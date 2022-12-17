ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Severna Park, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whatsupmag.com

Anne Arundel Invites Residents to Participate in 12 Acts of Kindmas

This holiday season, Anne Arundel County wants to promote kindness and cheer in a brand new way. Beginning December 19 until December 24, 2022 (Christmas Eve) the public is welcome to submit short, 10-15 second videos thanking an individual or nonprofit organization that has made a positive impact on families and community members during the holidays. 12 videos will be chosen and featured on County Executive Pittman's social media accounts and Arundel TV special holiday highlights.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
whatsupmag.com

River of History: The Patapsco River

View from the bridge over Patapsco River at Ellicott City in autumn, features the river with a rocky bed and the historic flour mill behind trees. Our Scenic & Historic Rivers: A nature, history, and culture article series. The Patapsco River birthed America’s Industrial Revolution along its banks and holds...
ELLICOTT CITY, MD
whatsupmag.com

Hogan Welcomes Governor-Elect Wes Moore to Government House

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan and First Lady Yumi Hogan today welcomed Governor-Elect Wes Moore, Mrs. Dawn Moore, and their children to Government House in Annapolis. “The First Lady and I were delighted to welcome the Moore family to historic Government House this afternoon and show them around what will soon be their new home,” said Governor Hogan. “The First Lady and I have been so grateful to serve as temporary residents of Government House, and we will cherish the memories our family has made here over the last eight years.”
ANNAPOLIS, MD
whatsupmag.com

Pittman Announces New Deputy County Administrative Officer

Annapolis, MD - Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman announced the promotion of Dr. Jennifer Purcell to the role of Deputy County Administrative Officer. Dr. Purcell, who has also served as Chief of Staff and is currently Director of Special Projects, will assume her new role on January 5, 2023.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy