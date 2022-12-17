Kentucky woman wins $175,000 lottery jackpot from company’s holiday party white elephant gift exchange

Read full article on original website
‘The Elf on the Shelf’ disappears in Louisiana family’s home, mom finds culprit
CASE OF THE MISSING ELF – Jessika See, a mom of two in Lake Charles, Louisiana, was shocked when she couldn’t find her kids’ toy elf, Rudy. Check this out …. WATCH: FURRY AND BRIGHT – Adorable pet dogs recently dressed up for a Nativity scene ahead of Christmas. See the video…
Stores closing early, some staying open for Christmas holiday
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Need to do some last minute shopping? You may want to make sure the store will be open when you get there. Every Walmart in southeastern North Carolina will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve. The Target on 4711 New...
FBI releases video of missing North Carolina 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari walking off school bus
The FBI has released a video of missing 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari, showing her last known location before she disappeared in North Carolina. The 20-second video shows the sixth grader wearing a plain t-shirt and a backpack, fixing her necklace and hair as she walks off of a school bus shortly before 5 p.m. on Nov. 21. The video took place two days before she was last seen on Nov. 23.
Governor pardons four people, including New Hanover man convicted of drug and firearm charges
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – 46-year-old Eric Colburn was one of four people pardoned by Governor Roy Cooper on Dec. 20. Colburn was convicted of drug offenses and discharging a weapon into an occupied property in New Hanover County in 2001. According to a press release from the Governor’s Office, he is a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps who has worked in finance for many years and has been an active volunteer in organizations supporting veterans and children.
North Carolina police arrest suspect after alleged victim found ‘beaten and partially scalped’
Police in Asheville, North Carolina, arrested a Georgia man earlier this month who allegedly left his victim “beaten and partially scalped,” according to authorities. Leyton James Lanier, 21, was arrested Dec. 10 after the Asheville Police Department (APD) said officers responded to a call the day before of an assault that occurred in the city’s Kenilworth neighborhood, which has historically been a quiet residential area but has recently been experiencing violent crime.
Governor Cooper signs state of emergency due to forecast in western NC
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Governor Roy Cooper has signed a state of emergency to increase transportation of fuel supplies and prepare for the icy conditions expected in the western parts of North Carolina. “While propane supplies are strong in the state, there is a limited supply of licensed commercial...
Court of appeals partially rejects criminal appeal from man convicted of rape
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The North Carolina Court of Appeals partially rejected a criminal appeal made by a man convicted of rape in 2021, deciding he didn’t make a sufficient case to change the judgements from the jury verdict, but the trial court erred in sentencing him to a lifetime sex offender registration.
