Kentucky woman wins $175,000 lottery jackpot from company’s holiday party white elephant gift exchange

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – 46-year-old Eric Colburn was one of four people pardoned by Governor Roy Cooper on Dec. 20. Colburn was convicted of drug offenses and discharging a weapon into an occupied property in New Hanover County in 2001. According to a press release from the Governor’s Office, he is a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps who has worked in finance for many years and has been an active volunteer in organizations supporting veterans and children.

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO