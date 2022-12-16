ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAVY News 10

Community Connection: Christmas in the Country

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Come celebrate Christmas with Triple R Ranch and see the ranch “LIT” with lights from the comfort of your cozy car. The lights and their dine-in hay ride meals are available every evening during the month of December. For more information:. Visit tripleRranch.org.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Hampton Seeking Proposals For New Special Events

HAMPTON—The City of Hampton is seeking proposals for new or expanded special events and is offering up to $30,000 to help fund one or more events. In particular, organizations should consider Hampton’s abundant natural resources, unique cultural opportunities, and extensive rich history when designing unique event experiences to positively impact the quality of life, improve family resiliency, and generate economic impact.
HAMPTON, VA
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Virginia

Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Virginia and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Virginia that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
VIRGINIA STATE
WAVY News 10

"I want to thank the city of Virginia Beach for stepping up" Father of Donovon Lynch addresses settlement

“I want to thank the city of Virginia Beach for stepping …. Zoom interview with ODU professor Annette Finley-Crosswhite. Read more at bit.ly/3YyhSo2. Modified holiday schedule for Hampton Roads Transit. Hampton Roads Transit will have a modified schedule for the holidays in Norfolk. Read more: https://bit.ly/3HMzbvB. Moyock man arrested after...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
AdWeek

WAVY Names Aesia Toliver New Morning Anchor

Aesia Toliver has been named the new morning weekday anchor for Norfolk, Va., NBC affiliate WAVY. Toliver will co-anchor alongside Katie Collett, meteorologist Jeremy Wheeler and traffic reporter Madison Pearman from 4:30-7 a.m. She will also anchor the midday newscast. “Aesia is an award-winning journalist with endless energy,” said news...
NORFOLK, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy