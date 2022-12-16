Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Virginia Allocates Money For Residents In Need Of Housing HelpC. HeslopVirginia State
Parents at B.M. Williams Primary School in Chesapeake, VA are Deeply Concerned About the 'After School Satan Club'Zack LoveChesapeake, VA
This Thrift Shop in Virginia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensNorfolk, VA
Would you ever: Make your own gifts? Watch someone else make them? Or gift an experience? Norfolk has options!Erin has questions...Norfolk, VA
WAVY News 10
Community Connection: Christmas in the Country
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Come celebrate Christmas with Triple R Ranch and see the ranch “LIT” with lights from the comfort of your cozy car. The lights and their dine-in hay ride meals are available every evening during the month of December. For more information:. Visit tripleRranch.org.
13newsnow.com
Church in Norfolk gives away gasoline to people in the community
On the Sunday before Christmas, Morning Star United Holy Church gave out free gas to people in the community. 13News Now photojournalist Bono Herrera takes us there.
peninsulachronicle.com
Hampton Seeking Proposals For New Special Events
HAMPTON—The City of Hampton is seeking proposals for new or expanded special events and is offering up to $30,000 to help fund one or more events. In particular, organizations should consider Hampton’s abundant natural resources, unique cultural opportunities, and extensive rich history when designing unique event experiences to positively impact the quality of life, improve family resiliency, and generate economic impact.
Virginia Beach shelter program seeks volunteers as need grows during cold weather
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — As temperatures hit the below-freezing mark, people experiencing homelessness are finding shelter in Virginia Beach. However, people who run the shelters said more people are asking for help, and they need more volunteers. “I’ve always been taught to give from my abundance," said volunteer, Bobbie...
Damaged parts of Portsmouth trash plant to be taken down
Officials said that they have secured the equipment necessary to safely bring down the damaged sections of the conveyor belt and enclosure.
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Virginia and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Virginia that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
13newsnow.com
Donation account for Chesapeake Walmart shooting victims hits $40k
About $2,000 are from small community donations. One larger group gave $16,000, and another gave $25,000.
Protestors want Virginia Beach pastor to step down
Blanchard was arrested after he and 16 other men were arrested in an online chatting sting in 2021.
‘Shabbat and Sunday Dinner’: New children’s book promotes cultural understanding
"The book follows these two sweet boys through their elementary presentations about teaching their family traditions. And the traditions are based on my family tradition and Candace's family traditions," Spatt said.
Norfolk church gives out gas cards to those in need
This is the second giveaway this year hosted by Morning Star United Holy Church of $20 gas cards to the local Citgo.
WAVY News 10
Double tragedy for family of 19-year-old killed in York County highway crash
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The family of Montia Bouie, with roots in the Lambert’s Point section of Norfolk, is still trying to process the tragic events that claimed the 19-year-old’s life last week on Interstate 64 in York County. Reared by her grandmother in Greensboro, North Carolina,...
WAVY News 10
"I want to thank the city of Virginia Beach for stepping up" Father of Donovon Lynch addresses settlement
“I want to thank the city of Virginia Beach for stepping …. Zoom interview with ODU professor Annette Finley-Crosswhite. Read more at bit.ly/3YyhSo2. Modified holiday schedule for Hampton Roads Transit. Hampton Roads Transit will have a modified schedule for the holidays in Norfolk. Read more: https://bit.ly/3HMzbvB. Moyock man arrested after...
Internal probe finds ‘failures’ in VBPD investigation into Marie Covington abduction
An internal probe by Virginia Beach police has determined that officers failed to meet department expectations and standards while investigating the fatal abduction of Marie Covington.
City closures, trash collection for Christmas and New Year’s
Christmas and New Year's are just around the corner and cities across Hampton Roads area gearing up for holidays. Below are closures and schedule changes for this year.
Gaming is exploding with popularity in Virginia. But who will regulate it?
Billions of dollars are at stake and everyone wants their part of the pie when it comes to gaming in the state of Virginia.
WAVY News 10
Virginia Beach’s worst eyesore leading to new vision for Kempsville
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Some have considered the concrete mountain at Witchduck Road and Southern Boulevard in Virginia Beach to be the city’s ugliest eyesore for more than three years. But with a soon-to-be closing on a major apartment complex built by the Breeden Company, that eyesore...
Jordan Bridge closed indefinitely to thru traffic after fire at trash plant
The Jordan Bridge entrance at Elm Avenue will remain closed following a waste plant fire on Friday. The bridge is only accessible via Chesapeake/I-464 at this time.
AdWeek
WAVY Names Aesia Toliver New Morning Anchor
Aesia Toliver has been named the new morning weekday anchor for Norfolk, Va., NBC affiliate WAVY. Toliver will co-anchor alongside Katie Collett, meteorologist Jeremy Wheeler and traffic reporter Madison Pearman from 4:30-7 a.m. She will also anchor the midday newscast. “Aesia is an award-winning journalist with endless energy,” said news...
Brothers killed in bus crash on the way back from debut performance in Richmond
Three generations of a family in Norfolk are grieving after they say a crash on I-64 in Williamsburg took the lives of two loved ones.
WAVY News 10
Study: Suffolk is only city in Virginia to crack top 100 fast-growing US cities
(KTLA) – Suffolk was the only city in Virginia to crack SmartAsset’s top 100 fast-growing cities list, coming in at No. 78, with four North Carolina cities represented. Suffolk had 3.12% average yearly GDP growth, a 7.75% growth in population, a 9.55% growth in the number of businesses and 9.28% growth in housing units.
