $2,700 worth of merchandise from Home Depot. According to police, the man in both pictures is the same but the pictures are taken...
mysaline.com
Drugs, Battery, and Failure to Appear in Today’s Saline County Mugshots on 12202022
Mugshots seen here are from the last few days of booking at the Saline County Detention Center. Having a mugshot does not equate with being guilty of a crime. Some faces will be seen frequently, since those on probation must check in on a regular basis. To see more information on a subject, click on their name.
arkadelphian.com
Sears closings hit home
A local appliance store that is part of a nationwide chain will soon cease operations, as the franchise recently announced plans to shut stores across the U.S. The Sears Hometown Store in Arkadelphia, located at 2919 W. Pine St., will remain open at least through January, according to owner and operator Harold Ledford.
mysaline.com
Drugs, Drinking, and other Naughty List Behavior in this Weekend’s Saline County Mugshots on 12192022
Mugshots seen here are from the last few days of booking at the Saline County Detention Center. Having a mugshot does not equate with being guilty of a crime. Some faces will be seen frequently, since those on probation must check in on a regular basis. To see more information on a subject, click on their name.
mysaline.com
Monday Was Full of Felonies in the Saline County Court Filings 12202022
63aw-22-288 State V Lora Kay Woods, Arrest Warrant, ., Saline Circuit. 63aw-22-289 State V Paul Eric Thompson, Arrest Warrant, ., Saline Circuit. 63cv-22-1551 In The Matter Of The Petition Of Bcnp Enterprises, Civil – Other, 22nd Circuit Division 2, Saline Circuit. 63cv-22-1540 Shawn & Kimberly Pack V Southern General...
magnoliareporter.com
COVID-19 cases up slightly across area
Active COVID-19 cases were up by either one or two people on Saturday in all five South Arkansas counties, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in the area. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,494. Total Active Cases: 40. Up one...
KATV
Benton police are searching for a man who walked out of Home Depot without paying
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Benton Police Department announced they are searching for the identity of a man who stole from Home Depot. According to the police, this incident occurred on Nov. 19 and they have yet to locate the man. Police said he walked out of the store...
mysaline.com
Drugs, Disorderly, and Other Things That Put Coal in Your Stocking in Today’s Saline County Mugshots on 12162022
Mugshots seen here are from the last few days of booking at the Saline County Detention Center. Having a mugshot does not equate with being guilty of a crime. Some faces will be seen frequently, since those on probation must check in on a regular basis. To see more information on a subject, click on their name.
arkadelphian.com
Tommy Tobin Jr.
Tommy Ted Tobin Jr., age 71, of Arkadelphia, Arkansas, passed from this life on Sunday, December 18, 2022, at Baptist Health Medical Center-Little Rock. He was born July 24, 1951, in Bossier City, Louisiana, to Tommy Ted Tobin Sr. and Genevieve Williams Tobin. Tom was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church. He was the retired Director of Emergency Services for Baptist Health Medical Center-Arkadelphia where he was known as T³. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus-4th degree and an Arkansas Game & Fish Instructor and was a chairman on the Arkadelphia Planning Commission.
magnoliareporter.com
By Friday, Magnolia's daytime high won't get above freezing
Bitterly cold weather will arrive in South Arkansas next week – on Friday, the high temperature isn’t expected to get above freezing. The National Weather Service in Shreveport forecasts overnight lows at or below freezing going into the Christmas weekend. Temperatures for the coming week will top out at about 51 on Sunday before the arrival of cloudy conditions on Sunday night.
magnoliareporter.com
L3Harris buying Aerojet Rocketdyne in $4.7 billion deal
L3Harris Technologies is acquiring Camden defense contractor Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc for $58 per share, in an all-cash transaction valued at $4.7 billion. This marks L3Harris’ second acquisition announcement of 2022. “We’ve heard the (Department of Defense) leadership loud and clear: they want high-quality, innovative and cost-effective solutions to...
arkadelphian.com
Hot Springs man dies in Friday night crash
A late-night car accident Friday in Hot Springs left one man dead. According to an Arkansas State Police preliminary fatal crash summary, Christopher Cortez Collins, 33, was killed Friday in the accident. The report notes that Collins was traveling westbound in a 2006 Cadillac Escalade on Alpine Street when he...
Camden-made rocket launcher and missiles changing Ukraine conflict
A new Pentagon contract that is part of President Joe Biden’s most recent Ukraine security package will increase production of Arkansas-made rocket launchers and precision-guided missiles at Lockheed Martin’s sprawling manufacturing campus in East Camden. The $430.9 million Pentagon contract awarded on Dec. 2 will ramp up production of High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) […] The post Camden-made rocket launcher and missiles changing Ukraine conflict appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
arkadelphian.com
Lady Badgers forfeit early lead in loss to Lady Rams
After the Arkadelphia Lady Badgers’ 67-60 loss to the Lakeside Lady Rams Monday night, head coach Jonathan Klein was disappointed but hopeful about his team. “We’ve had a good November and December so far, and we’ve had some learning experiences, and this is definitely one of them.”
arkadelphian.com
Badgers tame Rams behind big outing from James Elgas
Sophomore guard James Elgas showed out in the Arkadelphia Badgers’ 63-57 win over the Lakeside Rams Monday night, tallying 22 points, 10 of which coming in the crucial fourth quarter. His performance was accentuated by the 18-point outing by his teammate, senior guard Chris Gray. Together, the two of...
