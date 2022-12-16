Tommy Ted Tobin Jr., age 71, of Arkadelphia, Arkansas, passed from this life on Sunday, December 18, 2022, at Baptist Health Medical Center-Little Rock. He was born July 24, 1951, in Bossier City, Louisiana, to Tommy Ted Tobin Sr. and Genevieve Williams Tobin. Tom was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church. He was the retired Director of Emergency Services for Baptist Health Medical Center-Arkadelphia where he was known as T³. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus-4th degree and an Arkansas Game & Fish Instructor and was a chairman on the Arkadelphia Planning Commission.

